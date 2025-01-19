Brit Hume Sets Biden (and Dems) Straight About His Equal Rights Amendment Ratification As Only HE Can

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden for whatever reason decided he magically had the power to make the Equal Rights Amendment the actual 28th Amendment just ... cuz. Apparently, if a dementia-riddled old man gets on X (or the person they pay to post for him) says there is a new amendment to the Constitution that's that.

Today I'm affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified:



The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex. pic.twitter.com/oZtS6Q89zG — President Biden (@POTUS) January 17, 2025

What an embarrassing end to an embarrassing presidency. All we can assume is the person in charge of his handlers really hates him and wanted to embarrass and humiliate him one last time for good measure.

Clearly, the ERA is not the 28th Amendment, and it's not even close.

Brit Hume was more than happy to 'fact-nuke' Biden and every single moronic Democrat pretending this is how it works because they know their dozens of uninformed, ignorant supporters don't know any better.

No he didn't. He says he did, but because he can't, he didn't. https://t.co/hu3zAnN0Qa — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 17, 2025

He didn't. He can say he did but he can't so ... he didn't.

Admit it, you hear this in Brit's serious, baritone voice which makes it even better.

the staff is drunk — bobt225 (@bobt225) January 17, 2025

Makes ya' wonder.

Clearly another extralegal attempt to bypass the laws.



When this declaration is inevitably struck down, Dems will say, "see those extremists don't want equality." — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) January 17, 2025

And they'll blame Trump claiming he's this huge sexist or whatever.

In his defenses, he hasn't known what he's doing for some time. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) January 17, 2025

Democrats have known this for years ... and they were ready to run him AGAIN.

Admit it Biden, it over. — Alan Rice (@AlanRice9) January 17, 2025

Thank God.

