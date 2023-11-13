Bye: Migrants Tell NY They Don’t Like The Accommodations

We've covered New York and the immigrant crisis (thanks, Biden!). 58% of New Yorkers have said the city has done enough to accommodate immigrants.

The city is also spending around $400 per day per immigrant. That's not chump change.

But it's apparently not good enough for some of the immigrants.

Several migrant families with children bussed to a newly-opened shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn re-entered a bus shortly after arriving at the facility.



They told the city they did not like the accommodations.https://t.co/bnVndBT8jr — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 12, 2023

Wow.

The New York Daily News has the details:

Several migrant families with children bussed to a newly-opened shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn re-entered a bus shortly after arriving at the massive facility on Sunday, telling the city they did not like the accommodations. City Hall confirmed some families did not want to come to settle at the shelter while acknowledging there was no other placement for migrants if they declined the site. In video taken by local Brooklyn Assemblywoman Jamie Williams, migrant families who arrived to the defunct airfield via an MTA bus with children on Sunday did an about-face and went back on the bus, carrying their belongings. After, a city worker ignored Williams’ question on why migrants were not being housed at the site.

Seriously. Wow.

"They told the city they did not like the accommodations."



Me: That's a shame. Here's a bus ticket out of the country. https://t.co/jKIM169fpM — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 13, 2023

This is the only proper response.

They need to go home. People desperate enough to leave their country on foot don’t get all picky about accommodations.



They’re paid by someone to be here. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 13, 2023

We don't know what they expected when they came here. Certainly not mansions.

AOC will be devastated, surely.

Only a 5-star will do. https://t.co/Utrb9XFx4a — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) November 13, 2023

Apparently.

Yeah, we're kinda speechless too.

From the article:

“Unlike conventional family shelters, migrants staying at Floyd Bennett Field were expected to live in so-called pods. The rooms were not wholly private and lacked a kitchen.” https://t.co/ho3h84ewmj — PragmaticObotsUnite (@PragObots) November 13, 2023

And? They're supposed to be temporary.

Outrageously entitled.

Damn. They like, making demands now. https://t.co/7eKdbi1Bny — Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) November 13, 2023

And we need to say 'no' to all of them.

It is unbelievable.

“Beggars can’t be choosers.” — Pete Wirth (@PeteWirth) November 13, 2023

Remember that saying? Yeah, it applies here.

Nothing precluding them from paying rent in the neighborhood or accommodations of their choice. https://t.co/CSZpk0bffr — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) November 13, 2023

Well, the whole work visa/immigrant thing is a hurdle. But the shelters were meant to be a short term thing.

Pity not one politician is interested in reforming immigration to process things faster and make the transition smoother and shorter.

This is disgraceful. Put them up in these accommodations instead.

They can always return home. https://t.co/5PAnf7kNTV — chitowngringa #Boycott Bibi-BenGvir (@chitowngirl1982) November 13, 2023

Yes, they can.

This situation is going to continue to spiral until the broken immigration system is fixed and our borders are secure. Something needs to be done, and soon.

***

