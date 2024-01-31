'Squad Member’ Cori Bush Caught in DOJ Investigation
Hey, Look Where Biden's FINALLY Going (the Polling Must Be Even Worse Than We Thought)

Doug P.  |  9:10 AM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

A few days ago, @RNCResearch provided this update about President Biden's "priorities" since the toxic train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio: 

About one year later and with an approval rating that remains historically low, guess where the White House is going to have Biden go: 

Biden has been preoccupied with his top priority which is Ukraine (certainly not the southern border or East Palestine):

The White House has been getting increasing criticism for its handling of the East Palestine disaster, even from CNN:

Exactly. But it's an election year:

Yes. And they see that lying about how great everything is under Biden isn't moving the needle in their favor.

A LOT of vacations, which means this is "too little too late":

Former president and current GOP presidential candidate (and likely nominee) Donald Trump went to East Palestine nearly a year ago:

Will Biden take any swipes at "MAGA extremists" in an Ohio county where Trump won more than 70 percent of the vote in 2020? Stay tuned!

*** 

