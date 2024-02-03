'Kids Will Be on the Streets': Boston Residents VERY Upset City Using Community Center to House Migrants

The immigration crisis is getting worse day by day. While Biden is on another long weekend, cities are dealing with how to handle the ongoing waves of illegal immigrants.

This time, in Boston, where the city shut down a recreation center in a predominantly Black neighborhood to house immigrants. Residents are not happy.

Watch:

In middle of the night, Democrats bussed illegals into Boston and shut down a recreational center in a predominantly black area to house them.



A resident says now kids will be on the streets. Democrats are putting black kids on the streets.



This clip should play on a loop in… pic.twitter.com/ln9b7Hq6ib — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2024

Boston isn't the first city to put the needs of residents second to immigrants. NYC forced school children into virtual learning to house immigrants in their schools.

As we said, residents are not happy (WARNING: language):

MUST WATCH: A Boston man gives the police a piece of his mind after the Gov turned a recreational center in a predominantly black area into a facility to house illegals.



Democrats are taking away opportunities from black people and prioritizing illegals! pic.twitter.com/VhpiKG2Wf6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2024

Very not happy.

The Boston Herald wrote about this at the end of January:

Gov. Maura Healey’s administration is eyeing the Melnea Cass Recreation Center in Roxbury as an overflow site for local and newly-arrived migrant homeless families with emergency shelters at capacity. The decision to potentially use the center comes as homeless migrant families have been found sleeping on the floor of Logan International Airport’s Terminal E as the waitlist for shelter topped 600 families as of Thursday. Retired Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, who heads up Massachusetts’ shelter response, confirmed officials were actively looking at the state-owned Melnea Cass Recreation Center, as a temporary overflow site, “especially those staying at Logan Airport overnight.”

It's this an example of that systemic racism I've been reading so much about? https://t.co/pJ14O8vl1P — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) January 28, 2024

Sure seems like it.

President Trump will being getting a nice chunk of the black vote this November. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) February 2, 2024

If he presents a solid alternative to Biden's immigration stance, yes.

Democrats: Let's celebrate Black History Month by throwing them out. — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) February 2, 2024

The irony is not lost on us.

It's a shame that community resources are being siphoned away from the actual community — MAGA Montgomery (@MAGA_Montgomery) February 2, 2024

It really is.

The biggest victims of illegal immigration--besides the minors trafficked into squalor--are black folks.



The Democrat Party really cares about them though. https://t.co/KQ78uXwFyQ — JimDelRey (Insert Blue Checkmark Here) (@JimDelRey) February 3, 2024

They 'care', for sure.

Republicans should have rapid response teams going into these neighborhoods to help file/fund legal action to protect these community centers, articulate policies to stop illegals from entering and removing those who have, and registering these people to vote. https://t.co/8PobsQdz6q pic.twitter.com/06FKi5nH7t — JeffHanson (@IronLeagueThug) February 2, 2024

A wise strategy that'll never happen.

Remember this when you vote.



Don’t live in Boston? Doesn’t matter. This is part of the Democrat platform. Texas proved politicians can secure our border if they want to. Dems don’t want to. https://t.co/4k2ETaHWFQ — VMSwiderski (@VMSwiderski) February 2, 2024

Our government has a vested interest in not solving the border crisis.

Meanwhile, the military came to remove 50 from Martha’s Vineyard.



My former party is a bunch of hypocritical snobs. https://t.co/hmdSXaEgDx — John Smith 🇺🇸 (@JohnSmi17828195) February 2, 2024

Special rich people live in Martha's Vineyard, though.

Nice going Dem leaders. Such a nice touch to do it on the first day of Black history month.

This is more of the war on kids and war on America that they have been waging for 3 years.

Disgusting https://t.co/ncX2CO4ITm — Cattleman🪓 (@SRLucie92) February 3, 2024

It really is disgusting, isn't it?

This is really terrible. And I say that knowing this neighborhood briefly from staying there and talking a good bit with the lady whose room I rented. They need that community center to keep neighborhood kids off the street. https://t.co/MXJmB4KPgf — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) February 2, 2024

Those kids don't matter, apparently.

I feel for this mother and more people are seeing the mistakes of becoming sanctuary cities.

We knew this. https://t.co/byH1iV4Cjo — Alize-Lovemyproxy ☂️🌺🎶🇺🇸🇹🇴 (@Lovemyproxy) February 2, 2024

Maybe lessons are being learned.

Taking resources from low income black families in America, and giving them to criminal aliens who are here to steal our way of life is the greatest slap in the face yet, and it will not be tolerated. https://t.co/C0KNgiIl0w — The borrowed tweet (@TheRealTohm) February 3, 2024

It should not be tolerated.

Hopefully people remember this come November.

