Aloe Vera STAT: Biden, Once Treated for Skin Cancer, Gets Horrible Sunburn While in St. Croix

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 03, 2024
J Pat Carter

Who was supposed to watch our president while he was on vacation in St. Croix? Because they failed at their job.

Biden was pictured leaving St. Croix sporting a horrible sunburn.

Ouch.

More from The New York Post:

Polls aren’t the only thing burning the commander-in-chief.

President Biden was spotted red-faced in the US Virgin Islands on Tuesday as he prepared to head back to the White House after a seven-day vacation in St. Croix

The 81-year-old president’s striking new sunburn was on full display as he shook hands on the tarmac of Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Christiansted, St. Croix, before boarding Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden. 

The sun’s rays apparently battered Biden, who was beet-red from his forehead to his neck — exposed by the deep V of his unbuttoned collar. 

Biden’s sunburn comes after a cancerous skin lesion was removed from his chest during his annual physical last February.

We really want to emphasize that last part: Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed early last year.

Basic sunburn prevention should be part of his routine.

This writer had a cancerous lesion removed in 2020, right before COVID. She uses ALL the sunscreen now.

You'd think so, but apparently not.

No, not great.

She's doing a bang up job, isn't she?

But we digress.

There were some very, very funny responses to this story, too.

We are laughing out loud over here.

He's that red.

Topical and funny. Well played.

Aaaaaand we're dead.

Sometimes Twitter/X is hysterical.

And we all know Orange Man bad. Or something.

He really needs to rest more, the hardworking chap.

If you understand this reference, take some ibuprofen for your back.

Ouch. Hilarious, but ouch.

Nice try, but you'll never match the original, Joe.

Just a little bit.

+1000 for this reference.

We remember. We also remember how they complained whenever Bush went back to his ranch.

What's changed?

This is the biggest takeaway: Americans are struggling, the border is a mess, Biden's numbers are in the sewer, and he's lounging on a beach in St. Croix. Not a care in the world.

Just incredible optics.

***

Tags: BIDEN CANCER JILL BIDEN

