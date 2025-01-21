LOL, Cue the SHRIEKING --> Here's a 'MEGA-THREAD' of Every EO Trump Has...
Better Lawyer UP, Nan! Nancy Pelosi Flipping OUT on X Over Trump's Pardon of ALL J6 Prisoners Is GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:45 AM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Nancy Pelosi is super pissed at Trump for releasing ALL of the January 6th hostages.

Sorry, prisoners.

We knew she wasn't handling his win all that well considering the part she played in basically helping him win and then not having the class to show up to his inauguration BUT this ... this is special.

This tells us she's not only angry but nervous.

And she should be.

Her post continues:

... and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution.

It is shameful that the President has decided to make one of his top priorities the abandonment and betrayal of police officers who put their lives on the line to stop an attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power.

Despite the President’s decision, we must always remember the extraordinary courage and valor of the law enforcement heroes who stood in the breach and ensured that democracy survived on that dark day.

Oh, SHUT UP, Nan. The last person who has any business whining about an 'insult to our justice system' is YOU.

Ruh-roh.

His post continues:

... by decisions you should have made.

Those pardons are not an insult to the system. The political persecutions were.

What he said.

Hello Karma our old friend, Nan has come to speak with you again ... 

