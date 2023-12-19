Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Creates Commission on Reparations
Next Stop SCOTUS?: Colorado Supreme Court Removes Trump From 2024 Ballot
Kamala Harris Announces 'Fight for Our Reproductive Freedoms Tour'
'Sounds Dictatory to Me': Axois Praises Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Despite SCOTUS Ru...
Minnesota's New State Flag Looks a Little Familiar
'Have You Met a Six-Year-Old?' Journalist Declares Children Know They're Trans
CBP Says There Were More Than 12,600 Migrants Encountered Monday
TMZ Points Out the Obvious in Attempt to Dunk on Trump, Gets Schooled...
John Fetterman's Common Sense Has OFFICIALLY Triggered Mehdi Hasan and LOL It's a...
John Kirby Says It's a 'Farce' That the US Left a Bunch of...
NBC News Asks the Hard Questions: Do You Pay Attention to Santa's Skin...
Clucking Stupid: NY Assemblyman Tony Simone Takes Aim at Chick-fil-A With New Bill...
IRONY ALERT! Paul Krugman Warns NYT Readers to BEWARE 'Economists Who Won't Admit...

Unfit for Office? Biden's 'Reluctance' to Acknowledge 'Physical Limitations' Causing Concern With Staff

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Tell us something we don't know. Biden is 81; when he was elected at 77, he is the oldest president to hold the office.

We've all noticed his physical and mental decline, which was obvious back in 2020 and has only gotten worse (no matter how hard the media runs interference for him).

Advertisement

But Biden apparently hasn't gotten the memo, and it's causing some tension with his staff and the First Lady:

From Axios:

President Biden's reluctance to acknowledge his physical limitations at age 81 is causing some tension on his team, as senior aides and First Lady Jill Biden push him to rest more and be vigilant about his health going into 2024.

Why it matters: Current and former aides say Biden is extraordinarily energetic for his age. But his repeated insistence that he feels so young can draw eye rolls: Some current and former aides believe Biden doesn't realize how old he can come across.

  • In conversations with aides and friends, Biden frequently says some version of: "I feel so much younger than my age."
  • Managing Biden's schedule and energy has become crucial to his reelection campaign, given widespread voter concerns about his ability to do the job until January 2029, when he'll be 86.

Twitter/X users noticed something interesting about what the aides and FLOTUS are pushing Biden to do:

Recommended

Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White Men
Brett T.
Advertisement

No, he clearly cannot.

There's only one solution:

MOAR vacations, apparently.

Pretty much.

Worked in 2020.

There are a lot of people who are very mad this is even being pointed out:

He is not fine.

Newsflash, Skippy: He's not the president.

Advertisement

The delusion is strong with this one.

Biden's approval is in the 30s. Really a good job, there.

Meh. We're not sure it's Jill, but someone has to be making decisions for Biden.

Really something.

Back in September, Biden had spent 40% of his presidency on vacation.

He needs more time off?

Why?

Exactly.

Biden is mentally and physically unfit for the job. Full stop.

Remember the cue cards he needs? We do.

Advertisement

There has been some talk about his age and fitness for office, and some calls for him to step aside, but largely, yes.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Nailed it.

It's going to be bad.

If he even makes it that long.

It's really selfish and awful.

Advertisement

Pretty much.

No, it's not reassuring at all.

He can't do the job. It's clear. But he's going to be the nominee and only time will tell if he gets reelected.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 2024 BIDEN 2024 ELECTION BIDEN CAMPAIGN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White Men
Brett T.
Minnesota's New State Flag Looks a Little Familiar
Brett T.
'Sounds Dictatory to Me': Axois Praises Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Despite SCOTUS Rulings
Amy Curtis
Next Stop SCOTUS?: Colorado Supreme Court Removes Trump From 2024 Ballot
Amy
Queers for Palestine Learns the HARD WAY How Palestine REALLY Feels About Them and Sorry but LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Yemen Tells America to 'Bring It On' With Plane/Top Gun Video, There's Just One HILARIOUS Problem (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Harvard's Claudine Gay Created Task Force to Reduce the Visual Presence of White Men Brett T.
Advertisement