Jake Tapper Shocked That White House Was LYING to the Media About Biden’s Condition

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 13, 2025
Twitter

CNN's Jake Tapper has a new book out about President Joe Biden's mental and physical decline, and he's busy promoting it, including on CNN. As our own Warren Squire reported earlier, Tapper has been dropping bombs like reporting that if Biden had fallen again, he might have ended up in a wheelchair … and they kept this from the media and the American people!

A lot of people are talking about Tapper's book on Tuesday, including Tapper. The CNN anchor who was supposed to have been reporting on Biden's mental acuity, and then ended up writing a book about how it was covered up, is shocked — SHOCKED! — that the White House lied to the media. And to the American public. And even to Biden's cabinet.

The Babylon Bee nailed it:

No, Tapper's firmly blaming the White House for the cover-up of what we all saw with our own eyes. 

So, what is Tapper saying? That both he and other reporters were dutifully trying to look into the story of Biden's decline, and also that he and the rest of the media were duped by the White House and Karine Jean-Pierre's excuse about "cheap fakes."

"We knew something was wrong with Biden, but no one would talk to us about it until after the election. So that's why we didn't report on it."

Great investigative reporting there.

He got a book deal from his own incompetence. That's a pretty sweet deal.

Exactly.

He just can't believe that the White House was lying to him about Biden's condition. They lied! And CNN had no choice but to report on the lies as if they were true.

The media did their jobs … they tried as hard as they could to cover for Biden to get him across the finish line and into a second term.

***




 

