Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and Were IGNORED (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Have we mentioned Karen Bass should resign? Because, she should.

Like YESTERDAY.

And everyone at the city level who ignored L.A. firefighters when they were trying to warn them about how dangerous things were just three weeks before the disaster happened. These leaders not only chose to ignore the warning, but cut the department by tens of millions of dollars.

How they could do that after watching this is ... well, sadly expected.

Bass was probably too busy thinking about what to pack for her trip to GHANA.

Watch:

If only they had listened, even a little bit.

All of it.

Yup.

Sadly, even after all of this, we doubt Californians will vote any differently.

We see what they did here.

Because they know their voters and supporters will buy the climate change excuse and keep voting for them. Pretty awful and evil, eh?

===========================================================================

