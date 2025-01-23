Netanyahu Takes Morons Like AOC APART for Smearing Elon Musk As a Nazi and Antisemitic Trolls Can't DEAL

Nobody is happier about Trump's win than his haters. No, really. They can finally go back to pretending they're SUPER oppressed and fighting the good fight after spending the last four years becoming more and more irrelevant as their party actually DID oppress America and our people.

Morons like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can get on their high horses and tell all sorts of lies to not only make themselves feel virtuous BUT to hopefully garner attention from the minority party in our country.

Democrats really did a number on themselves and sadly they learned nothing.

Well, sadly for them.

Case in point, they're still insisting Elon Musk made a Nazi salute at Trump's rally on the night of is inauguration.

The radical leftists are really upset that they had to take time out of their busy day praising Hamas to call me a Nazi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 23, 2025

They've been so annoying that even Benjamin Netanyahu himself has gotten involved:

.@elonmusk is being falsely smeared.



Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s… https://t.co/VkBptanDmp — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 23, 2025

His post continues:

... right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this.

And of course, the Leftist antisemitic douchebag trolls can't deal with this:

Makes morons like AOC look even dumber, right?

AOC: Elon Musk can do whatever he wants behind the presidential seal, but in this country we hate Nazis. Two of the foundational things in American history are that we beat the confederates and we beat the Nazis. pic.twitter.com/dBlK9W4Jpv — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2025

It's as if she's getting dumber in real time.

Speaking of getting dumber in real time, the antisemitic loser trolls showed up:

An endorsement from a WAR CRIMINAL?!?



Well that settles it. 😂🤣



I honestly don’t give a f*ck about his solute.



But it’s quite interesting Zionists are falling over each other trying to excuse it.



Everything is Antisemitic UNLESS you support Israel’s genocide of Palestinians https://t.co/0S4ObJlxTu pic.twitter.com/PuzHYbwG96 — GenXGirl (@GenXGirl1994) January 23, 2025

Blah blah blah blah ...

Your place is jail and you will be there hopefully soon — Furkan Gözükara (@GozukaraFurkan) January 23, 2025

But you know, Elon is the problem.

*eye roll*

The irony.

