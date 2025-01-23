Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1 for Crying Over Losing Security Clearance

As Twitchy readers know, John Brennan's security clearance has been YANKED ... and there has been great rejoicing.

Except from Brennan himself who is not dealing well with it. Suppose he got very comfortable with the amount of power and information he had access to even though it sounds more and more like he abused it for political reasons.

Advertisement

*cough cough*

After whining about it online the pushback has been, shall we say, MASSIVE.

Almost as if there is some sort of MANDATE against him and everything he did.

Ahem.

John Brennan has lied to Congress about spying on them, lied in the Hunter Biden letter, & is once again incredibly full of sh*t in his explanation of how he wasn’t lying in the Hunter letter. He’s lucky his only punishment is the security clearance. pic.twitter.com/lkt7KaHdzN — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 23, 2025

What she said.

Jonathan Turley took him apart:

John Brennan is lashing out at the "misrepresentation" of the laptop letter and Trump's removal of clearances of the signatories. https://t.co/0NAqwUWSQ0 I happen to disagree with the decision to rescind the clearances, but Brennan's defense only undermines that position... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 23, 2025

Aha!

Keep going:

...There are a variety of arguments against the removal, including hampering discussions between current and former officials. However, the letter was clearly arranged by Biden campaign supporters with the intent to influence the election... https://t.co/ra0vecU76O — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 23, 2025

Who knew?

Oh right, we all did.

...The letter contradicted the view of the intelligence agencies themselves and signatories like Wise later acknowledged that he assumed that many of the emails were likely authentic. Biden then used the letter, as intended, to deflect questions on the influence-peddling scandal. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 23, 2025

Read that again.

... to deflect questions on the inlfucence-peddling scandal.

And then Joe pardoned his son for a HUGE amount of time and crimes.

Huh.

When former government employees use their security clearance maliciously, they deserve to lose it.



They are Trump haters they go on all of the far left news, outlets, and leak information, admitting, sometimes or adding other times, untruths, that would be lies, and because… — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) January 23, 2025

They deserve to lose it.

Indeed.

John Brennan should be drinking water out of a bowl on a prison cell floor for the rest of his life. https://t.co/aIKSX7c1QZ — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) January 23, 2025

Yup. Brennan is definitely privileged to ONLY lose his security clearance which he clearly abused and misused.

Not seeing any people feeling overly sorry for Brennan, even a little bit.

Advertisement

===========================================================================

Related:

HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and LOL Talk About an AWKWARD Hot Mess

Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump

GEEZ! Ana Navarro Straight-Up Racist About Black Artists (Snoop Dogg!) Performing at Trump's Inauguration

HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?! LOL!) for Pushing Nazi Salute Lie

WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video)

==========================================================================