Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About...
Ghoul Alert: Canadian MP Says MAID Program Is 'Overwhelming Success' That 'Enhanced Freedo...
WATCH: Senator Hawley Gets Mark Zuckerberg to Apologize to Victims of Child Sexual...
Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
Ron DeSantis Notches a Big Win Over Disney and Many Naysayers Are Left...
Axios: State Department Making Noises About Recognizing a Palestinian State
Trillionaires BEWARE! Hillary Clinton Does Not Believe You Should Exist
Citizen Journalists Uncover How Close We Are to War
'Can We Not Do This?': Ski Mag Whines About Diversifying the Sport, Gets...
ANOTHER Shocker! Oregon's Dem Governor Declares Emergency Over Policies Dems Support
OUCH! Gov. Ron DeSantis Had a 4-Letter Word Buzzkill for Biden After He...
'Unconstitutional and Unenforceable'! ATF Allegedly Drafting Plans to Ban the Sale of Priv...
'Squawk You!' African Grey Parrots in U.K. Zoo Use FOWL Language & Staff...

Does He Think It's Gaza? Biden's FINALLY Going to East Palestine but It May Be Too Little, Too Late

Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

As Twitchy noted earlier today, Biden is -- a year later -- finally going to East Palestine, OH, the site of a train derailment that left the small town in a state of upheaval.

Advertisement

For a long time, critics have called out the President for failing to visit, even though he'd promised to a while ago. He even went so far as to say there's 'a lot going on', so those poor folks in deep red Ohio will just have to wait.

And, just so we're clear, Trump made a visit to East Palestine back in February 2023.

At least someone gets it.

Meanwhile, the reaction to Biden's decision indicates it may not help him garner favor with voters. Quite the opposite, in fact.

We'll start with his presumptive challenger in the November election, former President Trump.

The Hill writes:

Former President Trump knocked President Biden, his likely general election rival, for going to East Palestine, Ohio, roughly one year after a major train derailment.

In a social media post, Trump hit Biden for “finally” visiting East Palestine after the White House announced Wednesday the president would travel there next month to meet with residents impacted by the Feb. 3, 2023, Norfolk Southern train derailment.

Recommended

James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala
Doug P.
Advertisement

This made is cringe.


She writes:

The sleet and rain were unforgiving here on Feb. 22, 2023, the day former President Donald Trump came to this small Columbiana County village. Despite the weather and concerns about what was in the air or what kind of chemical was lurking in the pools of mud they were walking in, folks by the hundreds lined up along Main Street as Trump’s motorcade filled with state and local law enforcement sirened its way into town.

Men and women, young and old, children, teenagers, and a couple of dozen Amish families all waited in the icy rain along the designated route in anticipation of Trump showing up to their town, just under a month after a 38-car Norfolk Southern train dumped poisonous residue into the air. First, there had been the fiery derailment, whose immediate effects went on for two days, followed by a controlled burn that released hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the air and water.

If you had lived within a mile from here, you had been evacuated two days after the derailment when a temperature change in one of the derailed train cars caused officials to fear a violent shrapnel-laced explosion with the potential of a mass catastrophe. They were also deeply concerned about one of the valves in a tank car carrying vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen, that they noticed had malfunctioned.

If you had visited here for weeks — as I had, reporting about the disaster — you understood, more than anything else, that the people here wanted to know that those in power would help them. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), just weeks post swearing-in, was here multiple times. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) also came. However, the person with the most power, President Joe Biden, had not come, nor would he ever.

Vance told me that Trump did a great service to the residents of East Palestine by forcing the political class to care about them.

Advertisement


People begged Biden to show up.

Just heartbreaking.

We all knew people were going to go there.

Might be worth watching his remarks just to see if he does confuse the two.

Advertisement

Or to see if he says someone he loved died in this crash.

The jokes just write themselves.

But back to the criticism being heaped on Biden (and rightly so):

He's not going to do anything. He hasn't for a year. Why start now?

It kinda is.

Maybe if his Secretary of Transportation was more concerned about infrastructure and doing his job than racist roads and DEI at the FAA, things would be different.

It wasn't politically advantageous last year.

Advertisement

This writer has it on good authority from an Ohio friend that Biden is very unpopular in that part of Ohio. Should go swimmingly for him.

Oh, now they're worried about political stunts.

Yes, it is.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: BIDEN OHIO TRUMP PETE BUTTIGIEG 2024 ELECTION EAST PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala
Doug P.
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Says Walgreens Closures Are Racial Discrimination
Brett T.
Ghoul Alert: Canadian MP Says MAID Program Is 'Overwhelming Success' That 'Enhanced Freedom'
Amy Curtis
'Can We Not Do This?': Ski Mag Whines About Diversifying the Sport, Gets Schooled Instead
Amy Curtis
Ron DeSantis Notches a Big Win Over Disney and Many Naysayers Are Left Looking 'Goofy'
justmindy
WATCH: Senator Hawley Gets Mark Zuckerberg to Apologize to Victims of Child Sexual Abuse
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James O'Keefe Had a 'Date' With WH Official Who Spilled Some Beans About Joe and Kamala Doug P.
Advertisement