Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)

If there is one thing we here at Twitchy can teach any one who bothers to make time to read us, let it be the fact that what you post and write on social media is forever, so be thoughtful. Someone, somewhere is always paying attention and will likely screenshot things you may not want out there.

As we've said time and time again, the Internet and X ESPECIALLY, is forever.

Case in point, a federal employee ranting about how much she hates Trump ... on X.

Don't do this:

She has since deleted the post so of course, we have to share it.

Note, since she did delete the post we pulled @CynicalPlubius' original post so you could see everything he wrote.

If you "resist" the lawful policies of the President, you are not resisting Donald J. Trump. Instead, you are resisting the Constitution and the will of the American electorate. If you "resist," you are resisting the mission that America sent Trump to Washington to accomplish. If you "resist," you are engaged in rebellion against the authority of the United States per 18 U.S. Code § 2383, and deserve to be fired at a minimum, and imprisoned as a more just outcome. Spread the word. Daddy's home.

Indeed he is.

Now, he if you follow his post further it turns out someone doxxed this woman, and we are not doing that and will not support that. However, we would like to point out that openly bragging about being a federal employee and hating the president aka HER BOSS was probably not the smartest thing she could have done.

She feels qualified to judge Christians. Interesting.. pic.twitter.com/w4a0xAYsCd — Dana (@OhMelodylane) January 19, 2025

Yikes.

Exactly.



Federal employees in the Executive Branch do not have the authority to “resist” the lawful policies of the Chief Executive.



Any that do should be summarily dismissed, with no severance. — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) January 19, 2025

They are resisting the democracy they claimed they wanted so badly



The will of the people was to throw out these bureaucrats — YachtMoney (@yat023) January 19, 2025

Democrats love democracy until they're in the minority and then ... not so much.

RESIST RESIST RESIST!

What a joke.

