Brit Hume Sets Biden (and Dems) Straight About His Equal Rights Amendment Ratification As Only HE Can

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:35 AM on January 19, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden for whatever reason decided he magically had the power to make the Equal Rights Amendment the actual 28th Amendment just ... cuz. Apparently, if a dementia-riddled old man gets on X (or the person they pay to post for him) says there is a new amendment to the Constitution that's that. 

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

What an embarrassing end to an embarrassing presidency. All we can assume is the person in charge of his handlers really hates him and wanted to embarrass and humiliate him one last time for good measure. 

Clearly, the ERA is not the 28th Amendment, and it's not even close.

Brit Hume was more than happy to 'fact-nuke' Biden and every single moronic Democrat pretending this is how it works because they know their dozens of uninformed, ignorant supporters don't know any better.

Simple.

He didn't. He can say he did but he can't so ... he didn't.

Admit it, you hear this in Brit's serious, baritone voice which makes it even better.

Makes ya' wonder.

And they'll blame Trump claiming he's this huge sexist or whatever.

Democrats have known this for years ... and they were ready to run him AGAIN.

Thank God.

===========================================================================

