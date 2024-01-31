Hey, Look Where Biden's FINALLY Going (the Polling Must Be Even Worse Than We Thought)

A few days ago, @RNCResearch provided this update about President Biden's "priorities" since the toxic train derailment disaster in East Palestine, Ohio:

330 days ago, Biden promised he'd visit East Palestine, Ohio, "at some point."



146 days ago, Biden said he hadn't yet because "there's a lot going on."



Biden has had time for a lot of vacation, ice cream, and doing nothing for days on end — just not East Palestine. pic.twitter.com/CjwBRfURsc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 27, 2024

About one year later and with an approval rating that remains historically low, guess where the White House is going to have Biden go:

The White House says President Biden will visit East Palestine, Ohio in February. He meet with residents affected by the derailment of Norfolk Southern train to mark the coming anniversary of the incident. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 31, 2024

Biden has been preoccupied with his top priority which is Ukraine (certainly not the southern border or East Palestine):

President Joe Biden will visit East Palestine, Ohio, after nearly a year of criticism for not seeing firsthand the impact of a train derailment that left residents fearful about air and water contamination https://t.co/FowGgsfQgw — Bloomberg (@business) January 31, 2024

The White House has been getting increasing criticism for its handling of the East Palestine disaster, even from CNN:

Jake Tapper calls out Biden for STILL not visiting East Palestine, Ohio. Pete Buttigieg has "no updates."pic.twitter.com/U6bayWrqmB — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 22, 2024

Exactly. But it's an election year:

The polling must be starting to worry them. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 31, 2024

Yes. And they see that lying about how great everything is under Biden isn't moving the needle in their favor.

Must be an election year what a disgrace — Shane O'Shea (@shane074penny) January 31, 2024

It’s an election year…



How many vacations has he been on since the disaster🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/dWQxnNz0EQ — Tha Truth 🙏🏽👍🏽🏴‍☠️ (@Wag4Ags) January 31, 2024

A LOT of vacations, which means this is "too little too late":

Former president and current GOP presidential candidate (and likely nominee) Donald Trump went to East Palestine nearly a year ago:

BREAKING: Biden has finally scheduled a trip to East Palestine, a full year after the toxic train derailment.



President Trump visited East Palestine and delivered aid to residents on February 23rd, 2023.https://t.co/0sa8qj85gM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 31, 2024

Will Biden take any swipes at "MAGA extremists" in an Ohio county where Trump won more than 70 percent of the vote in 2020? Stay tuned!

