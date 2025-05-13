TOLERANCE and DIVERSITY: Milwaukee Man Banned From City Bike Race Over 'Racist' MAGA Hat

Holy Defamation, Batman! MSNBC Says South African Migrants Are Simply Descendants of White...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 13, 2025
AP Photo/Butch Dill

You have to know Milwaukee to understand that the Riverwest neighborhood -- north of Downtown Milwaukee on the city's East Side -- is BLUE.

Like, ROYAL BLUE.

It's infested with Leftists, so it doesn't surprise this writer, who spent a lot of time in that neighborhood, that they'd be very intolerant of Trump supporters. Or anyone to the right of Stalin, really.

The thread continues:

We bet she's a blast at parties.

Well, what does RW24 stand for?

Let's find out:

All people.

Except conservatives.

It never does.

GOOD.

Pull the sponsorship.

Not surprising.

We wonder if was worth it to have this Karen go on a rant, because now it seems like it'll cost RW24 a pretty penny.

