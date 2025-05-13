Jake Tapper Shocked That White House Was LYING to the Media About Biden’s Condition

CNN's Jake Tapper has a new book out about President Joe Biden's mental and physical decline, and he's busy promoting it, including on CNN. As our own Warren Squire reported earlier, Tapper has been dropping bombs like reporting that if Biden had fallen again, he might have ended up in a wheelchair … and they kept this from the media and the American people!

A lot of people are talking about Tapper's book on Tuesday, including Tapper. The CNN anchor who was supposed to have been reporting on Biden's mental acuity, and then ended up writing a book about how it was covered up, is shocked — SHOCKED! — that the White House lied to the media. And to the American public. And even to Biden's cabinet.

The Babylon Bee nailed it:

No, Tapper's firmly blaming the White House for the cover-up of what we all saw with our own eyes.

Jake Tapper on Biden’s cognitive decline:



“The White House was LYING not only to the press, not only to the public, but they were lying to their own cabinet. They were lying to White House staffers, they were lying to Democrats in Congress about how bad things had gotten.” pic.twitter.com/LHp0AqtJtd — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) May 13, 2025

So, what is Tapper saying? That both he and other reporters were dutifully trying to look into the story of Biden's decline, and also that he and the rest of the media were duped by the White House and Karine Jean-Pierre's excuse about "cheap fakes."

"We knew something was wrong with Biden, but no one would talk to us about it until after the election. So that's why we didn't report on it."

Great investigative reporting there.

How does @jaketapper still have a job? Dude's clueless. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 13, 2025

He got a book deal from his own incompetence. That's a pretty sweet deal.

You’re either complicit in the coverup (which makes you a crappy journalist) or you’re too stupid to see what’s obvious to the rest of us, (which makes you a crappy journalist). — Lee Ritz, MD (Ob/Vee/Us) (@lee_ritz) May 13, 2025

He says this as if CNN wasn’t handed the talking points to overshadow his decline. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) May 13, 2025

Your eyes weren't lying, but you listened to the conventional wisdom anyway. Way to go, journalism. — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) May 13, 2025

Honestly if I was the one talking to Jake I would said

“Jake I wish I had a mirror right now because the majority of Americans believe very strongly that you were part of the coverup, and it seems like your only excuse is you refused to do actual reporting” — Jakethecrazy🦬 (@Jakethecrazy19) May 13, 2025

Exactly.

How did I know, but no one in the mainstream media, congress, or the white house knew?



Don't for one second believe they didn't know. — Charles Rense (@CharlesRense) May 13, 2025

If only there was some sort of institution that was positioned to identify and expose such lies when they were occurring. — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) May 13, 2025

Yet somehow us common folk with no journalistic training figured it out early on. — Doug (@GeigerTweeter) May 13, 2025

Yes @jaketapper unless the White House staff tells you he was cognitively declined you couldn't discern it yourself. I'm glad we have crack reporters. — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) May 13, 2025

The problem, which Tapper refuses to acknowledge, is that he pretended to believe those lies. Indeed, he went on to criticize people who didn't pretend to believe them.



Now he is shocked--shocked!--at the duplicity, with all the sincerity of Captain Reynaud. — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) May 13, 2025

He just can't believe that the White House was lying to him about Biden's condition. They lied! And CNN had no choice but to report on the lies as if they were true.

Tapper’s literal job was to ask questions if he didn’t believe the lies. — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) May 13, 2025

The media did their jobs … they tried as hard as they could to cover for Biden to get him across the finish line and into a second term.

Former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Beddinfeld is a CNN Contributor. https://t.co/6OJYtuu2ux — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 13, 2025

