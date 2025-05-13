TOLERANCE and DIVERSITY: Milwaukee Man Banned From City Bike Race Over 'Racist' MAGA Hat

You have to know Milwaukee to understand that the Riverwest neighborhood -- north of Downtown Milwaukee on the city's East Side -- is BLUE.

Like, ROYAL BLUE.

It's infested with Leftists, so it doesn't surprise this writer, who spent a lot of time in that neighborhood, that they'd be very intolerant of Trump supporters. Or anyone to the right of Stalin, really.

EXCLUSIVE: A longtime participant in the Riverwest 24--a 24-hour bike race through Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood--was banned along with his team from this year's race because he wore a Make America Great Again hat and Trump chain to the race's registration. pic.twitter.com/8WV0m01zfv — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 13, 2025

The thread continues:

"When we got to the registration table," the man (who does not want to be publicly identified) explained, "a woman removed me from the line, said that I am banned from the Riverwest 24 and ranted about Trump's racism, his hatred of immigrants, and his persecution of LGBT." — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 13, 2025

We bet she's a blast at parties.

"I asked what rule I have violated," he continued. "She said wearing my hat (and Trump chain) goes against everything the RW24 stands for." — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 13, 2025

Well, what does RW24 stand for?

Let's find out:

On its website, the Riverwest 24 touts its inclusivity, saying "We hope to build an event that all people in Milwaukee and beyond can enjoy by participating in, volunteering for or by cheering on the riders." https://t.co/qVFApO5qgI — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 13, 2025

All people.

Except conservatives.

That inclusivity does not, it seems, include people with differing political viewpoints. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 13, 2025

It never does.

When the man, who works for Lakefront Brewery, told his boss, Russ Klisch, Klisch was furious and told him that if his team is not reinstated, Lakefront (a major sponsor of Riverwest 24) would pull its support. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 13, 2025

GOOD.

Klisch is a liberal Democrat but is apparently disgusted at the treatment of his employee and friend as well as Riverwest 24's blatant viewpoint discrimination. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 13, 2025

Pull the sponsorship.

Riverwest 24 has not yet responded to a request for comment on this matter. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) May 13, 2025

Not surprising.

We wonder if was worth it to have this Karen go on a rant, because now it seems like it'll cost RW24 a pretty penny.

