MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tells Biden's staff to 'do a better job' so he doesn't look so lost

For many, the increasing frequency of President Biden's bumbles, stumbles and moments where he appears confused and needs somebody to tell him what to do next are signs that there's no way he should be running for another term in the White House.

However, for Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," those are all signs that Biden needs a more attentive staff so the Republicans don't have so much video to pounce on:

MSNBC’s ⁦@morningmika to Biden’s staff: “Do a better job b/c you can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president like going to wrong way … b/c his age is going to be factor … It makes me mad.” pic.twitter.com/DDsLitF8vA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2023

Brzezinski's request to Biden's staff seems to be "make the 80-year-old in decline not appear to be an 80-year-old in decline" and that's quite a tall order.

“If you are managing a president’s schedule & you’re managing a president getting on & off stage, getting on & off planes, & yes, he’s 80. You need to be there for him. You need to make a pathway & you better make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag. These are things that are going… — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2023

The Biden re-election campaign now has their slogan: "You need to be there for him."

An impassioned plea to White House staff: Do a better job accommodating the president's infirmities. https://t.co/72x8IZYiCK — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 12, 2023

Facts are racist™... Do a better job of hiding the facts! https://t.co/qkLrRTiAgu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 12, 2023

How the hell is it their fault that he's 157 years young https://t.co/B8Apg9qIMl — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 12, 2023

Mika: “hey staffers, figure out ways to defy the laws of physics and human biology because we need to win an election” https://t.co/vqK8UAowOw — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) July 12, 2023

Staffers, I am begging you: Please stop letting the president look like he's too old to do the job. https://t.co/xZA8Wlo2Tp — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) July 12, 2023

Scolding Biden's staff for not making Biden appear to be somebody other than Biden is something else.

