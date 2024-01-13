Almost One Year Later and Lying Liar Biden STILL Has Not Shown His Face in East Palestine As Promised

Quite some time ago, President Biden said he would visit East Palestine, Ohio when the time was right. Over a year later, it seems that time has still not come around.

316 days ago, Biden promised he would visit East Palestine, Ohio, “at some point.”



He hasn’t — and won’t — because he is a lying coward.pic.twitter.com/7AwUgyBXve — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2024

That might make a difference to people of Ohio during this next election. It's not like Ohio is an important state in the electoral college. Heh.

Tell me something about this liar! https://t.co/WnC9bIaOVS — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 13, 2024

The people of East Palestine have been abandoned by this feckless administration! So sinister! Heck the whole country has been abandoned by this corrupt regime! 🤬🤬 https://t.co/UDi6zIbifN — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) January 13, 2024

It's par for the course.

Anyone remember this? Democrats are Americans LAST!! Never forget! Please, let’s make this go viral. https://t.co/VDSoVghrpy — AllyinTucson (@Rockinthe60z) January 13, 2024

Since he promised to go (lied) to East Palestine, Biden has spent over 100 days at home in Delaware, on the beach, or on vacation in the Caribbean & Lake Tahoe.



Biden's excuse? "I've been very busy!" https://t.co/buGAFJyFRI — Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) January 13, 2024

What a statement! Biden has spent hours and days lounging on the beach, but hasn't had time to show his face to the people of East Palestine.

So when is Biden going to East Palestine ?? https://t.co/eNhoELqH9Z — Terri Kamp 🌹🌺 (@kamp_terri) January 13, 2024

The 30th of never.

WORST LEADER IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD!! https://t.co/cA2PT0bVCP pic.twitter.com/rX3Zn6QJEq — Donnie (@DonAAllard) January 13, 2024

To be fair, there have been some really terrible leaders. Let's take Nero, for example. In that context, Biden wasn't the worst. Biden is bad, but truly not the worst, either. Thankfully, Biden has restrained power or otherwise he might do some really crazy things.

Liars are gonna lie, and the fact is that he doesn’t give a rat’s a$$ about the uS and it’s citizens. He only cares about Ukraine and illegal immigrants. Unbelievable https://t.co/bWhN7LlXKd — MimiMcG (@MimiMc07) January 13, 2024

In the grand scheme of things, he cares about things he can do to enrich his family's bank accounts, likely.

When will @PressSec finally admit she’s a pathological liar who lies to Americans and throw up her hands in defeat & agree .. YES, @JoeBiden our @POTUS is a dangerous lying corrupt president, and the worst thing that’s ever happened to America in the history of presidents! https://t.co/y0u5lkdZdt — Maia Nova (@nova_maia) January 13, 2024

Imagine having to stand in front of the press daily and lie for a guy who care barely form an understandable sentence.

Oh, remember the days when old Joe used to pretend to be honest.

Biden says there’s too much bombing going on in East Palestine. He’s going to hold off and go last year! — Michael Simpson (@BigMike112205) January 13, 2024

It's funny, but with Biden's latest level of cognition, you can't put this past him.

