I Guess That Makes Me UNREASONABLE: Jimmy Kimmel Makes His Case in Favor...

Jill Biden’s ‘We Gotta Go’ Exit: Saving Joe from Shapiro’s Reality Check or Maybe Another Diaper Dash

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on May 13, 2025
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

Looks like Jill Biden was in full 'Operation Bubble Wrap' mode when Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tried to give Joe a reality check after his 2024 debate disaster. According to a new book by Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper, Shapiro warned Biden about his crumbling support in the must-win state, but Jill wasn’t having it ... she shut down the convo with a quick 'We gotta go.' Spoiler: Two weeks later, Joe dropped out of the race.

Advertisement

First lady Jill Biden pulled her husband away from Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro when he raised concerns about the state of then-President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, according to a bombshell new book about the attempt to cover up the former commander-in-chief’s decline during his term of office.

The Bidens met with Shapiro for a private conversation in Harrisburg on July 7, 2024, 10 days after the incumbent’s catastrophic debate performance against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to the account in “Original Sin,” co-authored by Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper.

Jill Biden abruptly ended a conversation between then-President Biden and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro after Shapiro aired concerns about the president’s re-election chances, according to a new book. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

At one point, Biden asked Shapiro, “How do you think it’s going out there?” in reference to the campaign. In response, Thompson and Tapper wrote, the governor “decided to give it to him straight.”

“I’ll be honest, Mr. President, I have some concerns,” Shapiro said, pointing to polling that showed “a rapid erosion of support for the president in must-win Pennsylvania within the previous few days.


Maybe this is why Kamala didn't choose Josh.

Oh, Jake Tapper, you sly dog! Sitting on this juicy tidbit until the book deal was signed, a classic CNN move. Nothing says 'journalistic integrity' like waiting for the royalties to roll in before spilling the tea. Maybe next he’ll write a tell-all about how he missed Biden’s decline while too busy fact-checking Trump’s mean tweets.

Well, well, well, looks like the media’s finally admitting they played hide-and-seek with Biden’s decline. But don’t expect an apology ... they’re too busy patting themselves on the back for 'breaking' the story a year late. Guess the golden retrievers of truth are better at fetching than the press corps!  

We can’t confirm if Joe needed a quick change, but Jill’s 'We gotta go' does sound like the kind of exit line you’d use when things get … messy. Either way, this mental image is now stuck in our heads.

The potty jokes never end.

Tags: GOVERNOR JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN PENNSYLVANIA JOSH SHAPIRO

Advertisement
Advertisement
