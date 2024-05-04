Twitter Tries to Get to the Bottom of Biden's Walk with Some Solid and Definitely Not Stinky Jokes

It seems Joe Biden is declining daily. It's not really even arguable at this time. He has all the markers of someone aging very poorly. While this is a part of life, it's very disconcerting to see these behaviors coming from the leader of the free world. Twitter noticed something very strange about Biden's gait in one of his recently released videos.

Why did he stop like that? pic.twitter.com/BA3syQkuEN — JACK 🇺🇸 (@jackunheard) May 4, 2024

As a parent of toddlers, political pundit Mary Katharine Ham, had her own take about what was going on. All the parents reading along get it.

I can understand why Jill continued to walk. She did NOT want to smell that. — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 4, 2024

Never trust a toot!

You've seen this look before Hammer. pic.twitter.com/eA8zQQIBYo — Joe Catenacci (@JoeCats19) May 4, 2024

Every Momma knows that stance and face. — Jessica Bennett (@JessicaBen50933) May 4, 2024

Yes, indeed. Many Daddies too!

He's clearly wearing an adult diaper! — Life (@SamPosman) May 4, 2024

In this case, let's hope so.

My husband is 57 and he has multiple sclerosis.

When more than 1 person is taking to him he will act like this bcs it confused him, it not only effects his cognitive function (mind goes blank) and also his balance (bcs he can only focus on one thing at a time)



This reminds me… — TyraMuch? (@tyfavara) May 4, 2024

This is a more serious and sober take while recognizing all of these behaviors are a bad sign for a sitting President.

Jill's actions always confirm what we suspect. We're not

sure what it is, but we know that it is. — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) May 4, 2024

Her eyes always give it away.

It’s difficult to walk and 💩 at the same time. — Mindak67 (@mindak67) May 4, 2024

He was dropping a deuce — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) May 4, 2024

Ha! The perfect meme.

Looks like freezing of gait. This happens in Parkinson's disease. I wonder if he hasn't been diagnosed with PD. Showing all signs my dad had, shuffling, freezing, slurring words, dementia, agitation, going off script, forgetfulness, etc. — Linda Lee Kenney (@LindaKenney70) May 4, 2024

Idk, but apparently, Dr. 1st Lady Dr. Jill was down wind. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) May 4, 2024

It couldn't have happened to a nicer lady.

He looks goofy. The handlers won’t like him stopping to chat. — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) May 4, 2024

Jill shouldn't have let him wander out of the house.

You know, like when kids stop their movement to load their drawers? That's why he stopped. — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) May 4, 2024

Secret Service radio chatter - "We have a Code Brown, we have a Code Brown" — Matt Crowder (@mattcrowder07) May 4, 2024

What a mess ... literally.

The animatronic Joe Biden in the Disney Hall of Presidents looks more lifelike than this. https://t.co/gv4JLI89Zq — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 4, 2024

Funny, but completely true.

Part of his stutter — don’t ask questions. https://t.co/oIUslH28Mu — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) May 4, 2024

Clearly, we just don't get all the body parts a stutter can effect ... or something.