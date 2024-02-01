Part-Time President: Having Solved All America's Problems, Biden Prepares for ANOTHER Long Weekend

Back in August, President Biden celebrated his 365th day of vacation. A full year of vacation and he hasn't even been in office a full term, so that's more than 25% of his presidency.

Just incredible stuff.

And then this little nugget from Fox News contributor Joe Concha:

Biden will speak to United Auto Workers in Michigan today. But instead of returning to Washington, he'll start the weekend off Thursday evening in Delaware for another long non-holiday weekend. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 1, 2024

More vacation. He was in St. Croix over the New Year's holiday.

His absence from the Oval Office is not going unnoticed, and people are not happy:

Memories of Beau perishing in Iraq took a toll today. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 1, 2024

In case you're wondering, he's referring to this: Biden lied about his son Beau died in Iraq. Again.

Saves us some money so I’m good. Lol. — Susan Marie (@salsanbluechips) February 1, 2024

A fair point.

Still no visit to East Palestine OH. He's too busy on vacation nearly half the time. — Dr. Theo 🇺🇸 (@Tedlinknews) February 1, 2024

He's going. After a year, and will likely not receive a warm welcome.

A long weekend... there's a surprise — Dirk D Myers (@DirkDMyers) February 1, 2024

Total surprise.

Biden takes over 40% of presidency on vacation and regularly has nothing on his schedule M-F. Then rings the fire bell for all hands on deck expecting everyone else to get him a 2nd term. — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) February 1, 2024

And who knows if he'll win reelection?

We'll, there's really nothing going on in the world right now so he might as well take a few days off and relax.... — GoMaizeAndBlue (@Sherpa_Bruinfan) February 1, 2024

Everything is totally fine. Nothing going on at all.

Another vacation for egg salad brain. https://t.co/XfzUOuXmVb — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 1, 2024

And there will be more.

Jill Biden has said he'll need more going into his second term.

We're suppose to believe this man is fit ...

His limited daily schedule should be a Red Flag ... https://t.co/vIIrU7SQcJ — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) February 1, 2024

A big red flag.

Captain Applesauce goes (again) to Delaware. 40% of his time in office has been spent on vacation. https://t.co/0g5qwXo4H6 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 1, 2024

40% of his time on vacation. Just an insane stat.

Biden's pacing himself to rest up for the home stretch of long weekends. https://t.co/T77ec3SXMw — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 1, 2024

Gotta rest from all that vacationing, we suppose.

If this doesn’t outrage you considering the current border crisis, nothing will https://t.co/5ikuKpxmGT — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2024

The border crisis, the tensions with Iran and the Houthis, the economy.

So @JoeBiden will not be attending the return of our 3 American Heroes bodies Tomorrow. Pray this guy and his disastrous administration is gone this time next year. #Trump2024 https://t.co/nJZeABCxTx — Hooch (@RichardHooch) February 1, 2024

We can only hope.

Hey look... Biden taking another long weekend.



Go figure https://t.co/pvP27QoDzm — Dirk D Myers (@DirkDMyers) February 1, 2024

We're (not) shocked.

Puleeez. We clearly remember Trump charging secret service for rooms and golf carts every weekend at Maralago! https://t.co/2zguqivBQp — Laura Townsend☮️🇺🇦🌻🇺🇸 (@goaloa) February 1, 2024

But Biden was supposed to be better than Trump. Adults back in charge, norms and decency and all that.

So why isn't he?

Also, for the record, Trump's vacation days for his full term were 381. Biden still has a year to go and he's already beat that number.

Totally committed to the American people.

Biden would fit right in as president of Switzerland where that elected position is purely symbolic. — Ronzabonz (@Ronzabonza) February 1, 2024

Switzerland can have him.

Oh wow. Another vacation. If this was any other job, he'd been fired long ago. Absentee president. No wonder our enemies are laughing at us — threecatturds (@3catturds) February 1, 2024

It really is an embarrassment.

Joe Biden is the last gasp of the old Democrat machine. https://t.co/qFlslvBDUn — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 1, 2024

The new Democrat machine leaves a lot to be desired.

We would all be better off if he would stay in Delaware permanently. He should have retired years ago. https://t.co/guaxuFG8Ep — Carleen Persson (@Oonamaude) February 1, 2024

Amen.

***

