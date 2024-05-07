One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young Girl

Thank goodness this story happened in Florida so this monster will face actual punishment. This story is really horrific. An illegal migrant from Guatemala ended up in Florida and raped an 11 year old child in a van while her Mom screamed for help. He has been arrested.

A twenty-year-old illegal migrant has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl outside her Florida home.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified Marvin Dionel Perez Lopez as the girl's attacker, claiming he forced her into his white van where the alleged sexual assault took place.

The child's mother, according to police, searched for her daughter and saw the van not far from where she and Lopez lived in Lake Worth.

The mother caught a glimpse of her daughter and the suspect in the van and began banging on the door, shouting at him to free the girl, according to an arrest report.

Sherriff's deputies said Lopez fled from the van at that point. The victim's mother then stopped by Lopez's apartment where his brother also lived. Lopez's brother got him to come home where the mother confronted him.

After listening to Lopez's pleas for forgiveness, the victim's mother called 911.

Investigators on the scene interviewed the victim who told them that Lopez forced himself on her even after she tried to refuse and get away.

At the same time, Lopez again tried to flee, this time through a back window of his apartment. Police noticed Lopez doing this and chased after him. It's not clear if they caught him right there and then, but police confirmed Lopez's arrest on Monday.

Lopez is from Guatemala and left the Central American country sometime in January, according to local station WPTV. When he crossed into Mexico, he reportedly surrendered to border patrol and was given a court date in 2027, after which he was released.

At the end of January, he made it to Florida. It's unclear how Lopez secured an apartment in Palm Beach or what he does for work.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that Lopez 'has confessed to the crime.'

'He's gonna get tried for a capital crime before he even remotely thinks he's gonna get deported. He's gonna do the time here first,' Bradshaw said.