Wait ... WUT?! WATCH Gov. Kathy Hochul Say Young Black Kids in the Bronx Don't Know What a Computer Is

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on May 07, 2024
Twitter

The Democratic Party is made up of blatant, unabashed racists. Today's example is New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who says something that -- if said by anyone other than a Democrat -- would result in a media firestorm.

WATCH:

Talk about the soft bigotry of low expectations.

More from The New York Post:

Bronx politicians ripped Gov. Kathy Hochul after she asserted that some black children in the borough don’t know what the word “computer” means.

Hochul, speaking at an on-stage forum in California Monday, stuck her foot in her mouth while trying to explain how she wants to create a diverse workforce in new areas like artificial intelligence.

“Right now we have, you know, young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is,” Gov. Kathy Hochul blabbered into a microphone Monday.

“They don’t know, they don’t know these things. And I want the world opened up to all of them,” she continued.

Kids in New York in 2024 don't know what a computer is? 

Really?

They really have low opinions of the black community, don't they?

Heh.

If Hochul's assertion is true (it's not), it's a damning indictment of the government schools of New York, no?

She has no clue. It's all stereotypes and condescension.

That was so cringeworthy.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Which is precisely how every racist ever has treated minorities: as dumb and incapable.

YUP.

He really said that, too.

Because Democrats are racist. And they show it daily.

