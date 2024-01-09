Melania Trump Announces the News of Her Mother's Death
Schools Out For Migrants? New York Kids Forced Into Virtual Learning As Schools Convert To Shelters

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:15 PM on January 09, 2024
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

This is one of those stories that is hard to believe until you actually see it with your own eyes. For example, why are the parents who pay taxes for these schools to educate their kids not furious. Honestly, these kids were all just home for Christmas break and now they have to go back to virtual learning because a bunch of people broke into our country? 

Why are tax paying citizens ok with this? It's pretty stunning.

That's the problem. Americans are not pushing back against this nonsense.

Literally, what will it take for these people to stop voting for Democrats?

It is infuriating. During COVID, we learned this was an awful way to learn particularly when instructors are not explicitly trained in distance learning. With that knowledge, how can Americans still allow it to happen again?

It's almost like the Democrats figured out that is the only way they can win.

They need to start with the homes of Democratic politicians. As soon as the migrants were sent to Martha's Vineyard even near the Obama's home, they were promptly removed within 24 hours. Somehow, it seems like high ranking Democrats would not roll out their welcome mats.

Tags: MIGRANTS NEW YORK OPEN BORDERS MIGRANT CARAVAN ERIC ADAMS

