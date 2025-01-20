Aww, WASSAMATTA Kammy? WATCH Kamala's Face as VP JD VANCE and Second Lady Arrive at WH for Tea (Video)

VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance and his lovely wife, the Second Lady, arrived at the White House to have tea with Kamala Harris.

She doesn't appear to be handling this well.

Although, maybe we're being unfair and she always looks like she smells a fart since losing to MASSIVELY to Trump.

Watch:

🚨 NOW: JD Vance arrives at the White House for tea with Kamala Harris



You know she’s SUPER bitter about this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2NEk9F6VL3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

The Vances are pure class.

The awkwardness is off the charts! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) January 20, 2025

But Vance will handle it like he does all things, with grace, humor, and humility. Even if she's a complete hag (which lets' be honest, she likely will be at least passive aggressively), he won't let her get to him because in the end he knows he won.

And she lost.

BIGLY.

I can’t imagine their demeanor

They were just calling Vance and Trump a threat to democracy 🤦‍♂️ — Oscar Herrera (@OscarEnjoylife) January 20, 2025

Luckily we all know Vance doesn't really care what Kamala thinks.

Which makes this even better.

That is why we will drink tea together JD Vance, and continue to drink tea together, operating from the new rules, frameworks and agreements that we will agree on to drink the tea, and I know that we will drink this tea together, JD Vance... pic.twitter.com/BuepLqdUtR — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) January 20, 2025

Awww yes, the word salad will be the worst part.

Almost the worst part.

Ahem.

===========================================================================

