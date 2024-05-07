Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark

This reminds us of the time President Joe Biden said that "poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids." And also of the time that Biden informed us that the difference between white and black entrepreneurs is that young black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers and accountants. And also of the time that Biden addressed the racial disparity in COVID-19 vaccinations. The Associated Press was more than happy to rush out a fact-check:

There are fewer Black Americans being vaccinated than whites, AP reporting has found. Experts have cited several factors that could contribute to the emerging disparity, such as a deep-rooted mistrust of the medical establishment among Black Americans due to a history of discriminatory treatment. Predominantly Black neighborhoods have inadequate access to the vaccine, and a digital divide makes it difficult for people to get crucial information, especially when vaccination sign-ups are largely being done online.

Ah, the digital divide. Like when Biden asked a mostly black crowd if they remembered sitting in the parking lot of McDonald's to sponge off their wifi during the COVID lockdowns. What were they connecting? Their laptops.

Was it just this editor, or was every single person in the Black Lives Matter protests holding up an iPhone and recording video of the arson and riots? Maybe they were Obamaphones.

As we reported earlier, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday, "Right now we have, you know, young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is."

Brian Krassenstein, who now tweets every post in the form of a question to farm engagement, decided to go to bat for Hochul, saying what she said wasn't racist at all.

Was this “racist”?



New York Governor Kathy Hochul : “Young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is,”



I don’t see it as being racist. I don’t think she meant to use the word computer, but in an effort to not hang on the word, she just… pic.twitter.com/RH2Uk1txqQ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 7, 2024

"… but in an effort to not hang on the word, she just threw out a word like computer. Saying that a lot of people of a certain race who are less well off in the Bronx don’t have a strong vocabulary isn’t racist in my opinion. It’s pointing out the socioeconomic dynamic of the area and how it impacts education based on race. Her intentions are to make sure these people get a better education. Stop concentrating on the wrong things and start trying to solve the problems.

We are trying to solve problems … like the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Digging further:

According to dems they also can’t get IDs…. — MegaMagaBimbo ✌🏼🇺🇸 (@jessica12984373) May 7, 2024

It’s not that they can’t get an ID, it’s that the ease to get an ID is much less than say somebody of higher economic status. This means that they are slightly less likely to vote. We shouldn’t be throwing in more obstacles for people to vote. We should be making it easier as… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 7, 2024

"We should be making it easier as long as it’s safe, which, from the past, it appears to be very safe."

Courts have actually ruled that voter ID is racist, even when provided free at the DMV. Blacks don't have cars they can drive to get an ID.

“Computer” what American in any place…!? Even the deepest part of the Appalachian doesn’t know the word “computer”!? This is TYPICAL white liberal women superiority, degrading and racist comment. She said it without even knowing because it’s who she is. — Leisa Cole 🇺🇸🌹8024 (@Leisa8024) May 7, 2024

I’m sure there are plenty of really young children who have no access to a computer at home who have no idea what one is. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 7, 2024

He's sure of it, guys.

Soft bigotry of low expectations is the worst kind of racism in the world.



That describes the left to a T. — TheCrazyCubaninTucson (@Arielhe97434333) May 7, 2024

I'm curious what word do you think she meant to say? — Beth Dutton (@1BethDutton) May 7, 2024

If kids in the Bronx don't know what a computer is, it's because of Leftist education policies. New York and the DoEd have been in solid, Democrat control for decades regardless of who the president was.



There is absolutely no way to spin this as a conservative policy failure. — ConcernedBystander (@GreyPerson998) May 7, 2024

There are no computers in the public schools, and kids have never seen one?

White liberals also think black people don’t know how to get an ID at the DMV and Biden thinks poor kids are just as bright as white kids. The racism is deep seeded in their DNA. — Doug 🇺🇸 (@ProudPatriot247) May 7, 2024

No, it’s racist. And it’s a standard Dem trope. — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) May 7, 2024

Do you always only give democrats the benefit of the doubt? — The Average American (@TAAtoday) May 7, 2024

Replace "Donald Trump" saying this instead of Kathy Hochul. Do you think it's racist now? — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) May 7, 2024

Welcome to the world of the conservative. We have to defend ourselves against being labeled racist if we order our coffee with cream, instead of black. — Puddle Pirate (@SafeSpacePirate) May 7, 2024

You both stepped in this one. — Scott Smith (@4tears_RSS) May 7, 2024

You are always cleaning up and deflecting for them. — Pal (@QueitMiddleWing) May 7, 2024

Wow… Your need to spin this for her is incredible. She said what she said. We don't need an explanation. We know it was wrong, but even more so when dozens of Democrat operatives like yourself make an issue of defending it.



Minority voters are leaving the Democratic Party.… — John Fabbricatore (@JohnE_Fabb) May 7, 2024

Upperclass white savior complex is getting a workout today. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) May 7, 2024

100% racist and if you're ok with it you're a racist too. — Rudy (@RudyLTX) May 7, 2024

You are making her racist remarks worse by “mansplaining” — Rosanna 💋🇺🇸 (@Rosanna_000) May 7, 2024

Typical woke white woman convincing black people that they need them but will call me racist for saying that black people are more than capable of doing things and speaking for themselves — 𝐂𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤™ (@1onlyCoyoteJack) May 7, 2024

Nah. Computer wasn't unintentional because she continued talking about technology right after. This lady believes black folks in the Bronx know nothing about technology. And Ms. White Savior here is going to ride in and save them. — Gear and Gaming (@Eagle858tv) May 7, 2024

This is racist, Brian, don't be racist by attempting to defend it. — Ed Khil (@0megalvl3vent) May 7, 2024

Oh Brian. Trying to left-splain obvious and intentional disdain for the black community. They can't get IDs. They can't afford/use a computer, and better yet still, they don't even know what a computer is.



Instead of calling it out, you just make excuses. You are worse! — TX_Conservative 🇺🇲 (@TXConserva83713) May 7, 2024

Sure, keep thinking that way. We know what you think. Thanks for sharing. pic.twitter.com/QPR8gtkAJZ — Get Woke Go Broke The Card Game (@GWGBTCG) May 7, 2024

I’m pretty sure young black kids growing up in the Bronx know what the word “computer” is. — JustJames NoJimmy (@ZPJ585) May 7, 2024

This editor lives down the street from a library that has lots of computers for people to use. Or do they not know the word "library" either?

***