The 'Misinformation' Argument is Officially Dead, and the Equal Rights Amendment Killed It

Doc Who BRAGS About Being 1st to Use 'COVID' Gets WAY More Than He Asked for With Dumb Vaccine Question

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on January 19, 2025
Meme

Meet Dr. Neil Stone who brags about being the first person to use the word COVID in his X profile.

So you already know he's a lot of fun at birthday parties and family gatherings.

Ahem.

Welp, seems Neil wanted to make a point about vaccines being the number one human invention to have saved the most lives so he pushed for X to name other human inventions ... which was silly but keep in mind, he DID use the word COVID before anyone else!

You can already guess how this went, right?

Yeah. These inventions have definitely saved more lives than vaccines ... 

But wait, there's more!

Heh.

This works.

Booyah.

VACCINES COVID

