Bye: Migrants Tell NY They Don’t Like The Accommodations

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on November 13, 2023
Meme

We've covered New York and the immigrant crisis (thanks, Biden!). 58% of New Yorkers have said the city has done enough to accommodate immigrants.

The city is also spending around $400 per day per immigrant. That's not chump change.

Advertisement

But it's apparently not good enough for some of the immigrants.

Wow.

The New York Daily News has the details:

Several migrant families with children bussed to a newly-opened shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn re-entered a bus shortly after arriving at the massive facility on Sunday, telling the city they did not like the accommodations.

City Hall confirmed some families did not want to come to settle at the shelter while acknowledging there was no other placement for migrants if they declined the site.

In video taken by local Brooklyn Assemblywoman Jamie Williams, migrant families who arrived to the defunct airfield via an MTA bus with children on Sunday did an about-face and went back on the bus, carrying their belongings.

After, a city worker ignored Williams’ question on why migrants were not being housed at the site.

Seriously. Wow.

This is the only proper response.

We don't know what they expected when they came here. Certainly not mansions.

AOC will be devastated, surely.

Apparently.

Yeah, we're kinda speechless too.

And? They're supposed to be temporary.

Outrageously entitled.

And we need to say 'no' to all of them.

It is unbelievable.

Remember that saying? Yeah, it applies here.

Advertisement

Well, the whole work visa/immigrant thing is a hurdle. But the shelters were meant to be a short term thing. 

Pity not one politician is interested in reforming immigration to process things faster and make the transition smoother and shorter.

This is disgraceful. Put them up in these accommodations instead.

Yes, they can.

 This situation is going to continue to spiral until the broken immigration system is fixed and our borders are secure. Something needs to be done, and soon.

***

