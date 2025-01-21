Sen. Lisa Murkowski Whines About Trump Unwokifying Mount McKinley and Matt Walsh Ain't...
Ben Shapiro Shuts AOC DOWN for Making Antisemitic FOOL of Herself Attacking Jews for Defending Elon Musk

Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on January 21, 2025

As Twitchy readers know, the media is still ridiculously stupid and went on some bizarre narrative yesterday about Elon Musk doing a Nazi salute during his speech. Now, any normal person who watched Musk knows he was talking about giving people his heart for saving this country and was obviously taking his heart from his chest and throwing it ... he literally says what he's doing.

But that didn't stop CNN and a plethora of other morons from taking the OMG IT'S NAZIS narrative and running with it.

We aren't even 24 hours into Trump's second presidency they've already got their new 'very fine people' hoax.

They're so damn predictable.

Anyway, ADL came out in an effort to clear this up:

The post continues:

It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge.

In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead.

Of course, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hates Elon Musk so much she attacked ... the Jewish organization pushing for unity and healing and lectured THEM about Nazis.

No, really.

This broad is literally too stupid to insult.

But that doesn't mean we won't stop trying.

Yes, yes she is.

But Ben Shapiro managed to shut her down:

And considering there are people like Eric Swalwell and Rashida Tlaib out there, that's really saying something.

Americans are done with this silliness.

But nice try, Sandy.

Thinking the bartender who has spent years defending terrorists who hate the Jews should probably taking each and every seat here. Yup. The Left has done this to themselves, they sided with the literal bad guys against Israel, and now they want to play the HITLER card?

Advertisement

Not. Freaking. Happening.

That's done.

And ironically, so is the Democratic Party.

