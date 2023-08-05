Let's commemorate Joe Biden's 365th day of vacation

A year is a big milestone. Bud Light is in its current predicament because it made a custom can to commemorate Dylan Mulvaney's 365 days of "girlhood." Vice President Kamala Harris even wrote a letter to Mulvaney, a previous White House visitor, congratulating him on the 365-day landmark.

President Joe Biden also hit a landmark Friday, taking his 365th day of vacation since he took office in January 2021.

I know this question has been asked again and again, but WHO THE HECK IS RUNNING THIS COUNTRY?



After spending almost a WEEK at the beach, so-called “President” Joe Biden is now heading to his Delaware mansion.



Biden has spent 365 DAYS ON VACATION since he took office. That’s… pic.twitter.com/fnC0jsP7Gg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2023

"That’s over THIRTY PERCENT of his entire presidency."

Hey, he works hard, he plays hard. NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell noted Friday that while Donald Trump was in court, Biden was out riding his bike. And as Dr. Jill Biden said, show her a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband's schedule.

He's nothing more than a symbol of a once great nation.



He's just sitting back while Bidenomics works its magic.

He's going to visit East Palestine, Ohio any day now.

