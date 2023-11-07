David Axelrod Says Biden Should Drop Out of 2024 Race

There's been a few calls for President Biden to drop out before the 2024 presidential election. Amid cratering poll numbers and a limping economy, we can add another name to the list of people calling for Biden to step aside: David Axelrod.

Yes, that David Axelrod. Former Obama strategist David Axelrod.

Former chief Obama strategist David Axelrod suggests Biden drop out of 2024 race | Just The News https://t.co/TLxtpk4kQC — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 6, 2023

From Just the News:

Citing a New York Times/Siena College poll Sunday, Axelrod, who is also a former senior Obama White House advisor, said that it is "very late to change horses" with the first Democratic presidential primary less than 90 days away, but Biden's age may pose a significant challenge in the general election. "The greatest concern is that his biggest liability is the one thing he can't change. Among all the unpredictables there is one thing that is sure: the age arrow only points in one direction," Axelrod wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The poll showed not only that Trump is ahead of Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, but that 62% of voters say Biden does not have the mental acuity to be president.

The polls, if they're accurate, are not good for Biden. At all.

Which makes this a challenge: do we believe the polls? It certainly seems Axelrod thinks there's some truth to them, or he wouldn't be calling for Biden to drop out. On the other hand, polls are often wrong.

David Axelrod catches up to majority of Americans. — cactus2jack (@cactus2jack2) November 6, 2023

And yet, Biden is still the presumptive Democrat nominee.

Here's Axelrod laying out the case himself:

It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm.

He's defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party--not "bed-wetting," but legitimate concern. https://t.co/g6zeWF0T87 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

Legitimate concern.

The @POTUS is justly proud of his accomplishments. Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

'Justly proud' of a stagnant economy, unfettered illegal immigration, international strife, and increase violence in our cities? That's a strange flex, but okay.

Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

Biden (well, his handlers), only put his interest first. See his multiple trips to the beach while the world burns and Americans struggle to make ends meet.

From the inside of the inside of @DNC, calls are rising for @JoeBiden to bow out of the 2024 presidential race. @BarackObama seems to be supporting @POTUS but I think he protests too much. Even with seemingly good news, Biden’s poll numbers continue to slide. https://t.co/mYYFN6AV9T — Barry Tigay (@TigayBarry) November 6, 2023

What good news? Seriously, tell us. The poll numbers slide because there is no good news from this administration.

“An overwhelming 71 percent said [Biden] was ‘too old’ to be an effective president …including a remarkable 54 percent of [his] own supporters.



“In contrast, only 19 percent of supporters of Mr. Trump, who is 77, viewed him as too old, and 39 percent of the electorate overall.” https://t.co/MQLtCtUmR7 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) November 5, 2023

Those are a big swing, but Trump is 77, and not far behind Biden. Age does matter here.

Among Biden loyalists, it's common to refer to those who worry about Biden's problems as 'bedwetters.' From an influential Democrat, a defense of bedwetting. https://t.co/0LuGrmac4T — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 6, 2023

A defense indeed.

It may be hard to come to terms with but David Axelrod is right. Support and enthusiasm is waning for Biden and the “anyone but Trump” strategy isn’t enough to get Biden re-elected. Dems need a new strategy to get that energy back. https://t.co/Q781gEb9Hx — GenX Granny (@Grannytologist) November 6, 2023

This is a very salient point: who has lost more support since 2020? Not Trump. But Biden? He has lost a tremendous amount of support and his approval numbers reflect this.

We doubt Biden will drop out. But, then again, all of this is in an election year that might throw us a curveball, so you never know.

