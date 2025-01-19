Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got...
Jennifer Rubin's New 'Rag' The Contrarian Is As Funny As SHE IS and...
Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a...
Doc Who BRAGS About Being 1st to Use 'COVID' Gets WAY More Than...
Scott Jennings Points Out Americans are Ready to UNITE Behind Trump and CNN...
Wait, WHAT? REALLY?! LOL! SNL Makes SAVAGE Joke at Rachel Maddow's Expense PLUS...
Brit Hume Sets Biden (and Dems) Straight About His Equal Rights Amendment Ratification...
Bring Them Home: Israeli News Reporting First Transfer of Female Hostages to Red...
President Trump’s Day One: ‘Common Sense’ Begins with 100+ Signed Executive Orders
COVID-Era Biden Admin Group Photo Reminds Us Our Dark Democrat Dystopia Ends Monday
Sheriff Makes Deportation Case by Showing Illegal Alien Pics and Listing Their Crimes...
Tuxedoed Scott Jennings Tells Paul Begala Trump is Biden’s Legacy Then Heads to...
Weakly Reader: Cognitively-Declining Biden Used Teleprompters in Donors’ Homes
Into the March of Madness: Freaky Fray Fills Washington’s Streets… with a Few...

IT'S ALL A PLOT! Chris Murphy Goes Full BLUE-ANON in Freak-Out Post About Trump, GenZ, and Big Tech

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senator Chris Murphy has been having a normal one. We suppose it's hard for any Democrat to realize the censorship party is OVER and that Americans will once again be able to see the whole story and make decisions for themselves. It's tough to win elections when voters can see the reality of a situation and not just what the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party aka the mainstream media want us to see.

Murphy is not dealing well with any of this and has honestly gone a little ... Blue Anon.

Heh.

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

IT'S ALL A PLOT!

The only ones who seem terrified are the people who have owned the narrative and message for decades.

Ain't it great?

Awww yes, the Twitter Files.

And how the Biden administration threatened META over COVID info.

Now now, it's different when Democrats do it.

Murphy is a festering boil of stupid regardless but yes, he does seem even angrier now that he can't control what people do and do not read, see, and hear.

Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Winner winner chicken dinner.

===========================================================================

