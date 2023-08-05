Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to...
Americans aren't buying Bidenomics because Biden is 'too modest' to take credit
Fauci's replacement pulls out stuffed animals to explain the origin of COVID-19
Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the cultu...
Biden WH hopes signs letting us know who to thank for all the...
Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio...
Massachusetts State Troopers reinstated after wrongful termination for COVID vaccine refus...
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
Gretchen Whitmer explains how Dems could boost Biden's approval (try not to laugh)
Did the White House write this NBC News story about what Biden &...
Dem Rep says the quiet part out loud about Republicans who support Trump
CNN's attempt to rekindle Covid panic falls flat
UNHINGED Keith Olbermann TRASHES Megyn Kelly in an INSANE Twitter rant
Biden's SecState condemning Putin for jailing opposition leader sparks gif & meme-fest

Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 05, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A year is a big milestone. Bud Light is in its current predicament because it made a custom can to commemorate Dylan Mulvaney's 365 days of "girlhood." Vice President Kamala Harris even wrote a letter to Mulvaney, a previous White House visitor, congratulating him on the 365-day landmark.

President Joe Biden also hit a landmark Friday, taking his 365th day of vacation since he took office in January 2021.

"That’s over THIRTY PERCENT of his entire presidency."

Hey, he works hard, he plays hard. NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell noted Friday that while Donald Trump was in court, Biden was out riding his bike. And as Dr. Jill Biden said, show her a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

So who's been running the country?

Recommended

Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the culture wars
Brett T.

He's just sitting back while Bidenomics works its magic.

He's going to visit East Palestine, Ohio any day now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: JOE BIDEN VACATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the culture wars
Brett T.
Kamala Harris still on about extremists wanting people to dehydrate while waiting to vote
Brett T.
Fans are not impressed with the woke makeover of TMNT’s April O’Neil
FuzzyChimp
Antony Blinken's condemnation of prosecuting a political opponent closes in on a ratio record
Doug P.
Americans aren't buying Bidenomics because Biden is 'too modest' to take credit
Brett T.
Fauci's replacement pulls out stuffed animals to explain the origin of COVID-19
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Journalist explains how conservatives 'leveraged a sexual assault' as fodder for the culture wars Brett T.