Did the White House write this NBC News story about what Biden & Trump did this week?

Doug P.  |  11:44 AM on August 05, 2023
On Thursday NBC News senior White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell shared a big scoop about how we can tell Trump is no longer president when he was leaving Washington, DC after being indicted:

Yesterday that journalism doozy was followed up by sharing a story written by a different NBC News reporter:

Did the Biden White House help them write this?

NBC's "journalists" are always glad to help out when it comes to this level of water-carrying: 

But whether unintentionally or by design, Biden’s vacation agenda — bike rides, walks on the beach and, yes, even a date night — have served to illustrate what the White House has said repeatedly: Biden is far removed from the process being carried out by a Justice Department he technically oversees. 

Advisers were well aware that, as the Bidens were about to leave their oceanside retreat for what would be an hourslong date night outing, another Trump indictment was imminent.

"Even a date night"? North Korean state media would tell NBC to take it down a notch to make it not so obvious. 

If the party affiliations of the two men were reversed you can bet the ranch that NBC News would have gone with a different picture.

That's a way more accurate version of how Biden spent his week.

*** 

