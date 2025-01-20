LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump, 47th President of the United States
This Line in WH's Presidential Pardon Statement Maddeningly Sums Up the Biden Years
So ... GUILTY: Fauci Being Quick to Profess His INNOCENCE After Biden Pardons...

Aww, WASSAMATTA Kammy? WATCH Kamala's Face as VP JD VANCE and Second Lady Arrive at WH for Tea (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance and his lovely wife, the Second Lady, arrived at the White House to have tea with Kamala Harris.

She doesn't appear to be handling this well. 

Although, maybe we're being unfair and she always looks like she smells a fart since losing to MASSIVELY to Trump.

Watch:

The Vances are pure class.

But Vance will handle it like he does all things, with grace, humor, and humility. Even if she's a complete hag (which lets' be honest, she likely will be at least passive aggressively), he won't let her get to him because in the end he knows he won.

And she lost.

BIGLY.

Luckily we all know Vance doesn't really care what Kamala thinks.

Which makes this even better.

Awww yes, the word salad will be the worst part.

Almost the worst part.

Ahem.

INAUGURATION DAY KAMALA HARRIS JD VANCE

