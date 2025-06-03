CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed...
Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media...
Kash Patel: Chinese Nationals Charged with Smuggling 'Agroterrorism Agent' into the United...
WaPo Deletes Post on Gaza That ‘Didn’t Meet Post Fairness Standards’ (and Was...
Elizabeth Warren Worries RFK Jr. Will 'Bankrupt' Big Pharma and No One Would...
VIP
When It Comes to LGBTQ Kids, Rich Celebs Won't Pay Their Fair Share
Kamala Harris Celebrates Pride Month by Bringing Her Famous Word Salad to the...
Just STOP: New Yorker Suggests Some 'Stealth' LGBTQ Books Leftists Can Use to...
What Are They Hiding? Milwaukee Police Refuse to Release Judge Hannah Dugan Body...
THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender...
JD Vance Just Needs One Short, BRUTAL Sentence to Sum Up How Pitiful...
Nice Scare Quotes! Check Out How CNN Described Pro-Israel Walk That Was Firebombed...

Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Introducing Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 03, 2025
Twitter

Good news, everyone!

Advertisement

Sen. Ted Cruz says he expects, within the next few days, to reintroduce the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act.

The post continues:

… consolidate and deepen their influence, but the Trump administration and Republican Congress can no longer afford to avoid the threat they pose to Americans and American national security.

And why should we avoid the threat … so as not to appear Islamophobic? Screw that.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

While the parties involved iron out the final details, sources working on the effort said that lawmakers have multiple avenues to financially cripple the Muslim Brotherhood, a global Islamist organization that preaches terrorism against Israel, the United States, and Western governments.

The recent push began building steam last month, when the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) held a closed-door briefing for congressional staff that "focused on developing strategies to ban the growing threat of the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States," the group said in a press release.

The Muslim Brotherhood is already designated as a terror outfit in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Syria, and Bahrain. But the United States has failed to follow suit, even though Congress attempted multiple times in the past.

Recommended

What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed It)
Brett T.
Advertisement

Saudi Arabia and Syria consider it a terrorist organization, but the United States doesn't? Congress, take a hint.

Republicans have tried to get it through Congress before. The bill was introduced in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021, but has not been passed into law. This is supposedly a "modernized version."

Now seems like a good time.

Advertisement

Cruz notes that the Muslim Brotherhood's motto is, "Jihad is our way," and the group is tied to the 2012 terrorist attack on Benghazi.

***

Tags: CONGRESS ISLAMIC TERRORISM TED CRUZ TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed It)
Brett T.
NAKED MISOGYNY! J.K. Rowling Points Out Truth That Not ONE Imane Khelif Media Cheerleader Will Be Fired
Amy Curtis
CBS News: Navy Is Considering Renaming Ship Named for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Brett T.
Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan Worried Trump's FBI/CIA Will Treat Deep State the Way They Treated Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal
Brett T.
THIS Is How You Do It! Conservative Woman Gives MASTERCLASS on Explaining Gender to a Child (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
What Kind of Headline Is This in the New York Times? (They Changed It) Brett T.
Advertisement