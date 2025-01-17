Yup, She BROKE Him! Adam Schiff Still CRYING to Nicolle Wallace About Pam...
DAMN, That Was Quick! Mayorkas Gives Biden UP, Implies HE was the REAL Problem with the Border (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Alejandro Mayorkas is already out and about trying to save his backside over the border and basically throwing Joe Biden under the bus. Cripes, the administration isn't even cold yet and this guy is out there pretending none of the mess was HIS fault.

What a toad.

Watch:

Post continues:

... then everyone marches in unity together."

"We're one team, and it's one effort. But this is not a revolutionary concept, that there are disparate views when one has many people, involved in the decision making process."

The ‘every man for himself’ aftermath of the disastrous Biden regime has begun.

This is gonna be FUN.

More than once.

Let's be fair, none of us really believes it was Biden making any calls so whoever Mayorkas is throwing under the bus has to be one of his handlers. Obama? Rice? Jarrett? Jill?

Oh yeah. They're all going to come out and blame Biden because they likely don't want his administration to be the end of the political careers.

Every loser for himself.

