Only 2% of 140,000 Migrants In NYC Applied for Work Permits

The Left has long, in rather racist fashion, argued that unfettered immigration is necessary because -- without it -- we'd have no one to clean our hospitals or pick our crops. Yikes.

But this story sheds some light on just how few of the illegal immigrants in NYC are looking for work:

Only 2% of the 140K migrants who have come to NYC have applied for work permits https://t.co/glzPwFzJTa pic.twitter.com/Rnyl8UBjnm — New York Post (@nypost) November 10, 2023

For the mathematically challenged, 2% of 140,000 is 2,800. So not a whole lot of people.

The New York Post writes:

Only about 2% of the tens of thousands of migrants who have poured into the Big Apple since the asylum seeker crisis started have actually applied for work authorization permits, the latest data shows. Roughly 3,200 asylum seekers in New York City have filed the required paperwork needed to start earning a legal paycheck — some 18 months after the relentless migrant influx first began, according to figures provided by City Hall. 1,495 of those work authorization applications have been filed through the city’s Asylum Application Help Center since the facility opened back in June, the figures show. Meanwhile, another 1,700 work applications were submitted last month when the Biden administration sent Department of Homeland Security staffers to Gotham for a two-week stretch to help speed through the bureaucratic process.

Even with their rougher estimate 3,200, that's not a lot of work permits.

But i was told they desperately wanted to work... — Max Killcount (@MaxKillcount) November 10, 2023

And take the jobs Americans didn't want.

They have a cell phone, paid room and board, healthcare and basic income. That’s all they need. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) November 10, 2023

There's no incentive to work.

When sanctuary cities and states like in NY provide free health care, free housing, free education, and many other goodies, not only is that an incentive to cross into the country illegally, but it’s also an incentive to mooch off taxpayers as much and for as long as possible. https://t.co/wYt8LERLnO — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 11, 2023

It's all by design.

What happens when you vote your city to become a sanctuary.



Liberals never fail to overlook the predictable fallout from their half-baked, bleeding heart gestures. “Oh, actions have consequences? Who could have foreseen that?” https://t.co/7hLUASFCIV — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) November 11, 2023

58% of New Yorkers said the city had done enough for immigrants. Guess not.

FYI...So, how are they eating? How are they paying rent? How/where are their children being educated and who's paying for this? https://t.co/6EHIVafyG0 — LINoleFan (@LINoleFan) November 10, 2023

We are. $400 a day, per immigrant, per Gothamist. At 140,000, that's $56 million.

It is a crisis.

The remaining 98% are living the American Dream. https://t.co/UyTGw0IHx9 — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 11, 2023

They sure are.

Sigh.

Biden voters allowed this to happen. https://t.co/8oH8nF4wbI — Honorary Uce (@XOTWODevin) November 11, 2023

Every administration that refused to address immigration allowed this to happen. But Biden's in charge now, and has made it infinitely worse.

Something has to be done -- drastically and soon -- to fix the utterly broken immigration system.

***

