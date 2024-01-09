Schools Out For Migrants? New York Kids Forced Into Virtual Learning As Schools Convert To Shelters

This is one of those stories that is hard to believe until you actually see it with your own eyes. For example, why are the parents who pay taxes for these schools to educate their kids not furious. Honestly, these kids were all just home for Christmas break and now they have to go back to virtual learning because a bunch of people broke into our country?

BREAKING REPORT: Nearly 2,000 migrants at Floyd Bennett field FORCE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS OUT of James Madison High School in NYC.



Students will be FORCED TO TAKE virtual classes during the displacement..



The administration of Mayor Adams initiated the transfer of close to… pic.twitter.com/lGw23l5nE9 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 9, 2024

Why are tax paying citizens ok with this? It's pretty stunning.

So now American Citizen Children (high school students) are back to being forced to learn from home. @POTUS close the border stop harming our children‼️ https://t.co/miWbpDgA1k — Grandma B (@bridget_mannor) January 9, 2024

This needs to end now, stand up for yourselves, this is our country, not theirs!!! https://t.co/9Fh1Igpi4I pic.twitter.com/skFwOXt36p — Todd Fleckenstein (@BasicallyHolden) January 10, 2024

That's the problem. Americans are not pushing back against this nonsense.

This is what happens when tyrants rule over you and care more about migrants due to their utility as political weapons than the children of the country they pretend to represent https://t.co/EuiDkRBmP3 pic.twitter.com/s1uJDxTGhL — 🌞🗿 (@Zersetzung_) January 10, 2024

Mayor Adams trying to house 2,000 illegal aliens at James Madison High School in NYC, better sway voters to vote red or this will continue. https://t.co/xgcWWAYeZr — Brix Black 🇺🇸🖤✝️🚺🎮♍️🪶🎶🎥🌿🧯 (@AmericanRebel24) January 10, 2024

Literally, what will it take for these people to stop voting for Democrats?

This is outrageous. American kids are being displaced from their school for migrants. We know virtual learning is a failure. When will you stop this mass migration @POTUS ? https://t.co/RRqgm350VV — Katie Clemency🌻 (@KatieClemency) January 9, 2024

It is infuriating. During COVID, we learned this was an awful way to learn particularly when instructors are not explicitly trained in distance learning. With that knowledge, how can Americans still allow it to happen again?

RETURN to SENDER. Every last one of them. They all came for FREE stuff NOT FREEdom. They are #ILLEGALALIENS not #MIGRANTS

Democrats are losing voters so they decided to steal an election and socially engineer America as we’ve known it out of existence. #WakeUpAmerica ‼️🇺🇸❤️🙏 https://t.co/K7jO69ZWSD — savvydrivel (@savvydrivel) January 10, 2024

It's almost like the Democrats figured out that is the only way they can win.

What about when they run out of public places for all these strangers? Elon Musk, I think it was, asked if it will be our private homes next?...That is a real scary thought!...Deb https://t.co/PSE5cWn4gB — Debra Trinchini (@TrinchiniDebra) January 10, 2024

They need to start with the homes of Democratic politicians. As soon as the migrants were sent to Martha's Vineyard even near the Obama's home, they were promptly removed within 24 hours. Somehow, it seems like high ranking Democrats would not roll out their welcome mats.

