Here Are the Types of People ICE Is Rounding Up for Deportation (Who Dems Want to Protect)

Before even taking office, Donald Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan reminded everybody that arrests and deportations of criminal illegals would begin on day one of the new administration, and that was not a lie.

In the meantime, Democrats have vowed to fight Trump's efforts to secure the border and deport criminal illegals.

BREAKING: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston says he is willing to go to jail to stop the Trump administration from deporting illegal immigrants in the city.



What do you say to him?



pic.twitter.com/LNoEcwsVJk — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) November 23, 2024

The Massachusetts governor has also previously pledged to not cooperate with Trump admin efforts to arrest criminal illegals:

Massachusetts Governor says her state won’t assist with deportations if the Trump admin asks. She says she will protect the illegals in her state.pic.twitter.com/ihSnNeABw7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez punctuated the Dems' quest to protect those in the country illegally -- even violent criminals -- by blowing the dust off the same kind of tired rhetoric she engaged in during Trump's first term:

Rep. @AOC on during Laken Riley Act debate: "When a private prison camp opens in your town and they say, 'we didn't know this was going to happen,' know that they did and they voted for it." pic.twitter.com/fim0j9FK0F — CSPAN (@cspan) January 22, 2025

The difference now is that, judging from the last election, America has had enough of that kind of shtick and supports these efforts to secure the border and deport many criminals and possible terrorists who Biden and Harris let stroll into the country.

Bill Melugin shared a sneak peek at the kinds of model non-citizens the Democrats have pledged to go to the mat to protect, including the aforementioned governor of Massachusetts:

SNEAK PEEK: We embedded exclusively w/ ICE Boston today as they targeted egregious criminal aliens. We witnessed 8 arrests, including multiple MS-13, Interpol Red Notices, murder & rape suspects, & a volatile Haitian gang member w/ 18 convictions in recent years who told our… pic.twitter.com/LgerOp8dU8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 22, 2025

Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_:

Remember when Biden called all of the people who are in the U.S. illegally "model citizens"? The above people were neither one of those things, and there are so many more to go.

Thank you ICE Boston and Tom Homan!! https://t.co/PZtQATAwdM — Ed Tobin (@ETTobin) January 22, 2025

Rough day for Mayor Wu, Maura Healey, Liz Warren and Ayanna Pressley.



The great Tom Homan is here and he’s rounding up their guys - murderers, rapists and gang bangers.



Thank you, Donald Trump. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/fuKjNBXsrs — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) January 22, 2025

It is unimaginable that our own government allowed these people to stay over the past few years. https://t.co/jajzc2BPoy — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) January 22, 2025

The election changed that but tragically the Biden-Harris years and intentional dereliction of duty at the border was devastating for many Americans.