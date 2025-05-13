Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or Maybe Another Diaper Dash

Looks like Jill Biden was in full 'Operation Bubble Wrap' mode when Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tried to give Joe a reality check after his 2024 debate disaster. According to a new book by Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper, Shapiro warned Biden about his crumbling support in the must-win state, but Jill wasn’t having it ... she shut down the convo with a quick 'We gotta go.' Spoiler: Two weeks later, Joe dropped out of the race.

First lady Jill Biden pulled her husband away from Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro when he raised concerns about the state of then-President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, according to a bombshell new book about the attempt to cover up the former commander-in-chief’s decline during his term of office.

The Bidens met with Shapiro for a private conversation in Harrisburg on July 7, 2024, 10 days after the incumbent’s catastrophic debate performance against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to the account in “Original Sin,” co-authored by Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper.

At one point, Biden asked Shapiro, “How do you think it’s going out there?” in reference to the campaign. In response, Thompson and Tapper wrote, the governor “decided to give it to him straight.”

“I’ll be honest, Mr. President, I have some concerns,” Shapiro said, pointing to polling that showed “a rapid erosion of support for the president in must-win Pennsylvania within the previous few days.



