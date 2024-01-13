Almost One Year Later and Lying Liar Biden STILL Has Not Shown His Face in East Palestine As Promised

SHOCKING VIdeo Detailing Illegal Migrants Receiving a Whole Plethora of Free Stuff Angers...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on January 13, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Quite some time ago, President Biden said he would visit East Palestine, Ohio when the time was right. Over a year later, it seems that time has still not come around.

That might make a difference to people of Ohio during this next election. It's not like Ohio is an important state in the electoral college. Heh.

It's par for the course.

What a statement! Biden has spent hours and days lounging on the beach, but hasn't had time to show his face to the people of East Palestine.

The 30th of never.

To be fair, there have been some really terrible leaders. Let's take Nero, for example. In that context, Biden wasn't the worst. Biden is bad, but truly not the worst, either. Thankfully, Biden has restrained power or otherwise he might do some really crazy things.

In the grand scheme of things, he cares about things he can do to enrich his family's bank accounts, likely.

Imagine having to stand in front of the press daily and lie for a guy who care barely form an understandable sentence.

Oh, remember the days when old Joe used to pretend to be honest.

It's funny, but with Biden's latest level of cognition, you can't put this past him.

