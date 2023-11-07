'Great Electric Vehicle Revolution': Google Battery Bus Loses Power, Rolls Down Hill
Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and...
AP Reports on Virginia Candidate Who 'Endured Sex Scandal'
Rashida Tlaib Imagines She Is Being Silenced and Twitter Is Wondering When She...
Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K....
'Anarchist' Youtuber Claims Conservatives Can't Make Good Art, Twitter Responds
So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter...
Developing: Man With AR-15 Arrested by DC Police Near Capitol Building
We Asked the Moderator of the Third GOP Debate What Questions He's Going...
Jake Shields Laughable Reason For Why it's IMPOSSIBLE for Him to be Anti-Semitic...
Jennifer Van Laar Goes SCORCHED EARTH on 'Animals' Responsible for CA Jewish Man's...
Rep. Thanedar Calls for 72 Hour Ceasefire in Israel, Wants Obama As Negotiator
BREAKING: Two Officers Due to be Fired Over the Leak of the Nashville...
T.K.O! Joe Concha SCHOOLS Lefty Big Mouth Roland Martin Obsessively Trolling Him in...

David Axelrod Says Biden Should Drop Out of 2024 Race

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 07, 2023

There's been a few calls for President Biden to drop out before the 2024 presidential election. Amid cratering poll numbers and a limping economy, we can add another name to the list of people calling for Biden to step aside: David Axelrod.

Advertisement

Yes, that David Axelrod. Former Obama strategist David Axelrod.

From Just the News:

Citing a New York Times/Siena College poll Sunday, Axelrod, who is also a former senior Obama White House advisor, said that it is "very late to change horses" with the first Democratic presidential primary less than 90 days away, but Biden's age may pose a significant challenge in the general election.

"The greatest concern is that his biggest liability is the one thing he can't change.  Among all the unpredictables there is one thing that is sure: the age arrow only points in one direction," Axelrod wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The poll showed not only that Trump is ahead of Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, but that 62% of voters say Biden does not have the mental acuity to be president.

The polls, if they're accurate, are not good for Biden. At all.

Which makes this a challenge: do we believe the polls? It certainly seems Axelrod thinks there's some truth to them, or he wouldn't be calling for Biden to drop out. On the other hand, polls are often wrong.

Recommended

Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and She Kept YELLING (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

And yet, Biden is still the presumptive Democrat nominee.

Here's Axelrod laying out the case himself:

Legitimate concern.

'Justly proud' of a stagnant economy, unfettered illegal immigration, international strife, and increase violence in our cities? That's a strange flex, but okay.

Advertisement

Biden (well, his handlers), only put his interest first. See his multiple trips to the beach while the world burns and Americans struggle to make ends meet.

What good news? Seriously, tell us. The poll numbers slide because there is no good news from this administration.

Those are a big swing, but Trump is 77, and not far behind Biden. Age does matter here.

Advertisement

A defense indeed.

This is a very salient point: who has lost more support since 2020? Not Trump. But Biden? He has lost a tremendous amount of support and his approval numbers reflect this.

We doubt Biden will drop out. But, then again, all of this is in an election year that might throw us a curveball, so you never know.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 2024 BIDEN DAVID AXELROD OBAMA 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and She Kept YELLING (Watch)
Sam J.
Obnoxious Trans-Activist Troll Finds Out What Happens When You FAFO and Call J.K. Rowling a LIAR
Sam J.
AP Reports on Virginia Candidate Who 'Endured Sex Scandal'
Brett T.
So ... About That Mouth-Breathing Nutjob Who Flipped Out on a Poll Greeter in VA, He's Got a History
Sam J.
'Anarchist' Youtuber Claims Conservatives Can't Make Good Art, Twitter Responds
Coucy
Rashida Tlaib Imagines She Is Being Silenced and Twitter Is Wondering When She Ever Shut Up
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cori Bush's Rant Defending Rashida Tlaib SO PSYCHOTIC They Cut Her MIC and She Kept YELLING (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement