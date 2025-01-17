BREAKING: Jury Finds CNN LIABLE for Defamation Against Zachary Young and His Operations...
List of Who's NOT Attending Trump's Inauguration Says SO MUCH About Who Trump REALLY Beat in November

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Sounds like there are a few people out there on both sides of the proverbial aisle who simply can't deal with reality so they're refusing to attend Trump's inauguration. Honestly, if they feel this strongly about not being there and rejecting what the clear majority of this country voted for, we suppose that's on them.

All they're really doing is proving that a 'uniparty' does indeed exist and Trump just beat them

What a bunch of sore losers:

We've also learned Nancy Pelosi will not be attending and seeing some rumbling that AOC is also a no.

Going to guess Trump is absolutely shattered by all of this.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

That would be rad.

AND DIET COKE!

They can't even use the very cold weather that's expected as an excuse as the inauguration has been moved indoors. So, this is personal.

Whoopty do.

Excellent point. This time around we don't have to watch Bill Clinton checking Kelly Clarkson out while Hillary looks on disapprovingly. 

You guys remember that?

Now THAT is funny.

And all too possible.

INAUGURATION NANCY PELOSI TRUMP

