HA! Brit Hume Puts Chris Murphy In His PLACE (Bulls**t Hall of Fame?! LOL!) for Pushing Nazi Salute Lie

Have we mentioned that Chris Murphy is an egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigot? No? Well, he is. And you get an A+ of you recognized the line from 9 to 5, but we digress.

Murphy has really and truly become one of the ugliest senators on the Left. We're not sure if it's because he actually broken by Trump winning a second term or if he's always been this low-level troll and was just better at hiding it.

Whatever is going on with this guy, it's shocking that anyone would vote for him especially with posts like this:

Its not a gaffe. It's back to back, clear as day Nazi salutes.



And how does this not make sense? Did we not just watch the campaign Trump ran? Have we all not seen the antisemitism in MAGA?



Feels like this is all we should be talking about tomorrow. https://t.co/qvpwyrV6Gm — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 21, 2025

Democrats have spent the last four years siding with terrorists and protecting college students who terrorized Jews on campus but sure, Trump is the problem.

Brit Hume with a takedown we would never have expected from him but LOVE SO MUCH.

This belongs in the bullsh*t hall of fame. https://t.co/V3nyYxwgOa — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 21, 2025

True story.

And again, admit it, you heard it in his baritone voice.

Their knee-jerk reaction to call absolutely everything they do not like "H!tler" is just exhausting. The American public is exhausted by it. It's part of the reason they lost. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) January 21, 2025

Chris Murphy’s entire X account belongs in the BS hall of fame.



He’s incapable of telling the truth. — chicago (@LJT1212) January 21, 2025

And yet he keeps getting elected.

When you got Brit cussin, you know you messed up.🤣🤣🤣 — D.K. 🌸 (@DK_HaveANiceDay) January 21, 2025

True story, bro.

When Brit drops a curse you KNOW it's bad so congrats to Murphy for being exceptionally stupid on X.

