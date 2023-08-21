Police arrest New Yorkers protesting conversion of senior center to migrant housing

Remember when President Trump was building a wall across the southern border? Then CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta began quoting from the poem housed inside the Statue of Liberty and then took to Twitter to post the entirety of the poem. What a douche.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, proud mayor of a sanctuary city, was obviously out of ideas when he suggested that people have spare rooms in their homes that illegal immigrants could stay in.
Adams has even called on the Biden administration to do something about the border, and some New Yorkers have had enough, protesting the conversion of a former senior assisted living facility on Staten Island into emergency housing for migrants. How long will they be staying?
More arrests made outside Senior Assisted Living Center in NYC.— Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) August 20, 2023
Protesters are blocking streets against Mayor Eric Adams and migrants being housed there before Senior Citizens. pic.twitter.com/PlpZ3vuJGV
But it's okay when leftists block the street.— Me (@Keefer1958) August 21, 2023
What disgusting hypocrisy.
But blocking roads was ok I thought 🤷♀️— Mrs Doubtpfizer 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@NadyaByznezz) August 21, 2023
I wish they could afford to leave. Anyone who voted red like a normal person but couldn't leave, I feel for them. Most who could leave because they knew the city was about to implode, did. Everyone who supported this deserves it.— Aryn Elaine ➕ (@ElaineAryn) August 21, 2023
All those protesters voted for the guy they're protesting for starters, and almost certainly will do so again.— The Deuce (@IBeBibby) August 21, 2023
This is Staten Island. It’s very red.— Grail Knight (@BrooklynBubbler) August 21, 2023
That city is doomed.— Sandi_X (@sandiadkins827) August 21, 2023
An actual strategy would be to close the border.— LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) August 21, 2023
Good ‘ol USA. Always taking care of others before our own.— J F (@speedbump25) August 20, 2023
Lot of good backing the blue did for you.— Matthew Jaffe (@retainedxkept) August 21, 2023
Why aren’t the people opening their homes up and offering migrants space to live and feed them?— Bryan McNally (@BryanDMcNally) August 21, 2023
Remember the citizens of Martha's Vineyard patting themselves on the back for hosting 49 illegal immigrants for a whole day before busing them to a military base?
***
