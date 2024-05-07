John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn

Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Senator John Fetterman and TikTok had a bit of a disagreement on Twitter today. It ended in a total own by Fetterman. Fetterman may possibly own TikTok now. That would be preferable to the Chinese Communist Party, so there is that.

It all started when Fetterman took to Twitter to explain his vote to ban TikTok in the United States.

Obviously, TikTok had a rebuttal ready, as misleading as it may be.

John Fetterman has a very social media savvy staff and they quickly had a reply. I think that's what the kids call 'owning' your opponent.

It has been a welcome surprise.

If the others are owned by the Chinese Communist Party and are using their assets to spy on American, yes.

He can't win them all.

The Democrats are not happy with Fetterman. That totally means he is on the right side of the issue.

Let's send the rest of the Democratic Senators there, please.

He surely will disappoint us again very soon, but for today, we will take the Fetterman win.




