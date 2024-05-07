Wait ... WUT?! WATCH Gov. Kathy Hochul Say Young Black Kids in the Bronx Don't Know What a Computer Is

The Democratic Party is made up of blatant, unabashed racists. Today's example is New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who says something that -- if said by anyone other than a Democrat -- would result in a media firestorm.

WATCH:

“Young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is,” - New York Governor Kathy Hochul, saying something that would get a Republican instantly cancelled, but it’s (D)ifferent. pic.twitter.com/zcntbt8fKg — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 7, 2024

Talk about the soft bigotry of low expectations.

More from The New York Post:

Bronx politicians ripped Gov. Kathy Hochul after she asserted that some black children in the borough don’t know what the word “computer” means. Hochul, speaking at an on-stage forum in California Monday, stuck her foot in her mouth while trying to explain how she wants to create a diverse workforce in new areas like artificial intelligence. “Right now we have, you know, young black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word ‘computer’ is,” Gov. Kathy Hochul blabbered into a microphone Monday. “They don’t know, they don’t know these things. And I want the world opened up to all of them,” she continued.

Kids in New York in 2024 don't know what a computer is?

Really?

Is she talking about the same black unicorns who don’t have photo IDs? — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) May 7, 2024

They really have low opinions of the black community, don't they?

She is dumber than a box of AOCs. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) May 7, 2024

Heh.

Is the Gov of NY saying that the city of NY…



that’s been Dem run for 102 of the last 126 yrs



…has families & kids that do not know what a computer is despite they’re being around for the last 53 yrs?



I that case, I’m guessing she isn’t the answer to that problem either. — Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) May 7, 2024

If Hochul's assertion is true (it's not), it's a damning indictment of the government schools of New York, no?

How would she even know about black children growing up in the Bronx. How much time has she spent there in the last 3 years. In the schools, homes, or streets. These Dems. have shown us they can't relate to anyone out of their circles. Gavin, Pelosi & Breed during Covid lockdowns — Regina (@ReginaP99062638) May 7, 2024

She has no clue. It's all stereotypes and condescension.

That was so cringeworthy.

Yeah, that's not racist at all...🙄 https://t.co/2Jz84k6wJb — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) May 7, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Democrats are always trying to prove they aren't racist by talking about how dumb and incapable minorities are. https://t.co/2FzPraPej6 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) May 7, 2024

Which is precisely how every racist ever has treated minorities: as dumb and incapable.

If young black kids in the Bronx don't know what a computer is, then maybe you need to take a hard look at your education system. https://t.co/Wum8Cm5lhF — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) May 7, 2024

YUP.

This is like when Biden suggested most black people don't know how to use computers.



These idiots act like they aren't racist, but really, they're just ignorant and assume minorities are lesser and therefore need to be coddled. Absolute lunacy. https://t.co/6xZEzJXKDO — Alex (@AleximusPrime) May 7, 2024

He really said that, too.

Because Democrats are racist. And they show it daily.