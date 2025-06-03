Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Introducing Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act

Good news, everyone!

The U.S. Congress is working on a measure to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. pic.twitter.com/Rg4Wh6rkgF — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 3, 2025

Sen. Ted Cruz says he expects, within the next few days, to reintroduce the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act.

In the coming days, I will be circulating and re-introducing a modernized version of the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act, which I have been pushing for my entire Senate career.



As I told the Free Beacon, the Muslim Brotherhood used the Biden administration to… — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 3, 2025

The post continues:

… consolidate and deepen their influence, but the Trump administration and Republican Congress can no longer afford to avoid the threat they pose to Americans and American national security.

And why should we avoid the threat … so as not to appear Islamophobic? Screw that.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

While the parties involved iron out the final details, sources working on the effort said that lawmakers have multiple avenues to financially cripple the Muslim Brotherhood, a global Islamist organization that preaches terrorism against Israel, the United States, and Western governments. The recent push began building steam last month, when the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) held a closed-door briefing for congressional staff that "focused on developing strategies to ban the growing threat of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States," the group said in a press release. The Muslim Brotherhood is already designated as a terror outfit in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Syria, and Bahrain. But the United States has failed to follow suit, even though Congress attempted multiple times in the past.

Saudi Arabia and Syria consider it a terrorist organization, but the United States doesn't? Congress, take a hint.

This would certainly be, uh, awkward for the FBI/CIA, hundreds of NGOs, and pretty much all of organized Muslim institutional life in the United States https://t.co/CxL7EhJylG — Park MacDougald (@hpmcd1) June 3, 2025

The people who are going to oppose this bill are going to be pro-Qatar. It will be interesting to watch who opposes this legislation. — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 3, 2025

Thank you, Senator Cruz. 🙏



Let's see where congressional representatives loyalties lie. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/wK02glTE6o — Téa - the Empirical Armadillo (@empirical_Tea) June 3, 2025

Republicans have tried to get it through Congress before. The bill was introduced in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021, but has not been passed into law. This is supposedly a "modernized version."

Now seems like a good time.

Cruz notes that the Muslim Brotherhood's motto is, "Jihad is our way," and the group is tied to the 2012 terrorist attack on Benghazi.

