I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!

Chicago residents on proposed migrant shelter: 'Send them back.'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

About 10 days ago, we reported on protesters getting arrested in New York City for opposing the conversion of a senior living facility on Staten Island into a migrant shelter. Mayor Eric Adams has already filled up the hotels and asked residents with a spare room if they'd take in a migrant.

Now we're in Chicago, where, according to FOX 32, residents are upset over the Hyde Park migrant shelter.

NEW: Chicago residents lose their minds as illegal immigrants continue to take over their city.

Hard to feel bad when these were the same people who opposed Trump's border wall.

The residents started sounding a lot like Trump supporters when one woman called for the government to "send them back."

“I don't want them there. Take them someplace else or send them back to Venezuela. I don't care where they go. This is wrong. You got 73% of the people homeless in this city are black people. What have you done for them?”

Elections have consequences!

"I don't care where they go" … but Chicago is a sanctuary city.

We've heard it said that the Biden campaign is going to be making Vice President Kamala Harris a more prominent figure, which is a terrible idea because everyone associates her with being named "border czar" and failing miserably.

