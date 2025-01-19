IT'S ALL A PLOT! Chris Murphy Goes Full BLUE-ANON in Freak-Out Post About Trump, GenZ, and Big Tech

Senator Chris Murphy has been having a normal one. We suppose it's hard for any Democrat to realize the censorship party is OVER and that Americans will once again be able to see the whole story and make decisions for themselves. It's tough to win elections when voters can see the reality of a situation and not just what the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party aka the mainstream media want us to see.

Murphy is not dealing well with any of this and has honestly gone a little ... Blue Anon.

Heh.

TikTok tucking itself in with Trump. Twitter under control of the White House. Facebook making major changes to placate MAGA, doing PR campaign to align w Trump.



Does everyone not see what’s happening here and how terrifying this is. pic.twitter.com/PpnfqfI6Ij — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 19, 2025

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

The only ones who seem terrified are the people who have owned the narrative and message for decades.

Ain't it great?

Wait until you find out that Joe Biden was doing with META and Twitter.



The gaslighting from you has reached peak retardation. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 19, 2025

Awww yes, the Twitter Files.

And how the Biden administration threatened META over COVID info.

Now now, it's different when Democrats do it.

Democrats no longer have complete control over Big Tech or the U.S. Intel regime now they’re angry. pic.twitter.com/QETDym71Ny — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 19, 2025

Murphy is a festering boil of stupid regardless but yes, he does seem even angrier now that he can't control what people do and do not read, see, and hear.

Chris Murphy is deeply upset that he can no longer order Big Tech to censor whoever and whatever he wants. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 19, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

