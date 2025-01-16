Just WEEKS Before LA Fires, Firefighters Were Warning Leaders About Fire Danger and Were IGNORED (Watch)

Have we mentioned Karen Bass should resign? Because, she should.

Like YESTERDAY.

And everyone at the city level who ignored L.A. firefighters when they were trying to warn them about how dangerous things were just three weeks before the disaster happened. These leaders not only chose to ignore the warning, but cut the department by tens of millions of dollars.

How they could do that after watching this is ... well, sadly expected.

Bass was probably too busy thinking about what to pack for her trip to GHANA.

Watch:

This was 21 days before the fires broke out in LA. The firefighters tried to warn us:



pic.twitter.com/v1TeMhiHxx — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 16, 2025

If only they had listened, even a little bit.

Bass and Newsom own this. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 16, 2025

All of it.

Yup.

Sadly, even after all of this, we doubt Californians will vote any differently.

They knew and they rolled the dice and thousands lost. 🙏 — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) January 16, 2025

LA needs to change pic.twitter.com/7uKIahJtrs — Info Gunz Podcast 🔫 (@InfoGunzUSA) January 16, 2025

"If we cut one position... someone will die"?

Even $399K Deputy Chief of Equity Kristine Larson? pic.twitter.com/HSX5zkrT7z — MAGA M&M (@MAGAmegaMAGA) January 16, 2025

We see what they did here.

And the people in positions of power are still trying to direct all the blame on climate change..



All of this could've been completely avoided under different leadership..



Karen Bass + Gavin Newsom should be ashamed of themselves. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) January 16, 2025

Because they know their voters and supporters will buy the climate change excuse and keep voting for them. Pretty awful and evil, eh?

