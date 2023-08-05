Did the White House write this NBC News story about what Biden & Trump did this week?

On Thursday NBC News senior White House correspondent Kelly O'Donnell shared a big scoop about how we can tell Trump is no longer president when he was leaving Washington, DC after being indicted:

A clear sign he is not president anymore. Despite all the motorcades and perks, his plane has to wait to taxi. Air Force One gets immediate clearance. pic.twitter.com/bcHma5fJXe — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 3, 2023

Yesterday that journalism doozy was followed up by sharing a story written by a different NBC News reporter:

As Trump went to court, Biden went for a bike ride. https://t.co/u30qXOb2Fn — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 4, 2023

Did the Biden White House help them write this?

NBC News doing straight-up Biden fan service pic.twitter.com/MspyxkIpQp — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 5, 2023

NBC's "journalists" are always glad to help out when it comes to this level of water-carrying:

But whether unintentionally or by design, Biden’s vacation agenda — bike rides, walks on the beach and, yes, even a date night — have served to illustrate what the White House has said repeatedly: Biden is far removed from the process being carried out by a Justice Department he technically oversees. Advisers were well aware that, as the Bidens were about to leave their oceanside retreat for what would be an hourslong date night outing, another Trump indictment was imminent.

"Even a date night"? North Korean state media would tell NBC to take it down a notch to make it not so obvious.

@NBCNews has been doing a lot of that this week. 🤡 https://t.co/DEtY0t9DS3 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) August 5, 2023

If the party affiliations of the two men were reversed you can bet the ranch that NBC News would have gone with a different picture.

Did you go to the Walmart School of Journalism? Why would you leave out Biden’s other important activities yesterday as our country divides itself into a million pieces? pic.twitter.com/qzkhLzRxcp — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) August 4, 2023

That's a way more accurate version of how Biden spent his week.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!