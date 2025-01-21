Ben Shapiro Shuts AOC DOWN for Making Antisemitic FOOL of Herself Attacking Jews for Defending Elon Musk

As Twitchy readers know, the media is still ridiculously stupid and went on some bizarre narrative yesterday about Elon Musk doing a Nazi salute during his speech. Now, any normal person who watched Musk knows he was talking about giving people his heart for saving this country and was obviously taking his heart from his chest and throwing it ... he literally says what he's doing.

But that didn't stop CNN and a plethora of other morons from taking the OMG IT'S NAZIS narrative and running with it.

We aren't even 24 hours into Trump's second presidency they've already got their new 'very fine people' hoax.

They're so damn predictable.

Anyway, ADL came out in an effort to clear this up:

This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety.



It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on… — ADL (@ADL) January 20, 2025

The post continues:

It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge. In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.

Of course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hates Elon Musk so much she attacked ... the Jewish organization pushing for unity and healing and lectured THEM about Nazis.

No, really.

Just to be clear, you are defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity.



People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all. https://t.co/0gLdMCU3UV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 21, 2025

This broad is literally too stupid to insult.

But that doesn't mean we won't stop trying.

Are you Jewsplaining to the Jews right now? — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 21, 2025

Yes, yes she is.

But Ben Shapiro managed to shut her down:

You are officially one of the stupidest and most dishonest people in the country https://t.co/HJJqEZOquL pic.twitter.com/2VsMFmniJQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 21, 2025

And considering there are people like Eric Swalwell and Rashida Tlaib out there, that's really saying something.

You can just feel that this doesn't work anymore. It's not 2020 anymore. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 21, 2025

Americans are done with this silliness.

But nice try, Sandy.

There are people on streets and college campuses making real Heil Hitler salutes in support of Hamas terrorists, and @AOC said nothing, because she agrees with their cause.



Please spare us the faux outrage when you think you can now weaponize hate for @elonmusk and the @ADL. pic.twitter.com/m8Em7rm8Uw — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 21, 2025

Thinking the bartender who has spent years defending terrorists who hate the Jews should probably taking each and every seat here. Yup. The Left has done this to themselves, they sided with the literal bad guys against Israel, and now they want to play the HITLER card?

Not. Freaking. Happening.

That's done.

And ironically, so is the Democratic Party.

