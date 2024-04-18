WATCH: Sanctuary City Denver Defunds Police, Fire to Aid Illegal Immigrants

We've written a bit about Denver, Colorado and its ongoing sanctuary city insanity. Not only are hourly city employees facing layoffs to fund illegal immigrants, they cut services at the DMV and parks & rec departments.

Now they've cut $8.4 million from the police so those funds can go -- once again -- to illegal immigrants.

Watch:

Denver defunds $8.4 million from police to aid migrants pic.twitter.com/OVvBEtFO3O — 🇺🇸 Rich Howard 🇺🇸 (@WylieGuide) April 17, 2024

When do the citizens of Denver say enough is enough?

This what happens when your Colorado gets California-ed. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) April 17, 2024

You get the government you vote for.

Sometimes good and hard.

Good. Let’s hope it gets unbearably worse. — Eioan (@dcxlr8) April 17, 2024

Apparently it's not painful enough for Colorado residents to do anything yet.

Police AND fire — Chrissy (@Chrissys067) April 17, 2024

So your house can be robbed or burned to the ground, and your tax dollars won't provide you services like police or fire response.

They're doing their best to burn it all down before they can't. — Counter Moves (@4D5x5) April 17, 2024

Sure feels that way.

That should work out well — Joseph Meyer❌ (@joseph_meyer) April 17, 2024

We're sure it'll be fine. Just fine.

Another example of Biden's Burden on America! — northhunter job Title Husband,Father, Grandfather. (@northofmackinac) April 17, 2024

A major burden.

Deep blue looney bin Denver, CO takes over 8 million from police budget to fund illegals.



You get what you voted for.



https://t.co/MsuozUl4v2 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 17, 2024

Yes, you do.

Democrat-run Denver just cut $8,000,000 from its police budget to help deal with the skyrocketing illegal alien crisis in the city.



Yet again, Democrats are putting illegal aliens ahead of your safety. https://t.co/i3qZtvIUEH — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 17, 2024

Americans are last under Democrat rule.

Unless it comes to paying taxes; then we're first in line to get fleeced.

With crime running rampant, Democrat Mike Johnston is defunding Denver police to pay for illegal immigrants.#copolitics



Blue city mayor defunds police force by more than $8 million to aid migrants https://t.co/lpUqeRpg6h — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) April 17, 2024

In Denver, aggravated assaults have doubled since 2012 and homicides have tripled.

So cutting $8 million from the police budget seems a wise move.

Not.

Denver wanted to be a sanctuary city and, to their credit, they are living up to their pledge.



I can't imagine the Americans there will be happy about it for long though. I sure would not be.https://t.co/89JmJ3UiAV — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) April 17, 2024

There's a breaking point, and it's amazing we haven't reached it yet.

Soooo Denver is defunding their police department to aid migrants…while homicides in their city have increased 190% over the last ten years.



I mean what could go wrong…



The ignorance, or if intentional malevolence, is staggering!

https://t.co/gmtO3HOMCa — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) April 17, 2024

Staggering is an understatement.

DENVER DEFUNDS POLICE $8.4 MILLION ... to pay for illegal immigrants. This goes countrywide if, God forbid, Democrats take congress this fall with Joe Biden still in place. Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/dQHozE1di0 — Tara Servatius (@TaraServatius) April 17, 2024

Vote accordingly, indeed.