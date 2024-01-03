Aloe Vera STAT: Biden, Once Treated for Skin Cancer, Gets Horrible Sunburn While in St. Croix

Who was supposed to watch our president while he was on vacation in St. Croix? Because they failed at their job.

Biden was pictured leaving St. Croix sporting a horrible sunburn.

Ouch.

Biden departs St. Croix with wicked sunburn after 7-day island vacation https://t.co/y2qg8C0lgX pic.twitter.com/MmYNLhrRtU — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Polls aren’t the only thing burning the commander-in-chief. President Biden was spotted red-faced in the US Virgin Islands on Tuesday as he prepared to head back to the White House after a seven-day vacation in St. Croix. The 81-year-old president’s striking new sunburn was on full display as he shook hands on the tarmac of Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Christiansted, St. Croix, before boarding Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden. The sun’s rays apparently battered Biden, who was beet-red from his forehead to his neck — exposed by the deep V of his unbuttoned collar. Biden’s sunburn comes after a cancerous skin lesion was removed from his chest during his annual physical last February.

We really want to emphasize that last part: Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed early last year.

Basic sunburn prevention should be part of his routine.

Really smart for a guy who has already had a few skin cancers removed to be getting *that* sunburned. https://t.co/lNERXXL0xr — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 3, 2024

This writer had a cancerous lesion removed in 2020, right before COVID. She uses ALL the sunscreen now.

Even a pretend doctor like Jill should know a dude with a history of skin cancer probably shouldn't go full George Hamilton on vacation. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 3, 2024

You'd think so, but apparently not.

Not great for a guy that has had skin cancer but hey whatever https://t.co/qiYzolTNR9 — 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗰-𝗺𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗣. 𝗚𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝘃𝗲 (@Le_CrocMonsieur) January 3, 2024

No, not great.

.@FLOTUS is a great caregiver for the elderly. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) January 3, 2024

She's doing a bang up job, isn't she?

But we digress.

There were some very, very funny responses to this story, too.

We are laughing out loud over here.

He's that red.

Biden Claudine Gayed Trump — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) January 3, 2024

Topical and funny. Well played.

Welp, the Left now has their own Cheeto Jesus https://t.co/W3qhY0oCVs — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 3, 2024

flamin' hot cheeto jesus — 𝚝𝚎𝚝𝚜𝚞𝚘 鉄男 (@morderwerken) January 3, 2024

Aaaaaand we're dead.

Sometimes Twitter/X is hysterical.

New Orange Man just dropped. https://t.co/tDbCQ8JW6B — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) January 3, 2024

And we all know Orange Man bad. Or something.

At least he got a well-deserved vacay. It’s been days since his last one. https://t.co/sZzoIOfvEB — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) January 3, 2024

He really needs to rest more, the hardworking chap.

dude got the george hamilton special https://t.co/IoXDmeZCmU — 🅳🆁🅸🅻 🅽🆈🅴 the reply guy (@dril_nye) January 3, 2024

If you understand this reference, take some ibuprofen for your back.

PSA:

Please remember to turn your vegetable at least once when grilling. https://t.co/XTDLd3qeNG — 🫦 𝐂𝐢𝐂𝐢 (@CiCi_Texas_45) January 3, 2024

Ouch. Hilarious, but ouch.

Nice try, but you'll never match the original, Joe.

Joe got a little too much climate-change https://t.co/TzSB8lVoAs — DW Berkley (@DWBerkley) January 3, 2024

Just a little bit.

I thought we got rid of the Washington Redskins? https://t.co/V3l2E7Ld55 — Change the Padres (@ChangeThePadres) January 3, 2024

+1000 for this reference.

Remember when Liberals thought Trump took too many vacation days? https://t.co/wLTcfecsO5 — George Orwell (@OrwellsRevenge) January 3, 2024

We remember. We also remember how they complained whenever Bush went back to his ranch.

What's changed?

When the border’s being overrun, people can barely afford groceries and your approval rating is below conjunctivitis & shingles but you were still relaxed enough to fall asleep on the beach for 10 hours. https://t.co/1Q6L3V0u9t — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 3, 2024

This is the biggest takeaway: Americans are struggling, the border is a mess, Biden's numbers are in the sewer, and he's lounging on a beach in St. Croix. Not a care in the world.

Just incredible optics.

