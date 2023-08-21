This is why I won't shut up about the COVID tyranny ... and...
Police arrest New Yorkers protesting conversion of senior center to migrant housing

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on August 21, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Remember when President Trump was building a wall across the southern border? Then CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta began quoting from the poem housed inside the Statue of Liberty and then took to Twitter to post the entirety of the poem. What a douche.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, proud mayor of a sanctuary city, was obviously out of ideas when he suggested that people have spare rooms in their homes that illegal immigrants could stay in.

Adams has even called on the Biden administration to do something about the border, and some New Yorkers have had enough, protesting the conversion of a former senior assisted living facility on Staten Island into emergency housing for migrants. How long will they be staying?

Remember the citizens of Martha's Vineyard patting themselves on the back for hosting 49 illegal immigrants for a whole day before busing them to a military base?

