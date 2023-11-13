DHS Secretary Mayorkas Escapes Impeachment Thanks To The 'Placate 8' In The House GOP Caucus

Out of all of the hideous people working for Biden, one of the most insidious is DHS Secretary Mayorkas. Marjorie Taylor Greene put forth a motion in the House to impeach him. As he has not secured our Southern Border and Republicans have a majority, it should have been a no brainer. Apparently, some Republicans joined with Democrats in having no brains, after all.

Advertisement

A) From colleague Brianna O’Neil. Greene on GOPers voting to block impeachment of Mayorkas: They're going to face their voters. The American people are fed up. We have an invasion at the southern border and Americans are dying every single day. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023

B) Greene: But all we hear about is send money to Ukraine, send money to this. And people want Mayorkas impeached. They want accountability. And I can't believe it. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023

C) Greene: I'm outraged by articles of impeachment on Mayorkas have been sitting for months in the Judiciary Committee and many of the same Republicans that voted with Democrats to refer it back to committees sit on Judiciary Committee. So what are these Republicans even worth? — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023

D) Greene: So they stood with the Democrats to protect Secretary Mayorkas and prevent his impeachment by, putting it back in the Judiciary Committee, where they can put articles of impeachment up on the shelf to collect more dust. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023

Per colleague @ChadPergram, these are the 8 House Republicans who voted with Democrats on the impeachment resolution, which essentially killed it by sending it back to commitee. https://t.co/wJE7mzWF1o — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 14, 2023

2) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) -Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) -Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) -Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) -Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) -Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) -Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR) -Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH)

This might be why GOP voters are frustrated.

Drag them all. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) November 14, 2023

Absolutely insane that these Republicans refuse to use constitutional levers of power against a criminal regime. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) November 14, 2023

Who needs Democrats as enemies when we got Republicans like that bunch? 🤨 — LadyPatriot 🍊#Trump2024 (@Pete2Shawn) November 14, 2023

It's not a bad question.

The usual Rino suspects. — PS111 (@DeanP11) November 14, 2023

Republicans are trying to lose. Pathetic https://t.co/1ulRtwEyuw — jonny hopkins (@mnrube17) November 14, 2023

Sadly, it seems to come naturally.

The GOP will block impeachment of the man facilitating the invasion at our southern border and then blame pro-lifers when the base doesn’t show up to vote https://t.co/g7sz2Inzq0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 14, 2023

A truer tweet has not been tweeted.

Why should I vote for Republicans if they’re going to do this? https://t.co/SmjXaCavqC — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 14, 2023

Advertisement

Mayorkas AND Biden should be easily impeached for dereliction of constitutional duty by allowing a border invasion and the Republicans can't even get a motion to remove the complicit DHS director started. https://t.co/oe6LFHJ7z0 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 14, 2023

If it was not such a serious issue, one would have to laugh. How does one party manage to lose over and over again and seemingly enjoy doing it?