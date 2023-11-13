Seattle Cops Watch Over Antifa 'Bike Brigade' Blocking Traffic
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Escapes Impeachment Thanks To The 'Placate 8' In The House GOP Caucus

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:45 PM on November 13, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Out of all of the hideous people working for Biden, one of the most insidious is DHS Secretary Mayorkas. Marjorie Taylor Greene put forth a motion in the House to impeach him. As he has not secured our Southern Border and Republicans have a majority, it should have been a no brainer. Apparently, some Republicans joined with Democrats in having no brains, after all.

2) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) -Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA)  -Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) -Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC)  -Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) -Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC)  -Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR)  -Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH)

This might be why GOP voters are frustrated.

It's not a bad question.

Sadly, it seems to come naturally.

A truer tweet has not been tweeted.

If it was not such a serious issue, one would have to laugh. How does one party manage to lose over and over again and seemingly enjoy doing it?

