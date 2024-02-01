Part-Time President: Having Solved All America's Problems, Biden Prepares for ANOTHER Long Weekend

About Face: Amid Backlash, IL State Rep Pulls Proposed Bill That Would Have...
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Back in August, President Biden celebrated his 365th day of vacation. A full year of vacation and he hasn't even been in office a full term, so that's more than 25% of his presidency.

Just incredible stuff.

And then this little nugget from Fox News contributor Joe Concha:

More vacation. He was in St. Croix over the New Year's holiday.

His absence from the Oval Office is not going unnoticed, and people are not happy:

In case you're wondering, he's referring to this: Biden lied about his son Beau died in Iraq. Again.

A fair point.

He's going. After a year, and will likely not receive a warm welcome.

Total surprise.

And who knows if he'll win reelection?

Everything is totally fine. Nothing going on at all.

And there will be more.

Jill Biden has said he'll need more going into his second term.

A big red flag.

40% of his time on vacation. Just an insane stat.

Gotta rest from all that vacationing, we suppose.

The border crisis, the tensions with Iran and the Houthis, the economy.

We can only hope.

We're (not) shocked.

But Biden was supposed to be better than Trump. Adults back in charge, norms and decency and all that.

So why isn't he?

Also, for the record, Trump's vacation days for his full term were 381. Biden still has a year to go and he's already beat that number.

Totally committed to the American people.

Switzerland can have him.

It really is an embarrassment.

The new Democrat machine leaves a lot to be desired.

Amen.

***

