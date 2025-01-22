When the Going Gets Tough for Gov't DEI Workers, the Tough Try to...
Here Are the Types of People ICE Is Rounding Up for Deportation (Who Dems Want to Protect)

Doug P.  |  5:11 PM on January 22, 2025

Before even taking office, Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan reminded everybody that arrests and deportations of criminal illegals would begin on day one of the new administration, and that was not a lie. 

In the meantime, Democrats have vowed to fight Trump's efforts to secure the border and deport criminal illegals.

The Massachusetts governor has also previously pledged to not cooperate with Trump admin efforts to arrest criminal illegals:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez punctuated the Dems' quest to protect those in the country illegally -- even violent criminals -- by blowing the dust off the same kind of tired rhetoric she engaged in during Trump's first term:

The difference now is that, judging from the last election, America has had enough of that kind of shtick and supports these efforts to secure the border and deport many criminals and possible terrorists who Biden and Harris let stroll into the country.

Bill Melugin shared a sneak peek at the kinds of model non-citizens the Democrats have pledged to go to the mat to protect, including the aforementioned governor of Massachusetts:

Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_:

SNEAK PEEK: We embedded exclusively w/ ICE Boston today as they targeted egregious criminal aliens. We witnessed 8 arrests, including multiple MS-13, Interpol Red Notices, murder & rape suspects, & a volatile Haitian gang member w/ 18 convictions in recent years who told our cameras he “ain’t going back to Haiti” and “f**k Trump, Biden forever!”.  

We also witnessed a “collateral” arrest, where ICE arrested an illegal alien who wasn’t their initial target - but was with a MS-13 gang member who had been released by a sanctuary jurisdiction yesterday with an ICE detainer not honored. These collateral arrests are something that border czar Tom Homan has warned would happen in sanctuary jurisdictions. At one point, a woman yelled out “thank you” to ICE as a violent illegal alien was being arrested in her neighborhood.  

Story to come tomorrow on @FoxNews. You won’t want to miss it.

Remember when Biden called all of the people who are in the U.S. illegally "model citizens"? The above people were neither one of those things, and there are so many more to go.

The election changed that but tragically the Biden-Harris years and intentional dereliction of duty at the border was devastating for many Americans.

