Buck Sexton Wants Names: Who at the White House Was Lying About Biden's Decline?

VIP
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN's Jake Tapper told CNN that it was some sort of divine revelation one day that the White House was lying to the media, the public, donors, members of Congress, and the cabinet about President Joe Biden's deteriorating condition. Tapper seems to take no responsibility for passing on those lies as fact, while at the same time suspecting those "cheap fakes" weren't so fake. So what are you saying, Tapper? That you and every other reporter were duped?

Yes, the White House lied. Buck Sexton, however, wants names. Who was lying? "White House aides"? C'mon, man! They sent press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre out there every day to claim "cheap fakes."

Alejandro Mayokas said that it was difficult to prepare for meetings with Biden because he was so sharp and probing and so well-informed on every topic. Biden was always the sharpest person in the room, behind closed doors at least. Just ask John Kirby:

Kamala Harris lied, too.

Jean-Pierre probably lied the most, but then again, that was her job — to go out in front of the White House press corps and lie.

