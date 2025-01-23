Week 1 of the New Trump Admin: J6 Pardons, Biden Family Pardons, and...
Trump Directive Mandates Use of 'Illegal Aliens,' Not 'Undocumented Migrants'
Pierre Poilievre Stumps Reporter By Asking Him How Many Genders There Are
Jonathan Turley and Basically ALL OF X Rip John Brennan a NEW 1 for Crying Over Losing Security Clearance

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 23, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

As Twitchy readers know, John Brennan's security clearance has been YANKED ... and there has been great rejoicing.

Except from Brennan himself who is not dealing well with it. Suppose he got very comfortable with the amount of power and information he had access to even though it sounds more and more like he abused it for political reasons.

*cough cough*

After whining about it online the pushback has been, shall we say, MASSIVE.

Almost as if there is some sort of MANDATE against him and everything he did.

Ahem.

What she said.

Jonathan Turley took him apart:

Aha! 

Keep going:

NO Words: JD Vance Sums Up What the Biden Admin Did to J6 Hostages by Highlighting Just ONE J6 Case
Sam J.
Who knew?

Oh right, we all did.

Read that again.

... to deflect questions on the inlfucence-peddling scandal.

And then Joe pardoned his son for a HUGE amount of time and crimes.

Huh.

They deserve to lose it.

Indeed.

Yup. Brennan is definitely privileged to ONLY lose his security clearance which he clearly abused and misused.

Not seeing any people feeling overly sorry for Brennan, even a little bit.

===========================================================================

HOOBOY! Sounds Like Kamala Harris Is Blaming THIS GUY for Her Loss and LOL Talk About an AWKWARD Hot Mess

Yes, It WAS a Set Up! Guess WHO Is Responsible for Bringing in the Loony, Woke Bishop Who Lectured Trump

GEEZ! Ana Navarro Straight-Up Racist About Black Artists (Snoop Dogg!) Performing at Trump's Inauguration

HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?! LOL!) for Pushing Nazi Salute Lie

WATCH JD Vance's Face While Listening to INSANELY Woke Pastor at Bipartisan Interfaith Prayer (Video)

==========================================================================

Tags: JOHN BRENNAN SECURITY CLEARANCE TRUMP JONATHAN TURLEY

