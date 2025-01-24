Bill Melugin OWNS Lefty Outlets Boo-Hooing Over Illegals With List of Who Trump...
Federal Employees Melting DOWN on Reddit Because Trump Is MAKING Them Go INTO the Office (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on January 24, 2025
AI/Grok

Trump has ordered all federal employees to go back to the office and the way they're behaving you'd have thought he was ordering them to kick puppies or something. The HORROR, they have to go into the office to do the job they were hired to do.

However will they survive such CRUELTY?! Surely they shouldn't have to work in an office like the rest of us poor schlubs ... they're ELITE government workers and stuff.

Heh.

These super privileged government employees are apparently really losing it over on Reddit:

Post continues:

... grocery stores, gas stations, etc. — in protest.

Never forget that in addition to being lazy, these people are nasty, spiteful, resentful individuals who think they are better than ordinary people who have to work.

So they're protesting local businesses because they don't want to go back to work? And they wonder why so many Americans support Trump cutting huge portions of the federal government. Why are we paying them if they don't want to work? And then threatening local businesses when they do go back? 

This is just shameful and ugly.

These same federal workers keep Virginia voting blue. 

Yay, us.

Good point. It's not like these businesses who haven't had their business for the past nearly FIVE YEARS are going to notice.

Heh.

Don't be too hard on them ... they work for the government.

