OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right

As Twitchy readers know, Trump issued an Executive Order revoking security clearance for the 51 sleazy liars who signed the Hunter Biden laptop letter in 2020, claiming it was simply Russian disinformation.
Yanking clearance makes sense if you ask us considering they were basically interfering with an election.
Mark Zaid, a lawyer who is representing eight of these sweeties, is none too happy about it.
Maybe if he tried crying more. We also hear seething is very popular these days:
1/President Trump just issued Executive Order to revoke #securityclearances of 51 signatories, eight of whom I rep, who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter in 2020.— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 21, 2025
But here's the problems with it:
Ignore fact that no President has ever done this before. https://t.co/A9vvdKNHVZ
Wait, no president has ever done this before?!
GET OUTTA TOWN!
2/Presidents have ultimate authority concerning indiv's access to #classifiedinformation. No dispute. That's how Trump overrode multiple concerns by agencies during 1st term & granted access.— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 21, 2025
Since 50s Red Scare no Pres has punished clearance holders over 1st Amendment rights.
Anyone have a really really really small violin?
3/Although EO intent is to revoke all clearances, doesn't quite do that. Instructs Dir of National Intelligence, who is Executive Agent over clearances, to start revocation. Not sure why DNI needs to consult w/CIA. Accomplishes nothing. DNI controls appropriate database already.— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 21, 2025
*yawn*
4/To my knowledge, few of 51 even maintain current eligibility or access to classified info, but that's another story.— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 21, 2025
DNI doesn't control all clearances. Numerous agencies, like DoD, DOJ, DHS, FBI, etc., all maintain clearance eligibility for employees or contractors.
Well then, there's no issue with Trump pulling their security clearance.
All done. Moving on.
Heh.
Oh but wait, there's more.
5/More importantly, by law, revoked clearances entitle individual to procedural & substantive due process. Nothing in EO overrides, or references, EO 12968, which Pres Clinton issued in 1995. Nor does EO cite applicable statutes that could relieve obligation for due process.— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 21, 2025
Due process.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA.
Oh man.
Sorry, it's just really funny seeing anyone whining about due process for the Deep State.
6/Laptop letter was properly cleared by CIA prepub review staff not to contain classified info. I handle 1st Amendment matters all the time. Signatories fulfilled their lawful obligations.— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 21, 2025
This EO implicitly threatens CIA staff for doing their job. We'll see what happens.
Zaid really wants everyone to think he's super important.
That's adorable.
7/Btw, people should actually read the damn letter. It is typical DC letter by career intelligence professionals, to include attnys, so it both says everything & nothing at same time. Full of caveats. Doesn't say anything conclusive as right wing claims. https://t.co/MLvjMgpFEM— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 21, 2025
Awww, someone seems fussy about the 'damn letter'.
8/I thought Trump 2.0 was going to be better organized & prepared than this. They had weeks. But all I see is that many, not all, of Project 2025 & other MAGA loyalists who pushed this idea have little to no understanding of how security clearance process & laws work.— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 21, 2025
Atta boy, throw in an orange man bad or two.
That'll really show him!
END/Supreme Court ruled in 1988 that federal judges have no jurisdiction over substantive clearance decisions. But this EO actually opened door to procedural legal challenges & I will pursue those.— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 21, 2025
Might not make difference at end of day but principle & #ruleoflaw matters.
Rule of law ... principle.
Bro. Dude. What?
GIVE US A FREAKING BREAK.
