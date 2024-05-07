John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn

Senator John Fetterman and TikTok had a bit of a disagreement on Twitter today. It ended in a total own by Fetterman. Fetterman may possibly own TikTok now. That would be preferable to the Chinese Communist Party, so there is that.

Advertisement

Every single American company must bend to the Chinese communist government’s will to operate in China.



I voted yes to force this sale to make TikTok safer for our children and national security.



Their arrogance is astounding. pic.twitter.com/nrtwUorfPw — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 7, 2024

It all started when Fetterman took to Twitter to explain his vote to ban TikTok in the United States.

Since when is it arrogant to stand up for the constitution and freedom of speech? https://t.co/fdzpQWnQLv — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) May 7, 2024

Obviously, TikTok had a rebuttal ready, as misleading as it may be.

spending time in my mentions when you should be spending time finding your new buyer https://t.co/5GCtO38q7X — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 7, 2024

John Fetterman has a very social media savvy staff and they quickly had a reply. I think that's what the kids call 'owning' your opponent.

SENATOR BETTERMAN STRIKES AGAIN — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 7, 2024

Don't let them up for air! pic.twitter.com/53cC2ttuCs — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) May 7, 2024

Don't let them up for air! pic.twitter.com/53cC2ttuCs — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) May 7, 2024

I’ve never seen any politician ever become such a badass AFTER winning an election. Truly The Betterman. https://t.co/4cSa9UHt6d — Ilija Vojnovic (@Ikan999) May 7, 2024

It has been a welcome surprise.

Wow. In America politicians publicly use their office and authority to intimidate others? https://t.co/flke5XoKPm — 🔻🪂🇵🇸 Gen(P)alestine هـ‎ (@PaliPlath) May 7, 2024

If the others are owned by the Chinese Communist Party and are using their assets to spy on American, yes.

he may not be able to speak coherently in public

but his writing team has some zingers https://t.co/Mx8Vt7bAXw — Taxation Is Theft Radio (@GTWlibertyradio) May 7, 2024

He can't win them all.

John Fetterman may be the hero we need. And I feel so weird saying that. https://t.co/AT7AdIRI7W — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) May 7, 2024

I'm so donating to your primary opponent you've literally just a male version of Sinema. https://t.co/jBOLeN3MBq — 🇨🇦🇬🇧 The Last Loyalist 🍁🔔 (@Lost_Loyalist) May 7, 2024

Advertisement

The Democrats are not happy with Fetterman. That totally means he is on the right side of the issue.

Fetterman has been to the Other Side and has returned changed. https://t.co/9hXAKzLBO8 — Faded Magnet (@FadedMagnet) May 7, 2024

Let's send the rest of the Democratic Senators there, please.

Increasingly common Fetterman W. https://t.co/0XKC1IWoVn — JLo10 Will Win His 1st MVP and 1st SB in 2025. (@JListherealGOAT) May 7, 2024

Fetterman is an enigma - he’s starting to grow on me! https://t.co/5RHmukBR7H — Angela (@Angela46951592) May 7, 2024

He surely will disappoint us again very soon, but for today, we will take the Fetterman win.











