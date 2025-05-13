Buck Sexton Wants Names: Who at the White House Was Lying About Biden's Decline?

As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN's Jake Tapper told CNN that it was some sort of divine revelation one day that the White House was lying to the media, the public, donors, members of Congress, and the cabinet about President Joe Biden's deteriorating condition. Tapper seems to take no responsibility for passing on those lies as fact, while at the same time suspecting those "cheap fakes" weren't so fake. So what are you saying, Tapper? That you and every other reporter were duped?

Yes, the White House lied. Buck Sexton, however, wants names. Who was lying? "White House aides"? C'mon, man! They sent press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre out there every day to claim "cheap fakes."

Keep seeing "the White House" lied about Biden's condition in 2024. Ok, so who lied? Name names. If someone actually lied to the journos, they should be angry, tell us who did it. But no, they push it off on unnamed "white house aides" because they were all in on it too. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 13, 2025

No one was lying when they told reporters Biden was practically doing mental cartwheels around his staff?



Okay. Go with that. — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) May 13, 2025

Alejandro Mayokas said that it was difficult to prepare for meetings with Biden because he was so sharp and probing and so well-informed on every topic. Biden was always the sharpest person in the room, behind closed doors at least. Just ask John Kirby:

BREAKING: Spokesman John Kirby sensationally claims Biden is so mentally fit he was even asking him questions about European countries that he could not answer. He had to tell him he would get back to him. Not kidding. WATCH pic.twitter.com/b9ohwTgdZz — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 8, 2024

Kamala Harris lied, too.

Burning the sources that lied is the only way the media can claw back their reputation at this point. — Its A Dry Heat (@Its_a_dryheat) May 13, 2025

We literally all saw it. I could name names but you would just feel dumb not remembering the conga line of freaks telling us what great shape Biden was in — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) May 13, 2025

The answer is everyone from Jill, Jen & Karen to the mail clerk desperate to keep their job. There wasn’t one person in the Biden admin not complicit in a massive coverup. — Pretty (not) Lieb (@prettylieb) May 13, 2025

You want names?



Start with EVERYBODY 🤣 — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) May 13, 2025

The same people who are now writing books about it. — Maine Murf (@MaineMurf) May 13, 2025

Queen DEI hire KJP lied everytime she gave a Press briefing.



Said Biden was the sharpest one in the room…



Very low IQ room.. — Osiel (@FAFOSIEL) May 13, 2025

KJP for certain lied.

Susan Rice lied.

98% of Media lied. — Gary Tapperson 🇺🇸✝️ (@tap_gary) May 13, 2025

Jean-Pierre probably lied the most, but then again, that was her job — to go out in front of the White House press corps and lie.

***