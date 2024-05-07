John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn

Senator John Fetterman and TikTok had a bit of a disagreement on Twitter today. It ended in a total own by Fetterman. Fetterman may possibly own TikTok now. That would be preferable to the Chinese Communist Party, so there is that.
Every single American company must bend to the Chinese communist government’s will to operate in China.— Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 7, 2024
I voted yes to force this sale to make TikTok safer for our children and national security.
Their arrogance is astounding. pic.twitter.com/nrtwUorfPw
It all started when Fetterman took to Twitter to explain his vote to ban TikTok in the United States.
Since when is it arrogant to stand up for the constitution and freedom of speech? https://t.co/fdzpQWnQLv— TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) May 7, 2024
Obviously, TikTok had a rebuttal ready, as misleading as it may be.
spending time in my mentions when you should be spending time finding your new buyer https://t.co/5GCtO38q7X— Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 7, 2024
John Fetterman has a very social media savvy staff and they quickly had a reply. I think that's what the kids call 'owning' your opponent.
SENATOR BETTERMAN STRIKES AGAIN— U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 7, 2024
Don't let them up for air! pic.twitter.com/53cC2ttuCs— Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) May 7, 2024
Don't let them up for air! pic.twitter.com/53cC2ttuCs— Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) May 7, 2024
I’ve never seen any politician ever become such a badass AFTER winning an election. Truly The Betterman. https://t.co/4cSa9UHt6d— Ilija Vojnovic (@Ikan999) May 7, 2024
It has been a welcome surprise.
Wow. In America politicians publicly use their office and authority to intimidate others? https://t.co/flke5XoKPm— 🔻🪂🇵🇸 Gen(P)alestine هـ (@PaliPlath) May 7, 2024
If the others are owned by the Chinese Communist Party and are using their assets to spy on American, yes.
he may not be able to speak coherently in public— Taxation Is Theft Radio (@GTWlibertyradio) May 7, 2024
but his writing team has some zingers https://t.co/Mx8Vt7bAXw
He can't win them all.
John Fetterman may be the hero we need. And I feel so weird saying that. https://t.co/AT7AdIRI7W— Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) May 7, 2024
I'm so donating to your primary opponent you've literally just a male version of Sinema. https://t.co/jBOLeN3MBq— 🇨🇦🇬🇧 The Last Loyalist 🍁🔔 (@Lost_Loyalist) May 7, 2024
The Democrats are not happy with Fetterman. That totally means he is on the right side of the issue.
Fetterman has been to the Other Side and has returned changed. https://t.co/9hXAKzLBO8— Faded Magnet (@FadedMagnet) May 7, 2024
Let's send the rest of the Democratic Senators there, please.
Every. Damn. Time. https://t.co/7pzG6BRDoZ pic.twitter.com/vinPWs8Bkp— Croaky Caiman 🐊🇺🇸 (@InstaGator2024) May 7, 2024
Increasingly common Fetterman W. https://t.co/0XKC1IWoVn— JLo10 Will Win His 1st MVP and 1st SB in 2025. (@JListherealGOAT) May 7, 2024
Fetterman is an enigma - he’s starting to grow on me! https://t.co/5RHmukBR7H— Angela (@Angela46951592) May 7, 2024
He surely will disappoint us again very soon, but for today, we will take the Fetterman win.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member