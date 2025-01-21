MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke th...
Make It STOP! Kamala Hasn't Been Out of Office 24 Hours and ALREADY...
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Whines About Trump Unwokifying Mount McKinley and Matt Walsh Ain't...
Chef José Andrés AKA Loser Pictured with Wannabe Trump Assassin Tries Saving FACE...
Congratulations, Mr. Secretary! Marco Rubio Sworn in As Secretary of State (Watch)
Ben Shapiro Shuts AOC DOWN for Making Antisemitic FOOL of Herself Attacking Jews...
LOL, Cue the SHRIEKING --> Here's a 'MEGA-THREAD' of Every EO Trump Has...
Better Lawyer UP, Nan! Nancy Pelosi Flipping OUT on X Over Trump's Pardon...
What Did He SAY? Twitter Has Some Fun Captioning Barron Trump's Moment With...
Sabre the Moment: President Trump Delights Crowd with Y.M.C.A Sword Dance to End...
Scott Jennings to CNN Panel: ‘I’m Just Struck by the Fact We Have...
Executive Traction: Democrat Defending Biden Receives Rare Factual Slapdown from WaPo ‘Jou...
Capitol Letter: Speculation Grows About Note Biden Left for Trump - We’ve Got...
The Lectern Guy Updates CNN's 'Capitol Siege' Story and Makes Their Already Bad...

OOPSIES! Lawyer Repping 8 Deep State Officials Losing Security Clearance Accidentally Proves Trump Right

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on January 21, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, Trump issued an Executive Order revoking security clearance for the 51 sleazy liars who signed the Hunter Biden laptop letter in 2020, claiming it was simply Russian disinformation. 

Advertisement

Yanking clearance makes sense if you ask us considering they were basically interfering with an election.

Mark Zaid, a lawyer who is representing eight of these sweeties, is none too happy about it.

Maybe if he tried crying more. We also hear seething is very popular these days:

Wait, no president has ever done this before?!

GET OUTTA TOWN!

Anyone have a really really really small violin?

Recommended

MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State
Sam J.
Advertisement

*yawn*

Well then, there's no issue with Trump pulling their security clearance. 

All done. Moving on.

Heh.

Oh but wait, there's more.

Due process.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

Sorry, it's just really funny seeing anyone whining about due process for the Deep State.

Advertisement

Zaid really wants everyone to think he's super important.

That's adorable.

Awww, someone seems fussy about the 'damn letter'.

Atta boy, throw in an orange man bad or two.

That'll really show him!

Rule of law ... principle.

Bro. Dude. What?

Advertisement

GIVE US A FREAKING BREAK.

===========================================================================

Related:

MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State

Make It STOP! Kamala Hasn't Been Out of Office 24 Hours and ALREADY She's Embarrassing Herself (Watch)

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Whines About Trump Unwokifying Mount McKinley and Matt Walsh Ain't Havin' NONE of It

Chef José Andrés AKA Loser Pictured with Wannabe Trump Assassin Tries Saving FACE and YEAH, That Was Dumb

Ben Shapiro Shuts AOC DOWN for Making Antisemitic FOOL of Herself Attacking Jews for Defending Elon Musk

LOL, Cue the SHRIEKING --> Here's a 'MEGA-THREAD' of Every EO Trump Has Signed SO FAR and It's YUGE

===========================================================================

Tags: LAWYER TRUMP DEEP STATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State
Sam J.
Make It STOP! Kamala Hasn't Been Out of Office 24 Hours and ALREADY She's Embarrassing Herself (Watch)
Sam J.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski Whines About Trump Unwokifying Mount McKinley and Matt Walsh Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.
LOL, Cue the SHRIEKING --> Here's a 'MEGA-THREAD' of Every EO Trump Has Signed SO FAR and It's YUGE
Sam J.
Chef José Andrés AKA Loser Pictured with Wannabe Trump Assassin Tries Saving FACE and YEAH, That Was Dumb
Sam J.
Ben Shapiro Shuts AOC DOWN for Making Antisemitic FOOL of Herself Attacking Jews for Defending Elon Musk
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MUST-Read Thread Explains How Trump PULLING 51 Security Clearances Will ABSOLUTELY Nuke the Deep State Sam J.
Advertisement