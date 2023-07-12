MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tells Biden's staff to 'do a better job' so he doesn't look so lost

Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run...
Doug P.  |  9:35 AM on July 12, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

For many, the increasing frequency of President Biden's bumbles, stumbles and moments where he appears confused and needs somebody to tell him what to do next are signs that there's no way he should be running for another term in the White House.

However, for Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," those are all signs that Biden needs a more attentive staff so the Republicans don't have so much video to pounce on:

Brzezinski's request to Biden's staff seems to be "make the 80-year-old in decline not appear to be an 80-year-old in decline" and that's quite a tall order.

The Biden re-election campaign now has their slogan: "You need to be there for him."

Scolding Biden's staff for not making Biden appear to be somebody other than Biden is something else.

*** 

