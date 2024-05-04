Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes

ASU Students Arrested During Protests Won't Be Able to Finish Final Exams
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on May 04, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It seems Joe Biden is declining daily. It's not really even arguable at this time. He has all the markers of someone aging very poorly. While this is a part of life, it's very disconcerting to see these behaviors coming from the leader of the free world. Twitter noticed something very strange about Biden's gait in one of his recently released videos.

As a parent of toddlers, political pundit Mary Katharine Ham, had her own take about what was going on. All the parents reading along get it.

Never trust a toot!

Yes, indeed. Many Daddies too!

In this case, let's hope so.

This is a more serious and sober take while recognizing all of these behaviors are a bad sign for a sitting President.

Her eyes always give it away.

Ha! The perfect meme.

It couldn't have happened to a nicer lady.

Jill shouldn't have let him wander out of the house.

What a mess ... literally.

Funny, but completely true.

Clearly, we just don't get all the body parts a stutter can effect ... or something.

