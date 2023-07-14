Memo received! MSNBC keeps vouching for Biden's mental sharpness

Margaret Thatcher once said that "being powerful is like being a lady -- If you have to tell people you are, you aren't."

The same can be true for being mentally sharp.

After several stumbles (including a nasty fall) and some "WTF" moments recently overseas, Team Biden has obviously put out a call for help from the media. Earlier this week MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski blamed Biden's staff for the president's stumbles and fumbles, but that wasn't enough.

The next step on MSNBC to cover for Biden is to simply insist that he's sharp as a tack and to ignore your lying eyes and ears (video via Grabien News' Tom Elliott):

MSNBC's @JoeNBC: "The president is very sharp ... I’ve talked to foreign leaders that have had conversations w/ him that said he was on top of every issue ... Some leaders have told me they were surprised ... B/c he's so sharp." pic.twitter.com/JmHdRu70vL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 14, 2023

The media talking point for the next few days will be that Biden's "sharp as a tack":

There's desperate spin and then there's whatever that is.

Sooo the memo was sent out I see. 😂😂 https://t.co/7Ihhmv4ZiN — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 14, 2023

Definitely!

Joe Scarborough said, "I've talked to foreign leaders that have had conversations with him (Biden) that said he was on top of every issue."

Does the leader of Finland look like he's thinking Biden's on top of the issues here?

President Biden confuses Ireland with Iceland in a mistake he described as a "Freudian slip", during a press conference in Helsinki. pic.twitter.com/IUa6t55tZI — TalkTV (@TalkTV) July 13, 2023

"Sharp as a tack!"

Biden has never even accidentally wandered into the vicinity of being "very sharp." https://t.co/pusyYW7Ur7 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 14, 2023

Like everything else, MSNBC thinks if they repeat the lie often enough that will make it true.

***

