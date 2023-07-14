CA Sen. Scott Wiener thinks it's SUPER-AWESOME Gavin Newsom wants to force kids...
Memo received! MSNBC keeps vouching for Biden's mental sharpness

Doug P.  |  11:13 AM on July 14, 2023
Screenshot / meme

Margaret Thatcher once said that "being powerful is like being a lady -- If you have to tell people you are, you aren't."

The same can be true for being mentally sharp. 

After several stumbles (including a nasty fall) and some "WTF" moments recently overseas, Team Biden has obviously put out a call for help from the media. Earlier this week MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski blamed Biden's staff for the president's stumbles and fumbles, but that wasn't enough.

The next step on MSNBC to cover for Biden is to simply insist that he's sharp as a tack and to ignore your lying eyes and ears (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

The media talking point for the next few days will be that Biden's "sharp as a tack":

There's desperate spin and then there's whatever that is.

Definitely! 

Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots)
Sam J.

Joe Scarborough said, "I've talked to foreign leaders that have had conversations with him (Biden) that said he was on top of every issue."

Does the leader of Finland look like he's thinking Biden's on top of the issues here?

"Sharp as a tack!"

Like everything else, MSNBC thinks if they repeat the lie often enough that will make it true.

*** 

Taylor Lorenz just can't stop OWNING herself in leaked DM convo with Libs of TikTok and LOL (screenshots) Sam J.