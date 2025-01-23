Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to...
VIP
Left's SCHTICK of Crying White Supremacist, Racist, Sexist, Nazi, and BIGOT Just Ain't...
Deep State Lawyer NOW Ranting About DEI Losers in the CIA Getting the...
Presidents This Criminal Illegal Cursed vs. Thanked While Being Deported Says It ALL
Pour One OUT! CBS' Scott MacFarlane OUTRAGED Over DOJ Removing J6th Webpage and...
SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About...
VIP
Former Spox for Joe 'Sharp As a Tack' Biden Has a New Gig...
Week 1 of the New Trump Admin: J6 Pardons, Biden Family Pardons, and...
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6...
Elizabeth Warren Tries to Dunk on Trump, Falls on Her Face Again (AND...
Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1...
HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and...
Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in...
Not Just No, But HELL NO! Zelensky Demands U.S. Troops as Part of...

Netanyahu Takes Morons Like AOC APART for Smearing Elon Musk As a Nazi and Antisemitic Trolls Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Nobody is happier about Trump's win than his haters. No, really. They can finally go back to pretending they're SUPER oppressed and fighting the good fight after spending the last four years becoming more and more irrelevant as their party actually DID oppress America and our people.

Advertisement

Morons like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can get on their high horses and tell all sorts of lies to not only make themselves feel virtuous BUT to hopefully garner attention from the minority party in our country.

Democrats really did a number on themselves and sadly they learned nothing.

Well, sadly for them.

Case in point, they're still insisting Elon Musk made a Nazi salute at Trump's rally on the night of is inauguration.

They've been so annoying that even Benjamin Netanyahu himself has gotten involved:

His post continues:

... right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state.  

I thank him for this.

Recommended

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

And of course, the Leftist antisemitic douchebag trolls can't deal with this:

Makes morons like AOC look even dumber, right?

It's as if she's getting dumber in real time.

Speaking of getting dumber in real time, the antisemitic loser trolls showed up:

Blah blah blah blah ...

But you know, Elon is the problem.

*eye roll*

The irony.

===========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

Pour One OUT! CBS' Scott MacFarlane OUTRAGED Over DOJ Removing J6th Webpage and Replies are COMEDY GOLD

SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About January 6 (Video)

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case

Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1 for Crying Over Losing Security Clearance

HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and LOL Talk About an AWKWARD Hot Mess

==========================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK NAZI NETANYAHU AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Here's Fast Proof of What Can Happen If a President Actually Tries to Secure the Border
Doug P.
Deep State Lawyer NOW Ranting About DEI Losers in the CIA Getting the Boot, AGAIN Proving Trump RIGHT
Sam J.
Pour One OUT! CBS' Scott MacFarlane OUTRAGED Over DOJ Removing J6th Webpage and Replies are COMEDY GOLD
Sam J.
SUPERB: WATCH How Marjorie Taylor Greene Deals with Hateful Journo HOUNDING Her About January 6 (Video)
Sam J.
Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case Sam J.
Advertisement