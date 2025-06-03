THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender to a Child (WATCH)

As Pride Month continues and the Left insists that kids who don't conform to gender norms are really 'trans,' it's refreshing to hear some truth and reality.

WATCH as this woman explains an encounter with a young girl, and how gender should be explained to children:

Conservative woman who likes wearing men’s clothing says how she was misgendered at the mall by a little girl.



The woman explained to the girl it’s fine, being a girl rocks, and if you’re born a girl then you’re a girl.



No indoctrination. Then the woman just went on her way. pic.twitter.com/BH47qLj6ib — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 3, 2025

THIS.

This is perfect.

Make Tomboys great again. We deserve to be tomboys and not mixed into the confusion, we just like men, manly activities and men’s clothing and most of us grew up with older brothers and want to be like them. 🤷🏻‍♀️ I’m glad I got to dress how I wanted without some parent or grown up… — I am Jacks Heart… (@J4cks_heart) June 3, 2025

Girls can be tomboys.

A lot of women, especially larger ones, prefer men’s clothing because it fits better, like the shoulders. Nice of her to not indoctrinate. — MCharles (@MCharles92719) June 3, 2025

Clothing doesn't make gender, even though the Left thinks dresses magically make you women.

Honestly, that’s how it should be handled. Kids don’t need to be confused by adults pushing weird ideology. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) June 3, 2025

They do not.

That’s reality!



Up until the ladder Obama years when they began injecting this poisoning of Gender Dysphoria and every other facet of toxicity surrounding sexual preferences.



We called girls/women who wore boys/mens clothes TomBoys! And it was accepted nobody cared! — Ken W. (@tampa_npa) June 3, 2025

And boys who liked typically girl things like cooking or flowers were just boys who liked cooking and flowers.

That was pretty awesome - sounds like she knew you were a girl- but didn’t understand boys clothes- it’s awesome how it was explained — Ashley (@Ashley10241968) June 3, 2025

Yeah, it was pretty awesome.

I like this woman. https://t.co/EBAKgyFEZ1 — Susan K 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@susieq2cute) June 3, 2025

Yeah, she seems okay.

We need more people like this. Dismantling their fickle belief system. https://t.co/74bjbzUxHx — ThePipSquee (@SqueePip) June 3, 2025

Yes. Because most people agree with this woman.

My lesbian friend warned me in 2013 that the T in LGTBQ were disruptive to “the cause”, and she didn’t like where the movement was headed.



She fell in line in 2020. https://t.co/BNzQmGCsEE — The Sioux Seashell (@siouxseashell) June 3, 2025

Pity.

Not sure what kind of brain powder this women is eating but it’s working she didn’t sound like a moron. https://t.co/ke64l5uKc1 — Kayla (@Oscargirl7) June 3, 2025

Heh.

Wow.. great respect for this girl! https://t.co/F6d1Br7LqS — Steve Santos (@SaintSteve75) June 3, 2025

Lots of respect.

We need more people like this. Boys will always be boys and girls will always be girls and they cannot be the other. https://t.co/CbqVnHfxkI — MomoMoni (@Shakapahona) June 3, 2025

Truth!

