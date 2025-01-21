Better Lawyer UP, Nan! Nancy Pelosi Flipping OUT on X Over Trump's Pardon of ALL J6 Prisoners Is GLORIOUS

Nancy Pelosi is super pissed at Trump for releasing ALL of the January 6th hostages.

Sorry, prisoners.

We knew she wasn't handling his win all that well considering the part she played in basically helping him win and then not having the class to show up to his inauguration BUT this ... this is special.

Advertisement

This tells us she's not only angry but nervous.

And she should be.

Tonight, the President announced pardons and commutations of sentences for those who violently attacked the Capitol and law enforcement officers on January 6th.



The President's actions are an outrageous insult to our justice system and the heroes who suffered physical scars and… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 21, 2025

Her post continues:

... and emotional trauma as they protected the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution. It is shameful that the President has decided to make one of his top priorities the abandonment and betrayal of police officers who put their lives on the line to stop an attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power. Despite the President’s decision, we must always remember the extraordinary courage and valor of the law enforcement heroes who stood in the breach and ensured that democracy survived on that dark day.

Oh, SHUT UP, Nan. The last person who has any business whining about an 'insult to our justice system' is YOU.

“an outrageous insult to our justice system”…after Biden preemptively pardoned his family’s influence peddling going back 10 years?!! Not to mention your family’s stock trading… you haven’t got any credibility. — David Asman (@DavidAsmanfox) January 21, 2025

You didn’t get a Pardon Nancy, better Lawyer up — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 21, 2025

Ruh-roh.

You said it yourself you had the opportunity, the ability, and the responsibility to accept Trump's offer for 10,000 National Guard troops on January 6th and declined.



You know damn well those protesters were entrapped and provoked by circumstances that could have been avoided… — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) January 21, 2025

His post continues:

... by decisions you should have made. Those pardons are not an insult to the system. The political persecutions were.

What he said.

Pelosi betrayed Biden and as a result wasn’t included in Biden’s J6 pardon list. And I can’t stop laughing about it. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 21, 2025

Hello Karma our old friend, Nan has come to speak with you again ...

===========================================================================

Related:

COWARD Liz Cheney Snaps at Trump AFTER Biden Preemptively Pardons Her and WHOO DAWGIE That Was DUMB

Women and Girls WIN! Megyn Kelly Shares Trump EO Declaring 2 SEXES Putting First Nail in Wokeness Coffin

STAY CLASSY, A-Hole: Jake Tapper Goes Gossipy Mean Girl on Melania Trump and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

Aww, WASSAMATTA Kammy? WATCH Kamala's Face as VP JD VANCE and Second Lady Arrive at WH for Tea (Video)



Adam Kinzinger's Snotty Commentary About 'Needing a Pardon' Comes Back to Haunt Him GLORIOUSLY (Watch)



===========================================================================