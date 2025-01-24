Federal Employees Melting DOWN on Reddit Because Trump Is MAKING Them Go INTO the Office (Screenshots)

Trump has ordered all federal employees to go back to the office and the way they're behaving you'd have thought he was ordering them to kick puppies or something. The HORROR, they have to go into the office to do the job they were hired to do.

However will they survive such CRUELTY?! Surely they shouldn't have to work in an office like the rest of us poor schlubs ... they're ELITE government workers and stuff.

Heh.

These super privileged government employees are apparently really losing it over on Reddit:

Over on Reddit, federal employees are in a total meltdown that President Trump has ordered them to return to the office and get back to work. Right now, the top suggestion is for employees to boycott all the local small businesses near their office — the restaurants, grocery… pic.twitter.com/sGP9Pu83ln — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 23, 2025

Post continues:

... grocery stores, gas stations, etc. — in protest. Never forget that in addition to being lazy, these people are nasty, spiteful, resentful individuals who think they are better than ordinary people who have to work.

So they're protesting local businesses because they don't want to go back to work? And they wonder why so many Americans support Trump cutting huge portions of the federal government. Why are we paying them if they don't want to work? And then threatening local businesses when they do go back?

This is just shameful and ugly.

If Trump was smart, he'd simply point out the huge numbers of Feds collecting 6 figures from the govt WHILE working other jobs during work hours.



Many NOVA realtors have Fed jobs.



Many NOVA bureaucrats are 'working from home' taking a yoga class at 11 on Tuesday. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 23, 2025

These same federal workers keep Virginia voting blue.

Yay, us.

Charlie Kirk is absolutely right. Federal employees throwing a tantrum because President Trump wants them back in the office is the perfect example of the entitlement that plagues the bureaucracy. These individuals are funded by taxes paid by hardworking private-sector employees,… pic.twitter.com/U9qgZwOSrO — Torsten Prochnow (@TorstenProchnow) January 23, 2025

Wait so they're going to boycott the businesses near their office that they already weren't using for the last 4 years because they were working from home?



Yeah, that makes sense. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) January 23, 2025

Good point. It's not like these businesses who haven't had their business for the past nearly FIVE YEARS are going to notice.

Heh.

These federal workers must be the dumbest people on earth. These businesses survived them working from home but now they think boycotting them will work? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 23, 2025

Boycott the businesses that they already haven't been going to?



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 23, 2025

Don't be too hard on them ... they work for the government.

