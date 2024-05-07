AGHamilton Shares Offers Poignant and Personal Insight into the Jewish Experience After Oc...
Randi Weingarten Horrified by School Closures - In Gaza
John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn
Politico: Biden Administration Holding Up Delivery of Bombs to Israel to Send a...
John Kirby Says You Can't Eliminate Hamas Through Military Operations
Kristi Noem and Fox Host Engage in Heated Verbal Sparring Match About her...
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Denver Sets Up Hotline for Residents to Host...
Biden: Not Only Did Illegal Immigrants Build This Country, They’re Also Model Citizens
One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young...
WOMP WOMP: Jeff Bezos Invested $60 MILLION in Florida Lab-Grown Meat Before DeSantis...
Northwestern Teaching Assistant Blames 'the Jews' for the Latest Crop of Anti-Semites
Donald Trump's Classified Documents Case Delayed 'Indefinitely'
Bill Maher Not Happy His Tax Dollars Are Paying Off College Debt of...
‘WTF Is Biden Doing?’ Axios Reports Israel Feels It Got 'Played' by Biden...

Brian Krassenstein Tries to White Knight for Kathy Hochul After Racist Computer Remark

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on May 07, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

This reminds us of the time President Joe Biden said that "poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids." And also of the time that Biden informed us that the difference between white and black entrepreneurs is that young black entrepreneurs don't have lawyers and accountants. And also of the time that Biden addressed the racial disparity in COVID-19 vaccinations. The Associated Press was more than happy to rush out a fact-check:

Advertisement

There are fewer Black Americans being vaccinated than whites, AP reporting has found. Experts have cited several factors that could contribute to the emerging disparity, such as a deep-rooted mistrust of the medical establishment among Black Americans due to a history of discriminatory treatment. Predominantly Black neighborhoods have inadequate access to the vaccine, and a digital divide makes it difficult for people to get crucial information, especially when vaccination sign-ups are largely being done online.

Ah, the digital divide. Like when Biden asked a mostly black crowd if they remembered sitting in the parking lot of McDonald's to sponge off their wifi during the COVID lockdowns. What were they connecting? Their laptops.

Was it just this editor, or was every single person in the Black Lives Matter protests holding up an iPhone and recording video of the arson and riots? Maybe they were Obamaphones.

As we reported earlier, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday, "Right now we have, you know, young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is." 

Brian Krassenstein, who now tweets every post in the form of a question to farm engagement, decided to go to bat for Hochul, saying what she said wasn't racist at all.

Recommended

John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn
justmindy
Advertisement

"… but in an effort to not hang on the word, she just threw out a word like computer. 

Saying that a lot of people of a certain race who are less well off in the Bronx don’t have a strong vocabulary isn’t racist in my opinion. It’s pointing out the socioeconomic dynamic of the area and how it impacts education based on race. Her intentions are to make sure these people get a better education. Stop concentrating on the wrong things and start trying to solve the problems.

We are trying to solve problems … like the soft bigotry of low expectations. 

Digging further:

"We should be making it easier as long as it’s safe, which, from the past, it appears to be very safe."

Courts have actually ruled that voter ID is racist, even when provided free at the DMV. Blacks don't have cars they can drive to get an ID.

Advertisement

He's sure of it, guys.

There are no computers in the public schools, and kids have never seen one?

Advertisement
Advertisement

This editor lives down the street from a library that has lots of computers for people to use. Or do they not know the word "library" either?

***

Tags: RACIST BRIAN KRASSENSTEIN KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn
justmindy
One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young Girl
justmindy
Randi Weingarten Horrified by School Closures - In Gaza
Gordon K
John Kirby Says You Can't Eliminate Hamas Through Military Operations
Brett T.
What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong?! Denver Sets Up Hotline for Residents to Host Illegals in Their Homes
Amy Curtis
Kristi Noem and Fox Host Engage in Heated Verbal Sparring Match About her Latest Book
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Fetterman Should Be Awarded Ownership of TikTok After this Sick Twitter Burn justmindy
Advertisement