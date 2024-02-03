'Kids Will Be on the Streets': Boston Residents VERY Upset City Using Community Center to House Migrants

Deeper Dive Into NYT Article on Trans Kids Shows Critics of 'Gender Affirming'...
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on February 03, 2024
AngieArtist

The immigration crisis is getting worse day by day. While Biden is on another long weekend, cities are dealing with how to handle the ongoing waves of illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

This time, in Boston, where the city shut down a recreation center in a predominantly Black neighborhood to house immigrants. Residents are not happy.

Watch:

Boston isn't the first city to put the needs of residents second to immigrants. NYC forced school children into virtual learning to house immigrants in their schools.

As we said, residents are not happy (WARNING: language):

Very not happy.

The Boston Herald wrote about this at the end of January:

Gov. Maura Healey’s administration is eyeing the Melnea Cass Recreation Center in Roxbury as an overflow site for local and newly-arrived migrant homeless families with emergency shelters at capacity.

The decision to potentially use the center comes as homeless migrant families have been found sleeping on the floor of Logan International Airport’s Terminal E as the waitlist for shelter topped 600 families as of Thursday.

Retired Lt. Gen. Scott Rice, who heads up Massachusetts’ shelter response, confirmed officials were actively looking at the state-owned Melnea Cass Recreation Center, as a temporary overflow site, “especially those staying at Logan Airport overnight.”

Advertisement

Sure seems like it.

If he presents a solid alternative to Biden's immigration stance, yes.

The irony is not lost on us.

It really is.

They 'care', for sure.

A wise strategy that'll never happen.

Advertisement

Our government has a vested interest in not solving the border crisis.

Special rich people live in Martha's Vineyard, though.

It really is disgusting, isn't it?

Those kids don't matter, apparently.

Maybe lessons are being learned.

Advertisement

It should not be tolerated. 

Hopefully people remember this come November.

***

