‘The American Dream Doesn’t Exist Anymore’: Immigrants Fed Up, Returning Home

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 14, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Is it possible Joe Biden is such a terrible president that his failings will solve the immigrant crisis he's created?

We talked about immigrants being unhappy with the accommodations U.S. taxpayers are providing, and now some are opting to return home rather than stay here, saying the 'American dream' is dead.

The New York Post reports:

Some Venezuelan migrants who trekked thousands of miles to the US in search of a better life are so disheartened, they say they’re already heading back home.

Michael Castejon, 39, told the Chicago Tribune he has had enough after he, his wife and teenage stepdaughter spent five months sleeping either in a police precinct or a crowded city shelter in the now-brutally cold Windy City.

He’s also been unable to secure a job permit or enroll his daughter in a local school — two of the main reasons things they thought would bring a better life in the US.

“The American Dream doesn’t exist anymore,” Castejon told the paper on the eve of his family’s departure.

“There’s nothing here for us … We just want to be home,” Castejon told the Tribune of the South American country he earlier fled.

Part of it is really sad, that the immigration system is so broken people who fled failed communist states have no choice but to go back. Part of it is good, because the influx of immigrants under Biden is fiscally unsustainable.

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Has Not Seen Intelligence That Hamas Operates Under Hospitals
Brett T.
Brett T.
Yes, it is smaller than the inflow.

The rest of us get to keep living with Bidenomics.

The White House will take credit for this, if they think it'll help them in 2024.

The sanctuary cities made a big deal about welcoming migrants, but when the rubber hit the road, it got hard and expensive. Quickly. Given the other issues places like NY and Chicago face (violent crime), they're not equipped to handle the immigrants.

Lots of Americans are struggling. Lots.

We argue it does, but it requires hard work, and patience and a government that isn't always trying to get in your way.

And Biden say's he's still got work to do. That's scary.

He's not capable of that. He's just really bad at his job.

This is a very good point. And the immigration system needs to be fixed to facilitate this. Will anyone have the guts to do it?

Given the fact Mayorkas wasn't impeached for his failings, probably not.

Especially when the argument was they're seeing asylum.

This is a very valid point.

We honestly don't know how this mess will get fixed, but it has to, and soon.

***

Tags: BORDER CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRATION REFORM BORDER CONTROL BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

