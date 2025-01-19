Doc Who BRAGS About Being 1st to Use 'COVID' Gets WAY More Than He Asked for With Dumb Vaccine Question

Meet Dr. Neil Stone who brags about being the first person to use the word COVID in his X profile.

So you already know he's a lot of fun at birthday parties and family gatherings.

Ahem.

Welp, seems Neil wanted to make a point about vaccines being the number one human invention to have saved the most lives so he pushed for X to name other human inventions ... which was silly but keep in mind, he DID use the word COVID before anyone else!

Name one human invention that has saved more lives than vaccines — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) January 18, 2025

You can already guess how this went, right?

Clean water

Sanitation

Antibiotics

Proper food handling

Microbiology/pasteurization

Insulin

X-Ray https://t.co/n2HCcaj3sz — The Doctor (@TennantRob) January 18, 2025

Yeah. These inventions have definitely saved more lives than vaccines ...

But wait, there's more!

The atomic bomb. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 19, 2025

The Gutenberg Press: It provided the capability to mass produce the Bible for the first time in human history. Responsible for saving all those who come to Jesus and accept His provision for their sins. — Grampy Rick (@Grampy_Rick) January 18, 2025

Flush toilets and the modern sewage system have saved more lives than all the medicines ever made. — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 18, 2025

It's not really an "invention" as such, but I would say the banning of Jarts®. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) January 19, 2025

Heh.

Beer — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 19, 2025

This works.

Soap.

Crop rotation.

Water distillation.

The production line.

The internal combustion engine. — Cranky Hank, Disser of Politicians (@CrankyHankJ) January 19, 2025

Electricity — Scottergate (@Scottergate) January 19, 2025

Booyah.

