DAMN, That Was Quick! Mayorkas Gives Biden UP, Implies HE was the REAL Problem with the Border (Watch)

Alejandro Mayorkas is already out and about trying to save his backside over the border and basically throwing Joe Biden under the bus. Cripes, the administration isn't even cold yet and this guy is out there pretending none of the mess was HIS fault.

What a toad.

Watch:

🚨NEW: Mayorkas implies that the Biden admin wouldn’t let him secure the border:



"People have different views on what the correct policies should be, what the correct operational measures should be. Those disagreements, those different views are voiced, decisions are made and… pic.twitter.com/lYRmH6MK4C — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 17, 2025

Post continues:

... then everyone marches in unity together." "We're one team, and it's one effort. But this is not a revolutionary concept, that there are disparate views when one has many people, involved in the decision making process." The ‘every man for himself’ aftermath of the disastrous Biden regime has begun.

This is gonna be FUN.

You just want to $&@%# that smug expression off his face. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 17, 2025

More than once.

If Joe Biden or whoever was running the show wouldn’t allow Mayorkas to do his job he should have blown the whistle three years ago. He’s just as complicit as the rest of the administration in the destruction of our southern border. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 17, 2025

Let's be fair, none of us really believes it was Biden making any calls so whoever Mayorkas is throwing under the bus has to be one of his handlers. Obama? Rice? Jarrett? Jill?

lol the blame game is starting already. I thought he said it was secure in every single hearing that I heard though, hmmmm — Mavjones.com (@Mavjonesdotcom) January 17, 2025

And here we go with the “It wasn’t my fault!” defenses. — Juan Lauda (@juan_lauda) January 17, 2025

Oh yeah. They're all going to come out and blame Biden because they likely don't want his administration to be the end of the political careers.

Zero integrity, as we all knew. Glorious to see the level of infighting — TP (@773tom79) January 17, 2025

Every loser for himself.

