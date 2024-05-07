One of Biden's Illegal Immigrants Picked the Wrong State to Terrorize a Young Girl

Thank goodness this story happened in Florida so this monster will face actual punishment. This story is really horrific. An illegal migrant from Guatemala ended up in Florida and raped an 11 year old child in a van while her Mom screamed for help. He has been arrested.
An illegal immigrant who arrived this year from Guatemala has been arrested in Florida for allegedly kidnapping an 11-year-old girl, raping her in his van, then trying to evade arrest: https://t.co/1SuZOO3e9y— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 7, 2024
A twenty-year-old illegal migrant has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl outside her Florida home.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified Marvin Dionel Perez Lopez as the girl's attacker, claiming he forced her into his white van where the alleged sexual assault took place.
The child's mother, according to police, searched for her daughter and saw the van not far from where she and Lopez lived in Lake Worth.
The mother caught a glimpse of her daughter and the suspect in the van and began banging on the door, shouting at him to free the girl, according to an arrest report.
Sherriff's deputies said Lopez fled from the van at that point. The victim's mother then stopped by Lopez's apartment where his brother also lived. Lopez's brother got him to come home where the mother confronted him.
After listening to Lopez's pleas for forgiveness, the victim's mother called 911.
Investigators on the scene interviewed the victim who told them that Lopez forced himself on her even after she tried to refuse and get away.
At the same time, Lopez again tried to flee, this time through a back window of his apartment. Police noticed Lopez doing this and chased after him. It's not clear if they caught him right there and then, but police confirmed Lopez's arrest on Monday.
Lopez is from Guatemala and left the Central American country sometime in January, according to local station WPTV. When he crossed into Mexico, he reportedly surrendered to border patrol and was given a court date in 2027, after which he was released.
At the end of January, he made it to Florida. It's unclear how Lopez secured an apartment in Palm Beach or what he does for work.
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that Lopez 'has confessed to the crime.'
'He's gonna get tried for a capital crime before he even remotely thinks he's gonna get deported. He's gonna do the time here first,' Bradshaw said.
Hopefully, the new law allowing for capital punishment in cases when the victim is under 12 in Florida will apply. Fingers crossed.
String 'em up. https://t.co/20J67x9OAz— Zack Arnold (@ZTArnold_) May 7, 2024
I’m so sick of all this. Biden should be sued and charged with dereliction of his official duties. The problem is he’s so old, he won’t live long enough to bear the consequences for what he has purposely done.— Paula (@Paula18527444) May 7, 2024
Joe Biden's children and grandchildren are protected by Secret Service. He isn't worried about other people's family.
It doesn’t matter what you do to him now. This should have never happened in the first place.— Red Team (@RedTeamActual) May 7, 2024
Exactly. He should never have been in this country with access to a young American.
Deport all of these thugs! Now!— Lisa Poole (@LisaRHP) May 7, 2024
And he will face the death penalty in Florida. Thank you @GovRonDeSantis— JRZYGRL@HRT (@MKSAS666) May 7, 2024
An illegal immigrant crossed the border, was apprehended and released.— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) May 7, 2024
He was just arrested in Florida for molesting a child.
They aren’t sending their best! Absolutely disgusting.
Trump was right again.
They are absolutely sending their worst.
It seems to me we might be heading back to the old West rules of justice…obviously no one else will protect “WE THE PEOPLE”. https://t.co/iIvOvEeFn3— Debra (@dalowry) May 7, 2024
Many mothers would have done more than just call the police.
The best would come in LEGALLY...this is the scum of the scum https://t.co/1MEBIMHGsx— YouGotThis (@YouGotT25656772) May 7, 2024
Can't believe there are people still saying a wall is racist.— Natalie Karris Phillips (@artistvisioned) May 7, 2024
All the people saying that should have to read this story.
Probably flown in by Biden— 🇺🇸Travis Media Group🇺🇸 (@TM1Politics) May 7, 2024
Biden’s America is out of control. Lock and load people.— SweetieGoat (@sweetiegoat1776) May 7, 2024
This is unacceptable. Governor Desantis needs to amp up his illegal alien relocation program, whatever it takes.— DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) May 7, 2024
Just wait, this will become more frequent because Americans just don’t do anything anymore.— Johnna Houseman (@JohnnaHouseman) May 7, 2024
Well, many places that is true. In Florida, there are consequences. This guy broke the law in the wrong state.
