HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?! LOL!) for Pushing Nazi Salute Lie

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Have we mentioned that Chris Murphy is an egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot? No? Well, he is. And you get an A+ of you recognized the line from 9 to 5, but we digress.

Murphy has really and truly become one of the ugliest senators on the Left. We're not sure if it's because he actually broken by Trump winning a second term or if he's always been this low-level troll and was just better at hiding it.

Whatever is going on with this guy, it's shocking that anyone would vote for him especially with posts like this:

Democrats have spent the last four years siding with terrorists and protecting college students who terrorized Jews on campus but sure, Trump is the problem.

Brit Hume with a takedown we would never have expected from him but LOVE SO MUCH.

True story.

And again, admit it, you heard it in his baritone voice.

And yet he keeps getting elected.

True story, bro.

When Brit drops a curse you KNOW it's bad so congrats to Murphy for being exceptionally stupid on X.

Tags: BRIT HUME CHRIS MURPHY ELON MUSK NAZI

