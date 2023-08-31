Chicago residents on proposed migrant shelter: 'Send them back.'

About 10 days ago, we reported on protesters getting arrested in New York City for opposing the conversion of a senior living facility on Staten Island into a migrant shelter. Mayor Eric Adams has already filled up the hotels and asked residents with a spare room if they'd take in a migrant.

Now we're in Chicago, where, according to FOX 32, residents are upset over the Hyde Park migrant shelter.

NEW: Chicago residents lose their minds as illegal immigrants continue to take over their city.



Hard to feel bad when these were the same people who opposed Trump's border wall.



The residents started sounding a lot like Trump supporters when one woman called for the government… pic.twitter.com/YCm0Danx6V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 31, 2023

"I don't care where they go" … but Chicago is a sanctuary city.

Play woke games, win woke prizes. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 31, 2023

They vote 92%+ for exactly this. They complain but will still vote for the same party doing it to them next election. — goomba (@o____principe) August 31, 2023

Sometimes a dose a reality goes a long way. Just saying — Clifford Bauman Sr. (@CliffordBauman) August 31, 2023

It's what they voted for. I don't feel sorry for them. — Kirstie (@Kirstie5641) August 31, 2023

And they will still vote Democrat. No sympathy. — America First (@HKirsh1) August 31, 2023

You can just tell...they're all Trump voters. 😍 — Bill Caskey 🚢 (@billcaskey) August 31, 2023

They had a choice in who they elected and chose the one who again made empty promises. They now have to deal with what they chose and should recall him if they are upset.



Trump isn't looking so bad now to them with these open borders. — Larry Dean Jones Jr. (@LarryDJonesJr) August 31, 2023

We've heard it said that the Biden campaign is going to be making Vice President Kamala Harris a more prominent figure, which is a terrible idea because everyone associates her with being named "border czar" and failing miserably.

