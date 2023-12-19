Unfit for Office? Biden's 'Reluctance' to Acknowledge 'Physical Limitations' Causing Concern With Staff

Tell us something we don't know. Biden is 81; when he was elected at 77, he is the oldest president to hold the office.

We've all noticed his physical and mental decline, which was obvious back in 2020 and has only gotten worse (no matter how hard the media runs interference for him).

But Biden apparently hasn't gotten the memo, and it's causing some tension with his staff and the First Lady:

🚨🚨NEW -> Biden's reluctance to acknowledge his physical limitations at age 81 is causing some tension on his team, as senior aides and First Lady Jill Biden push him to rest more and be vigilant about his health going into 2024. https://t.co/S7fzn4ErbE — Jim VandeHei (@JimVandeHei) December 19, 2023

From Axios:

President Biden's reluctance to acknowledge his physical limitations at age 81 is causing some tension on his team, as senior aides and First Lady Jill Biden push him to rest more and be vigilant about his health going into 2024. Why it matters: Current and former aides say Biden is extraordinarily energetic for his age. But his repeated insistence that he feels so young can draw eye rolls: Some current and former aides believe Biden doesn't realize how old he can come across. In conversations with aides and friends, Biden frequently says some version of: "I feel so much younger than my age."

Managing Biden's schedule and energy has become crucial to his reelection campaign, given widespread voter concerns about his ability to do the job until January 2029, when he'll be 86.

Twitter/X users noticed something interesting about what the aides and FLOTUS are pushing Biden to do:

He can't do the job. https://t.co/QinC1BK8eZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2023

No, he clearly cannot.

Rest more? He makes barely two public appearances a week, doesn't take questions or hold press conferences. He has to wear special shoes and take the baby steps on AF1 and is in Delaware 4 days a week, and they are telling him to rest more. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2023

There's only one solution:

But he only takes one vacation per week — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 19, 2023

MOAR vacations, apparently.

Pretty much.

So hide him in the basement so the public doesn't see his infirmity? — Jim Pacing His Cage 🤦‍♂️🤞🧨🚁🆓 🐱‍👤🕊 (@iamisgo11) December 19, 2023

Worked in 2020.

There are a lot of people who are very mad this is even being pointed out:

President Biden is fine. Just stop. — CarrieHD 💕🇺🇸🏈⚡️ ⚾️ (@CarrieDDahl) December 19, 2023

He is not fine.

How about the 77-year-old overweight guy? — Joel B Kuiper (@JoelBKuiper) December 19, 2023

Newsflash, Skippy: He's not the president.

Two things can be true at once. Joe Biden has done a good job as president and he looks really old which is hurting him with voters. I think he should sit with his aides and family this Christmas and really have a Frank conversation about the — Daniel Orloski (@orloski_daniel) December 19, 2023

The delusion is strong with this one.

Biden's approval is in the 30s. Really a good job, there.

Jill Biden is the actual president. Everybody already knows this. Joe is just a mouthpiece. https://t.co/rAHlFDCEmq — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) December 19, 2023

Meh. We're not sure it's Jill, but someone has to be making decisions for Biden.

Jill Biden, the soulless harpy who pushed her husband to run for president despite his age and mental decline, now wants to pretend that she has his best interests at heart. FOH https://t.co/OkTpjVufUO — KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) December 19, 2023

Really something.

Back in September, Biden had spent 40% of his presidency on vacation.

He needs more time off?

Why?

That this is even a discussion is disqualifying. And no, this is not the same as being in a wheelchair or some such.



Greg Abbott doesn't need special rest consideration because he's too old and declining. https://t.co/pDLMEgGytA — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 19, 2023

Exactly.

Biden is mentally and physically unfit for the job. Full stop.

Old: A President is President 24/7, no matter where he is.



New: A President is President in-between naps and Matlock reruns. https://t.co/b2lQBigw0x — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 19, 2023

Remember the cue cards he needs? We do.

Why shouldn't he ignore his age? The rest of the Democrat Party is. https://t.co/2jLhvTLhGe — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 19, 2023

There has been some talk about his age and fitness for office, and some calls for him to step aside, but largely, yes.

GP If Democrats and Jill Biden were so concerned about Biden's health, they would've insisted he only serve one term.



Democrats and Jill Biden don't give two figs about Biden's health. They only care about maintaining power. https://t.co/07ojVcxMXO — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 19, 2023

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Nailed it.

Joe Biden started Tuesday morning *still* in Delaware resting more during another long weekend.



He returns to the WH later to deliver remarks at Sandra Day O'Connor's service and for a campaign event in Bethesda.



If Biden needs more rest now, what's 2028 going to look like? https://t.co/5ANW9aZyUs — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 19, 2023

It's going to be bad.

If he even makes it that long.

If they actually cared about his health they wouldn’t keep trying to prop him up Weekend At Bernie’s-style to run for reelection just because Dr. Jill doesn’t want to lose the perks. https://t.co/dKHACOsVXK — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 19, 2023

It's really selfish and awful.

Rest more? He "works" about five hours a week. Anything less he'd be in a coma. https://t.co/LUT2cITrhN — JWF (@JammieWF) December 19, 2023

Pretty much.

This isn't reassuring me about Joe Biden's ability to do the job he was elected to do https://t.co/PbDWshfkXC — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) December 19, 2023

No, it's not reassuring at all.

He can't do the job. It's clear. But he's going to be the nominee and only time will tell if he gets reelected.

