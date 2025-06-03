Just STOP: New Yorker Suggests Some 'Stealth' LGBTQ Books Leftists Can Use to...
THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender to a Child (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on June 03, 2025
gif

As Pride Month continues and the Left insists that kids who don't conform to gender norms are really 'trans,' it's refreshing to hear some truth and reality.

WATCH as this woman explains an encounter with a young girl, and how gender should be explained to children:

THIS.

This is perfect.

Girls can be tomboys.

Clothing doesn't make gender, even though the Left thinks dresses magically make you women.

They do not.

And boys who liked typically girl things like cooking or flowers were just boys who liked cooking and flowers.

Yeah, it was pretty awesome.

Yeah, she seems okay.

Yes. Because most people agree with this woman.

Pity.

Heh.

Lots of respect.

Truth!

