'60 Minutes' Features Two High School Seniors Who Solved 'Impossible' Mathematical Puzzle

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on May 04, 2024
Meme

Wow! Two high school seniors solved a mathematical puzzle that has stumped mankind for 2,000 years. "60 Minutes" did a nice feature on the pair, and earned themselves a Community Note in the process.

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

This puzzle was solved 15 years ago…

justmindy
But why would "60 Minutes" misrepresent a story in the headline?

We're all for more black women going into STEM. Maybe these two will be an inspiration. The post did lead to a lot of "Black girl magic" posts and arguments against DEI, but the "60 Minutes" headline is completely misleading. Interview the guy who solved it 15 years ago.

***


