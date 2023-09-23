Cenk Uygur pulls out the long knives and a whetstone for Joe Biden

Things are starting to get messy on the Democrat side of the aisle for the 2024 presidential election. Not long ago, anything Joe Biden said or did was treated as sacrosanct by most in the media. And anything he said or did that was cringeworthy and embarrassing (in other words, most things on most days) was quietly swept under the rug. Nothing to see here. Move along.

Advertisement

Slowly but surely, however, things are starting to change and many on the left are realizing the liability Biden is in their quest to maintain power. Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks is the latest to join the Brutus and Cassius crowd, begging in Newsweek for Biden to drop out of the race.

Mr. President: You're Going to Lose to Trump. We’re Begging You to Step Down | Opinion https://t.co/4PwEhsOg1Y — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 22, 2023

We'll spare you the click to have to read through this whole article which is replete with cringe ('Trump is a threat to democracy,' blah, blah, blah), not to mention lies ('Trump told people to inject bleach,' blah, blah, blah). The salient point is that Uygur is convinced that Biden would lose to Trump.

There's almost no chance he's going to win. I've never heard of an incumbent polling under 40 points who went on to win reelection. When it comes to Joe Biden, three in six recent polls had him in the thirties. In one recent poll, President Biden was at an abysmal 32 percent. Sorry, but that's unrecoverable. You're just telling yourself sweet little lies if you think he can win with those numbers.

Uygur went on to indicate that any other Democrat would beat Trump easily.

President Biden needs to step down immediately and give someone else a chance to do what they will certainly be able to accomplish—trounce Trump in 2024.

Trump's negatives are very real, but given the Democrats current lineup of disastrous alternatives -- Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Pete Buttigieg -- Uygur is probably a little overconfident in his proclamation.

I'm putting forward a petition asking Joe Biden to drop out of the race, because unlike the President, I actually do believe democracy is on the line. I don't want to go into that fateful election with a hobbled candidate whose chances of winning are so low. Why would we voluntarily make that mistake?

Needless to say, not everyone on the left was ready to hear Uygur's message.

No he won’t. Lol. — Yorkie dog lovers She/Her (@Yorkiedoglover1) September 22, 2023

Oh do pizz off, please. Nobody of consequence is begging him to step down. He deserves a second term, and he will get that second term and stronger support in Congress. The odds are good that he will complete that term, but if he does fall, Harris will be a consumate leader. — Nully. 🇺🇸🌊 🇺🇦 To the MAGAt losers: 🖕🫵🤡🤡 (@NomenNullus) September 22, 2023

Yep. Strong, powerful and totally rational arguments from the pronouns and emoji contingent of the Democrat party.

Meanwhile, Republicans and conservatives were happy to break out the popcorn.

Biden’s base is killing him right now!👇



“Mr. President: You're Going to Lose to Trump. We're Begging You to Step Down” | Opinion https://t.co/CU90zNyrH2 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 23, 2023

Advertisement

Biden is being thrown under the bus, the they hit reverse and run over him again.



🤣🤣🤣 — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) September 23, 2023

Another Democrat throws Biden under the bus. https://t.co/ZKhebDTprx — BasilValentineSays (@says_basil) September 23, 2023

Look, the 2024 is more than 13 months away. The only thing we're sure of at this stage is that most people who say they're confident that they know what will happen ... almost certainly don't.

But it sure is interesting (and more than a little bit fun) to see the winds shifting for the S.S. Ridin' With Biden.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!