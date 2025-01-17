Dude. NO! Sen. Chris Murphy's Attempt to Look Like He HAS A PAIR by Dropping an F-Bomb Goes SUPER Limp

Awww, would you look at that? Sen. Chris Murphy is desperate to remain relevant and appear tough and 'totally cool,' so he dropped an f-bomb on X. Now, if any of you follow this editor you know very well that f-bombs happen, but to that point, this editor is not an elected official and does not represent an entire STATE.

Not to mention he just sucks at swearing, you know? There is a right and wrong way to swear, and if Murphy wants to play that game he needs to figure it out.

Big time.

Did he really think this was a good look for him?

This is so so embarrassing for our nation. The incoming Secretary of Treasury doesn't seem like he knows what Medicaid is. What a clusterf*ck. https://t.co/sngo6UQwxk — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 16, 2025

You know what's REALLY embarrassing for our nation, dipwad?

Get a mirror.

Here’s an idea. Try having some dignity. You’re not cool or edgy or tough. You’re just a disgrace. https://t.co/2OrXDn1Aha — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 17, 2025

What the colonel said.

Not nearly as embarrassing as you and the rest of the Democrats are to our country — Scottergate (@Scottergate) January 16, 2025

Kinda sorta totally left himself wide open for that one.

Yup.

Your Deputy HHS secretary is a man who thinks he's a woman. Sit down. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) January 16, 2025

He's brilliant. You? A progressive propagandist. — LSMFT (@Mas_hoc) January 16, 2025

A+ for alliteration.

The cluster is in your mind. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) January 17, 2025

And in his party.

Is this appropriate language to use, Senator? — RiaDelRio (@RiaDelRio2) January 16, 2025

Gotta wonder if he kisses his mama with that mouth.

Can you believe this? Look at the language our Senator from #Connecticut uses on social media. Do you really thinks he’s representing our best interests? Who voted for this clown? https://t.co/QW93lbT8l6 — mRNA Madness 💉💉💉💉 (@mRNA_Madness) January 16, 2025

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Pretend to be a us senator and refrain from f bombs on socials. 🤡 https://t.co/fJCwHaes5l — Jason Cabel Roe (@jcroe) January 17, 2025

It's not a lot to ask, bro.

