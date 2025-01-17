Dude. NO! Sen. Chris Murphy's Attempt to Look Like He HAS A PAIR by Dropping an F-Bomb Goes SUPER Limp

A Red Wave...in California?
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on January 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Awww, would you look at that? Sen. Chris Murphy is desperate to remain relevant and appear tough and 'totally cool,' so he dropped an f-bomb on X. Now, if any of you follow this editor you know very well that f-bombs happen, but to that point, this editor is not an elected official and does not represent an entire STATE.

Not to mention he just sucks at swearing, you know? There is a right and wrong way to swear, and if Murphy wants to play that game he needs to figure it out.

Big time.

Did he really think this was a good look for him?

You know what's REALLY embarrassing for our nation, dipwad?

Get a mirror.

What the colonel said.

Kinda sorta totally left himself wide open for that one.

Yup.

A+ for alliteration.

And in his party.

Gotta wonder if he kisses his mama with that mouth.

WHAT Were They THINKING?! LOL! Democrats Post 'History Made' with Pic of Kamala and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
Ooh, ooh, we know!

It's not a lot to ask, bro.

WHAT Were They THINKING?! LOL! Democrats Post 'History Made' with Pic of Kamala and HOOBOY Was THAT Dumb
Sam J.
That's Gotta Hurt! Gavin Newsom Scolds Mike Johnson and Takes an Epic Ratio
Eric V.
How About ZERO Hours? Progressive Capitol Hill Staffers Demand a 32-Hour Work Week
Grateful Calvin
Disaster for Democracy: Kevin O’Leary Tells CNN Dems Their Party Is Paying the Price for Selecting Kamala
Warren Squire
Sunday Shocker! J. Ann Selzer to Drop Devastating Pre-Inauguration Day Poll - Kamala Triumphant!
Warren Squire
An American Hero Returns: Daniel Penny Spotted Calmly Riding the New York City Subway
Grateful Calvin

