‘The American Dream Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Immigrants Fed Up, Returning Home

Is it possible Joe Biden is such a terrible president that his failings will solve the immigrant crisis he's created?

We talked about immigrants being unhappy with the accommodations U.S. taxpayers are providing, and now some are opting to return home rather than stay here, saying the 'American dream' is dead.

Some fed-up migrants already heading home: ‘American Dream doesn’t exist anymore’ https://t.co/z26MalTefB pic.twitter.com/YqJLXGq9aT — New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2023

The New York Post reports:

Some Venezuelan migrants who trekked thousands of miles to the US in search of a better life are so disheartened, they say they’re already heading back home. Michael Castejon, 39, told the Chicago Tribune he has had enough after he, his wife and teenage stepdaughter spent five months sleeping either in a police precinct or a crowded city shelter in the now-brutally cold Windy City. He’s also been unable to secure a job permit or enroll his daughter in a local school — two of the main reasons things they thought would bring a better life in the US. “The American Dream doesn’t exist anymore,” Castejon told the paper on the eve of his family’s departure. “There’s nothing here for us … We just want to be home,” Castejon told the Tribune of the South American country he earlier fled.

Part of it is really sad, that the immigration system is so broken people who fled failed communist states have no choice but to go back. Part of it is good, because the influx of immigrants under Biden is fiscally unsustainable.

Self-deportation is a thing, it happened to a decent extent when Covid started and businesses were shuttered, but if you look at the "net" numbers, it's still tiny compared to the ongoing inflow. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) November 14, 2023

Yes, it is smaller than the inflow.

The rest of us get to keep living with Bidenomics.

Bidens migration strategy becomes clear. Make America so expensive and inhospitable people just leave.



Fed-up migrants who trekked thousands of miles to US already heading home: 'American Dream doesn't exist' https://t.co/KB55ZqZ52O via @nypost — David. Bidenomics is a hell of a drug. (@David32375134) November 13, 2023

The White House will take credit for this, if they think it'll help them in 2024.

WELCOME TO DEMOCRATS SANCTUARY CITIES 👇👇👇👇https://t.co/Bt0Stv7EfK — Casillas (@Acasillas6) November 13, 2023

The sanctuary cities made a big deal about welcoming migrants, but when the rubber hit the road, it got hard and expensive. Quickly. Given the other issues places like NY and Chicago face (violent crime), they're not equipped to handle the immigrants.

When they think the rest of American ain’t struggling either lol https://t.co/DacXpkUybj — jere staring (@Jerebarestare) November 14, 2023

Lots of Americans are struggling. Lots.

BREAKING: Fed-up migrants who trekked thousands of miles to US already heading home



“American Dream doesn’t exist” pic.twitter.com/xWoagpkRFU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 14, 2023

We argue it does, but it requires hard work, and patience and a government that isn't always trying to get in your way.

Great job Biden. It is so deplorable here in the United States that even the migrants who left their oppressed lands to come here have decided that it is best to return to them.https://t.co/rPiAh5751a — Joe Giannotti (@stanleycupot) November 14, 2023

And Biden say's he's still got work to do. That's scary.

5D Chess by the Biden Administration?https://t.co/pe6EiEcsbX — Richard Allen (@Richard93494430) November 13, 2023

He's not capable of that. He's just really bad at his job.

The American dream is not a guarantee coming into the US legally greatly improves your chances https://t.co/BY3Nvk3fgi — HotJellyRollBlues (@IfSixWere9) November 13, 2023

This is a very good point. And the immigration system needs to be fixed to facilitate this. Will anyone have the guts to do it?

Given the fact Mayorkas wasn't impeached for his failings, probably not.

True asylum seekers don’t complain about accommodations like they’re on vacation. These “migrants” were scamming the immigration system and taking advantage of the American people. https://t.co/SWPp2F6HbS — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 13, 2023

Especially when the argument was they're seeing asylum.

Asylum seekers escape the dangers they face, and they wouldn’t care what was offered. As long as they were safe. That was the only concern. — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) November 13, 2023

This is a very valid point.

We honestly don't know how this mess will get fixed, but it has to, and soon.

***

