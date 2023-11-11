Biden Made Sure to Mention 'LBTQ-Plus' During Veterans Day Speech, Then Got Confused......
Another Day, Another 'Embellishment': Biden Lies About Standing 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' Wit...
MMA Fighter's Shirt Sports Important Reminder About Trump Indictments and Something Else
Happy Veterans Day: Whistleblower Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members For 'Disloya...
'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for...
‘Where Did They Go?’: San Francisco Homeless Gone, Streets Cleaned Ahead of Biden...
Here's a Reminder That 'Anti-Israel Protesters' in the U.S. Don't Only Hate Israel
Robert Francis O'Rourke Says Biden Is 'Failing Us,' But You'll Never Guess Why
Report: At Least 200 US Colleges Hid Info About $13 BILLION In Donations...
WHAT? Kamala Harris Uses a Lot of Words to Say Nothing About Anti-Israel...
'We Have Nowhere Else to Go.' Sobering Reminder of Just What is at...
'Jesus Was a Palestinian.' Anti-Israel Liberals Demonstrate, Once Again, How Very Stupid T...
'That's a Moose': Twitter Takes Apart Daily Mail Over Inability to Google Image...
Antisemitism on Campus: Jewish MIT Students Physically Prevented from Attending Class

Only 2% of 140,000 Migrants In NYC Applied for Work Permits

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 11, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Left has long, in rather racist fashion, argued that unfettered immigration is necessary because -- without it -- we'd have no one to clean our hospitals or pick our crops. Yikes.

Advertisement

But this story sheds some light on just how few of the illegal immigrants in NYC are looking for work:

For the mathematically challenged, 2% of 140,000 is 2,800. So not a whole lot of people.

The New York Post writes:

Only about 2% of the tens of thousands of migrants who have poured into the Big Apple since the asylum seeker crisis started have actually applied for work authorization permits, the latest data shows.

Roughly 3,200 asylum seekers in New York City have filed the required paperwork needed to start earning a legal paycheck — some 18 months after the relentless migrant influx first began, according to figures provided by City Hall.

1,495 of those work authorization applications have been filed through the city’s Asylum Application Help Center since the facility opened back in June, the figures show.

Meanwhile, another 1,700 work applications were submitted last month when the Biden administration sent Department of Homeland Security staffers to Gotham for a two-week stretch to help speed through the bureaucratic process.

Recommended

'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for a J6 Suspect
Doug P.
Advertisement

Even with their rougher estimate 3,200, that's not a lot of work permits.

And take the jobs Americans didn't want.

There's no incentive to work.

It's all by design.

58% of New Yorkers said the city had done enough for immigrants. Guess not.

Advertisement

We are. $400 a day, per immigrant, per Gothamist. At 140,000, that's $56 million.

It is a crisis.

They sure are.

Sigh.

Every administration that refused to address immigration allowed this to happen. But Biden's in charge now, and has made it infinitely worse.

Something has to be done -- drastically and soon -- to fix the utterly broken immigration system.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BORDER CRISIS IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRATION NEW YORK CITY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for a J6 Suspect
Doug P.
Biden Made Sure to Mention 'LBTQ-Plus' During Veterans Day Speech, Then Got Confused... Again
Doug P.
Happy Veterans Day: Whistleblower Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members For 'Disloyalty'
Grateful Calvin
MMA Fighter's Shirt Sports Important Reminder About Trump Indictments and Something Else
Doug P.
Another Day, Another 'Embellishment': Biden Lies About Standing 'Shoulder-to-Shoulder' With UAW Picketers
Amy Curtis
‘Where Did They Go?’: San Francisco Homeless Gone, Streets Cleaned Ahead of Biden Visit to APEC Summit
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for a J6 Suspect Doug P.
Advertisement